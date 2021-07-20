The great QB migration, Chiefs rebound chances & Urban's reign of chaos begins

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Welcome to You Pod to Win the Game. Although we will never be the same without Terez Paylor, his voice will always be a part of what we do and we hope to honor him continuously through this podcast moving forward.

Charles Robinson is joined this week by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel to talk about some of the biggest stories of the offseason, starting first and foremost, with the result of the offseason's quarterback carousel. Can Matthew Stafford finally lead a winning team now that he's in Los Angeles? Is Carson Wentz' reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis to put the Colts over the top? What's the latest on Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson? (16:20)

Later in the show, Charles and Dan talk about two AFC teams who are sure to command a lot of attention in 2021:

After a crushing Super Bowl defeat, can the Kansas City Chiefs rebound after making new additions at offensive line? (43:25)

The Jacksonville Jaguars added Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the first round of the draft, not to mention Tim Tebow. But have no doubts, the spotline will be on new head coach Urban Meyer and the trail of chaos and competitiveness he brings to every role he touches. (57:25)

Of all the quarterbacks who changed teams during the offseason, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams is poised to make the greatest impact. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

