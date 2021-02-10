The Kamaru Usman-Gilbert Burns collision course was years in the making

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS — Ali Abdelaziz manages both welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns, who meet for the title on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) at Apex in the main event of UFC 258. It will be the third time in the UFC that two Abdelaziz-managed fighters meet for a title.

First was Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title at UFC 238 in Chicago. Then it was lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against interim champion Justin Gaethje last year.

Abdelaziz has long felt that Usman and Burns were destined to meet, and his prediction has finally come true.

But long before he started to manage Usman, Abdelaziz would occasionally train with him in New York. It was long before Usman’s career took off, but Abdelaziz hasn’t forgotten those sessions.

How good was he, Abdelaziz was asked.

“Nobody I would ever want to fight,” he said.

There was a pause, waiting for the laugh that never came. Abdelaziz was deadly serious.

Usman was always one of those guys you didn’t want to fight unless you had to.

“He was just an extremely, extremely tough guy,” Abdelaziz said. “Back then, there was no reward to fighting him. He didn’t have a name or a belt or anything, but everyone knew how good he was. He was a high-risk, low-reward guy.”

Usman remains a high-risk kind of guy, but the reward for taking that risk now is a world title.

And though he and Burns are friends and former teammates who have sparred more than 200 rounds together, Usman could foresee the Burns fight coming.

He left the gym at Sanford MMA in Florida to go to Denver to train under Trevor Wittman in anticipation of one day having to fight Burns. That day is just about to arrive and while Abdelaziz said he expects a handshake and an embrace no matter which of the two wins, Usman isn’t planning to smile until the final bell.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face former training partner Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Las Vegas.
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face former training partner Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Las Vegas.

He’s coming off a series of grudge-match fights — victories over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal — in which there were bad feelings between them.

Such is not the case with Burns, but Usman will pretend as if it’s Covington or Masvidal at least for the duration of the bout.

“It doesn’t change anything when it comes time to fight time,” Usman said. “By the time I get in there, I see no face and I don’t care about [friendship]. In a sense, it’s different than the last two or three fights, but in a different way, it’s similar. By the time we get in there, it’ll be similar but there is just a different driving, motivating factor in this fight.”

Burns will essentially try, as Usman said several times, to take food off of his table by lifting the title from him. Burns was a successful lightweight but he was never the dominant force he’s become since moving up in weight.

Usman said he always respected Burns and considered him a good fighter, even in his lightweight days, but said Burns was able to see what had made him successful and seized upon it.

“When you’re in the gym with someone and they see everything you’re doing, and they see you becoming successful, they tend to mimic that,” Usman said. “They go, ‘Oh, that’s what that guy is doing to be successful. I need to do that.’ I did that. Tons of people have done it.

“When you’ve got a champion in the gym and you’re watching what the champion is doing, and the champion is telling you, ‘Do this, this and this and it will help you improve in this way,’ and you start to see small improvements and then overall improvements, yeah, of course you’re going to buy into that.”

So when it was suggested to Usman that he was saying he taught Burns everything Burns knows but not everything he, Usman, knows, the champion grinned broadly.

“You said that,” he said, laughing.

But it was all about mindset. Usman has been as dedicated a fighter as there has been in this sport and pushes himself like few others.

His example set the tone and at the very least helped send Burns down the path to this collision.

On Saturday, they’ll exchange kicks, punches and knees, and try to slam each other to the mat.

When it ends, they’ll hug it out and the winner will congratulate the loser.

It’s something Abdelaziz won’t see, even though the Apex is just a short ride from his home.

“I love these guys,” he said. “Both of them. Forget about talking about them as fighters. They’re world-class people. I don’t need to be there to see them [fight each other]. These guys are both such great men it’s going to be hard to see one’s dream be [shattered].”

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Q&A: Panthers AGM Brett Peterson talks experience in hockey, growth of game

    Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson joined the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast to talk about his experience in hockey, the NHL's inclusivity issues, his transition from agent to executive, and the hot start in Sunrise.

  • Remembering Terez Paylor, Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer

    Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

  • Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrating with boat parade

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating their victory Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. The parade will be held on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Mayor Jane Castor is again emphasizing that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules. After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the ordinances requiring them. Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team's victory. “It's essential we do it the right way,” Ford said. “We want to do our part to ensure it's done in a safe and responsible manner.” The boat parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Associated Press

  • Texans president Jamey Rootes resigns after 20 years with team

    Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team's latest move in an off-season of upheaval. The announcement was made Wednesday and said that Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston. Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002. He was responsible for all of the team's business functions, including stadium naming rights and sponsorships, ticket sales and co-ordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships. His departure continued the Texans' off-season turnover. The team hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio last month to replace Bill O'Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after an 0-4 start. The Texans also face uncertainty on the field with star quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade last month. Houston finished 4-12 last season after reaching the playoffs in the previous two years. While with the Texans, Rootes created Lone Star Sports and Entertainment and served as its president. The organization has co-ordinated the many events at NRG Stadium since that time, including the Texas Bowl, the Texas Kickoff and many international soccer events. “We sincerely appreciate Jamey’s multiple contributions to the Texans franchise over his tenure and look forward to seeing him succeed in his new ventures,” Texans owner Cal McNair said. “We will now build upon this foundation and move forward with a bold and unwavering commitment to winning championships, creating memorable experiences for our fans, and doing great things for Houston," he said. Said Rootes: “The past two decades have been an amazing blessing for me and my family and I have the McNairs to thank for that." “It has been an honour to serve them in this capacity for as long as I have. I want to thank my teammates as we could not have had so many successes without their hard work and dedication to the team," he said. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Chad Wheeler's ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor shares painful details in domestic violence case

    Alleah Taylor said Chad Wheeler was "sipping on a smoothie" when he told her "wow, you're still alive."

  • Bianca Andreescu upset in second-round match at Australian Open

    Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.

  • Altercation with coach reportedly prompted Patrik Laine's benching

    John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.

  • Australian Open Day 3: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka cruise, Nick Kyrgios makes magnificent comeback

    Serena Williams is in prime form to start Australian Open play.

  • NFL way-too-early Power Rankings: Chiefs are favored for Super Bowl LVI, but should they be?

    The Chiefs will have to deal with the Super Bowl loser's hangover next season.

  • 'My record wasn’t padded': No easy outs for Joseph Diaz ahead of Rakhimov bout

    Diaz's 30-1 record was not acquired by kicking tomato cans down the road, but rather by beating serious competition time in and time out.

  • Texas Tech's Chris Beard ejected after throwing epic temper tantrum

    Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard actually sat on the floor and mimicked an opposing player during a ridiculous on-court meltdown.

  • Brett Peterson talks rise in management, inclusivity in hockey

    Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson has had a largely positive experience at every stage of his hockey career, and he believes the game is taking the right steps forward to ensure that for all individuals.

  • Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on leave amid investigation into car crash

    Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Retired Bengals PR director Jack Brennan comes out as queer to show 'there is no big line'

    The longtime PR director wants to change people's mindsets and help create understanding.

  • Colin Cowherd spent Super Bowl weekend in the hospital with a blood clot in his lung

    Not much could force Colin Cowherd to miss his radio show the morning after the Super Bowl, but a blood clot is one of those things.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball Draft Outfield Rankings

    Check out Mookie Betts and the rest of the outfielders in our fantasy baseball draft rankings.

  • Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime set to square off at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime has been a fan of Denis Shapovalov since he first met him at a national tennis camp in Toronto when both players were under 10 years old. More than a decade later, the young Canadian stars are set to a renew a friendly rivalry when they meet a few rounds into a major tournament for the first time. The 21-year-old Shapovalov and 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime will square off in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday. It marks their fourth career match at the top level, but first that doesn't come in the opening round of a tournament. "I think I first met him when I was eight," Auger-Aliassime said after downing Australia's James Duckworth in straight sets on Wednesday. "They took the best players under 12, and we had ... national camps. I think that's the first time I met him in Toronto. He was already playing with an adult racquet, one-handed backhand at nine years old. "I remember it was pretty impressive the first time I saw him. I'm still impressed by what he does." The 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., holds a 2-1 edge on Auger-Aliassime at ATP Tour and Grand Slam events, winning at the U.S. Open in 2018 and '19. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, recorded his win on clay in Madrid in 2019. Both players are one step away from the round of 16 after making first-round exits at the season's opening Grand Slam last year. "For sure excited to play Felix," Shapovalov said after a straight-sets win over Australia's Bernard Tomic on Wednesday. "But for me it's just like any other match. Just kind of getting ready the same. It's just the next round for me. Obviously sooner or later, you're going to run into Canadians in the draw. Canadians never want to play Canadians, but in the end it happens so often that we kind of just treat it the same way." Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime are joined in the third round by 14th-seeded Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont. Raonic will face world No. 55 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, with the Canadian holding a 2-0 lifetime edge. Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime's connection first gained significant attention at the 2017 Rogers Cup. Shapovalov spent some of the tournament in Montreal staying in Auger-Aliassime's house during an improbable run to the semifinals, highlighted by a win over Rafael Nadal. "We're teammates. Whenever we're together, we have a good time," Auger-Aliassime said. "When we share experiences like Davis Cup or ATP Cup last year, we always want the best for the team. Of course, now playing against each other, we've played also before in Grand Slams, it's a big opportunity for both of us. It's an important match. We're going to just compete as hard as we can." Auger-Aliassime feels the match is good for the sport in Canada. "It's not the first time, it's not the last time we're going to play," he said. Auger-Aliassime and partner Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Shapovalov and partner Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver and Toronto's Sharon Fichman and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were slated to play first-round doubles matches on Thursday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Three and Out: Final thoughts on 2020 Chiefs, Buccaneers after the Super Bowl

    Now that the Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, Scott Pianowski closes out the 2020 season.

  • Canada's Olympic, Paralympic hopefuls may get financial help for quarantine costs

    OTTAWA — The federal government is considering helping Canadian athletes travelling abroad with the cost of quarantine upon return. Skiers and skaters currently competing internationally in Europe had departed Canada before the Jan. 29 announcement that people arriving from outside of the country must quarantine at a government-approved hotel for three days and pay approximate $2,000 cost. Many athletes who want to compete in the Tokyo Summer Games starting in July need to travel to competition to qualify for those Games. "We are currently looking at options to alleviate the financial burden being placed on athletes, coaches and support personnel," the Heritage Department said Wednesday in a release. Athletes must still quarantine upon return to Canada. "Like all Canadians, Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls have to adhere to the new travel restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on January 29, 2021, for the health and safety of all Canadians," the statement said. "The Government of Canada’s priority is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the health and safety of Canadians." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • NFL carousel will spin soon, and not just for quarterbacks

    The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade not only has whet fans' appetites for big deals, it's caused a social media frenzy about which quarterbacks are headed elsewhere. That could happen with the likes of Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton. And on a slightly less publicized level with Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Sam Darnold and Mitchell Trubisky. But before anyone gets the idea that half of the NFL's starting signal-callers from 2020 will be employed by new teams in 2021, well, know that carousel is not spinning out of control. Why not? Money. More specifically, contract dollars. Dead money. Salary-cap repercussions. The COVID-19 pandemic not only reduced revenues for the NFL across the board, it also has forced a lower salary cap for 2021. That figure is undetermined, though it won't be less than $175 million and probably will be in the $180 million-$185 million range. So any cap hits for trades involving QBs with mega-contracts will be built as much on finances as football skills. Sure, plenty of teams with questionable quarterbacking would love to add a Watson or Wentz — and even inquire about the availability of the likes of David Carr or Matt Ryan. But the price tag is a paramount consideration. There are also the tricky contract dynamics for Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger. Prescott played under the franchise tag cost of $31.4 million but was injured in the Cowboys' fifth game. Dallas is adamant about keeping Prescott, preferably with a long-term deal. “One of the things that we’re going to have to really see where we are, and it will affect everybody, all 32 (NFL teams), and it will affect our team," Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones said, " is what the consequences of the virus have had on our cap situation going forward, and where is that salary cap going to be and what kind of cap are we going to manage into. So all those things will play a role into players that we keep that are under contract, where we can sign — obviously Dak being at the top of that list — and then going from there.” Roethlisberger has indicated a willingness to redo his contract with Pittsburgh for what likely will be his final season. He's set for a cap hit of $41 million, and that won't happen. There probably are fewer teams with long-term set signal-callers than those in flux. For sure, the Patriots, Jets, Texans, Colts and Steelers in the AFC have uncertainty. Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, New Orleans, Carolina and San Francisco in the NFC could be making significant changes. Plus, Urban Meyer is sold on Trevor Lawrence as the first overall draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are a handful of quarterbacks in this draft who also could wind up as starters next season. “Who we pick at that quarterback spot, that’s going to be one of the most important decisions I’ve made in my lifetime, along with the partnership of our owner and general manager," Meyer said. "I see some elite quarterbacks out there right now.” The free agent market doesn't have those, unless Prescott lands there. The strength in free agency is on defence, from the line to the secondary. Indeed, two of the keys to Tampa Bay's championship, linebackers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David, will be available if the Bucs don't re-up them before next month. Bucs coach Bruce Arians expects them back, as well as receiver Chris Godwin and the three additions Tom Brady recruited: Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette. “I’m very, very confident,” Arians said. “I have all the trust in the world in (GM) Jason (Licht) and what he would do. These guys, they have a bond. There will be dollars involved. But I think that this group is so, so close that sometimes dollars don’t matter. But we’re going to do everything we can to get the dollars right, too, because they earned it.” If they reach free agency, look for the likes of defensive linemen/edge rushers Leonard Williams, Trey Hendrickson, Haason Reddick, Matthew Judon, Bud Dupree and Yannick Ngakoue to cash in. Defensive backs John Johnson III, Justin Simmons, Marcus Maye and perhaps veteran Patrick Peterson, whose performance has faded recently, could be popular. Blockers and pass catchers seem most attractive on offence. In the trenches, two All-Pros might be free: centre Corey Linsley and guard Brandon Scherff. So might Joe Thuney, Trent Williams and Taylor Moton. In the pass-happy NFL, teams always are looking for receivers, and the top wideouts about to hit free agency are Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Finally, consider that finances could force some teams to make surprise moves. But bidding wars could be tepid this time around. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press