'The Last of Us' Episode 1 recap: The beginning of the apocalypse

In the premiere episode titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness," we get a glimpse into the life of Pedro Pascal's character as the apocalypse was just starting

Elisabetta Bianchini
·7 min read

The Last of Us premiere episode wastes no time getting into the grim, the heartbreaking and the gruesome for the new HBO series, based on the popular PlayStation video game.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Anna Torv, the first episode gives us a glimpse into the world before the apocalypse, caused by Cordyceps fungus infecting humans, and sets the groundwork for what leads smuggler Joel (Pascal) on a journey to get 14-year-old orphan Ellie (Ramsey) out of the post-apocalyptic quarantine zone.

Here's everything you need to know from Episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us (spoilers ahead):

The season starts off in 1968, with two epidemiologists discussing concerns around a possible “global pandemic,” with one referencing air travel as a way a virus, similar to influenza, could spread across the world (a very close-to-home discussion in 2023).

"A new virus in Madagascar, say, could be in Chicago within a matter of weeks and we end up with a global pandemic," one doctor says.

But the other epidemiologist, Dr. Neuman, is less concerned about a viral pandemic.

"Mankind has been at war with a virus from the start," he says. "Sometimes millions of people die, as in an actual war, but in the end we always win."

Neuman is more concerned about fungus, specifically one that can get into human brains where the goal is to infect all humankind.

“Billions of puppets with poisoned minds,” he describes. “Permanently fixed on one unifying goal, to spread the infection to every last human alive, by any means necessary.”

“And there are no treatments for this,…it’s not even possible to make them... We lose."

Nico Parker and Pedro Pascal in HBO&#39;s The Last of Us (Shane Harvey/HBO)
Nico Parker and Pedro Pascal in HBO's The Last of Us (Shane Harvey/HBO)

Fast forward to 2003, where we meet Joel (Pedro Pascal), his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) and Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

It’s Joel’s birthday, so his daughter decides to get an old watch fixed for him as a gift. While she goes out to do that, there is a lot of police around and for some reason, the watch repair shop tries to rush her out quickly. The first sign that something suspicious is happening.

That night, Joel gets a call that he needs to bail his brother out of jail. Sarah wakes up in the middle of night, alone, to helicopter sounds, cars screeching and a bright green light coming through her window. She turns on the TV and sees an advisory for everyone to stay inside.

Not exactly following that advice, Sarah goes outside when she sees the neighbour's dog Mercy at the window. Sarah tries to take the dog home but Mercy runs away. Entering her neighbour’s house, Sarah hears what sounds like pots banging and sees a trail of blood, which leads to her elderly neighbour Mrs. Adler. The old woman has turned into a zombie-like creature and has killed her family members.

Sarah runs outside, followed by her now monster-like neighbour, just as Joel and Tommy pull up. Joel kills the elderly woman and the three of them drive away. Joel and Tommy say it's not just the Adler family this has happened to, there is some kind of parasite that’s infected mostly people in the city, or people who went to the city more frequently.

Now we're in a full-blown disaster zone. Humans who have turned into monsters are on the loose, attacking the uninfected and multiplying. Entire streets are on fire and everything, from stores to cars, are being destroyed.

As officials try to kill off any infected people, Sarah becomes a casualty.

Joel pleads to an officer that he and his daughter aren't infected. Tommy shoots the man, who had his gun pointed at Joel, but Sarah gets hit by a bullet, which kills her and she dies in her father's arms. This is just the first of many heartbreaking moments you can expect in The Last of Us series.

Anna Torv and Pedro Pascal in HBO&#39;s The Last of Us (Liane Hentscher/HBO)
Anna Torv and Pedro Pascal in HBO's The Last of Us (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Introduction of the post-apocalyptic world

The timeline then moves 20 years later, now in the post-apocalyptic Boston.

Everything is worn, destroyed and there are signs posted everywhere warning about Cordyceps infection. Depending on symptoms, a mark on a leg or arm, or migrating to the face and neck, a human can transform into a monster in anywhere from five minutes to 24 hours.

Bodies are being burned, there is a curfew between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., "to fight infection and insurrection," and ration cards are being used to buy things like shoe laces.

Anyone found leaving the quarantine zone unauthorized, or unauthorized entry into the zone, is executed.

Here we see Joel again, now a smuggler who is making deals and trading drugs with a Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA) officer for ration cards and supplies, and trying to get access to a vehicle to escape the quarantine zone. Joel and his partner Tess (Anna Torv) want to go to Wyoming to search for his brother Tommy, after losing communication with him for weeks.

Merle Dandridge and Natasha Mumba in HBO&#39;s The Last of Us (HBO)
Merle Dandridge and Natasha Mumba in HBO's The Last of Us (HBO)

Alongside Joel’s quest, Marlene (Merle Dandridge) is the leader of the resistance, called the Fireflies. She is secretly hiding a 14-year-old orphan, who is initially referred to as Veronica. Her name is actually Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Ellie is sarcastic and has a quick wit far beyond what you would expect of a 14-year-old. She's only known a world that is Cordyceps-infected.

A student at the FEDRA military school since she was young, Ellie finds out that Marlene was the one who put her there, to keep her safe.

"You have a greater purpose than any of us could have imagined," Marlene tells Ellie.

Marlene has a plan to get Ellie out of the quarantine zone that night.

Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv in HBO&#39;s The Last of Us (Liane Hentscher/HBO)
Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv in HBO's The Last of Us (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Joel and Tess end up in the building holding Marlene’s operation while tracing a car battery that they paid for, but it was given to Marlene instead. There's some bad blood between Joel and Marlene, with Joel saying that she turned his own brother against him. When Joel and Tess come face-to-face with Marlene, she has a proposition for them.

In exchange for Joel and Tess getting Ellie to the team of Fireflies waiting for her, Marlene will make sure the pair get a truck and any supplies they want.

Reluctantly agreeing to the terms, the episode ends with nail-biting scene as Joel, Tess and Ellie try to escape, almost being shot by the FEDRA officer Joel had been making deals with. As the officer points a gun at them, Joel gets a flashback to his daughter's murder, and attacks the officer.

In the chaos, Tess and Joel see that Ellie has a mark on her arm, proving that she's been bitten by one of the infected monster. But they don't have time to ask questions and all three of them continue to run.

To close out the episode, the 1987 Depeche Mode track "Never Let Me Down Again" plays through Joel's radio in the refuge apartment that Joel, Tess and Ellie were in before they made their escape. When 1980s music is played through that device, that means two other smugglers, Bill and Frank, have encountered trouble, which means danger is ahead.

That’s where The Last of Us journey really begins, as we wait to see why Ellie is so important to Marlene's operation, and if Joel and Tess have just walked into more danger with an infected teen.

Latest Stories

  • Kerry Washington Wows at 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Curve-Hugging Gown with Crystals

    Before presenting on-stage, Kerry Washington hit the red carpet Sunday at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in a Giorgio Armani Privé strapless sequined gown embroidered with crystals

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Jones, Barkley lead Giants to 31-24 playoff win over Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season. Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants’ defense finished off the franchise’s first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and