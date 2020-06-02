13 trivia questions only 'Goonies' fans would know
Heyyyyy yooooou guys, The Goonies is turning 35 this week on June 7.
The 1985 adventure comedy that spawned a generation of wannabe treasure hunters is still captivating audiences more than three decades later... which makes sense given the story came from master storyteller Steven Speilberg.
Featuring a cast of child actors and helmed by Superman director Richard Donner, The Goonies showed the world what it would be like if Indiana Jones were a 14-year-old boy — complete with boobie traps and bad guys.
Even though the film’s stars — Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Josh Brolin (Bran), Kerri Green (Andy) and Martha Plimpton (Stef) — have since grown up, the spirit of what they created on-screen lingers, and fans new and old remain obsessed with the film today. As the saying goes: “Goonies never say die!”
Test your Goonies knowledge with our quiz below.
The Goonies is available to stream/rent on Vudu and Amazon.
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
'Total Recall' at 30: Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls gruesome wrist-cutting injury on set
'Back to the Future Part III' turns 30: Take this quiz to test your knowledge
'Braveheart' at 25: Why director and star Mel Gibson almost didn't play Scottish rebel hero William Wallace in the Oscar-winning war favorite