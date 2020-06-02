13 trivia questions only 'Goonies' fans would know

From left to right, Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen in a scene from the film 'Goonies', 1985. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Everett Collection)

Heyyyyy yooooou guys, The Goonies is turning 35 this week on June 7.

The 1985 adventure comedy that spawned a generation of wannabe treasure hunters is still captivating audiences more than three decades later... which makes sense given the story came from master storyteller Steven Speilberg.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Featuring a cast of child actors and helmed by Superman director Richard Donner, The Goonies showed the world what it would be like if Indiana Jones were a 14-year-old boy — complete with boobie traps and bad guys.

Even though the film’s stars — Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Josh Brolin (Bran), Kerri Green (Andy) and Martha Plimpton (Stef) — have since grown up, the spirit of what they created on-screen lingers, and fans new and old remain obsessed with the film today. As the saying goes: “Goonies never say die!”

Test your Goonies knowledge with our quiz below.

The Goonies is available to stream/rent on Vudu and Amazon.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: