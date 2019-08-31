The Good Sport: Argos sign seven-year-old with leukemia to 1-day contract

The news can be depressing at times. Thankfully, the sports world usually isn’t.

Yahoo Sports is taking a weekly look at the true spirit of sport — the highlights that will warm your heart and the acts of kindness that go beyond the game.

Come on. Let’s take a load off together.

CFL’s Toronto Argos sign seven-year-old with leukemia to 1-day contract

The signing of seven-year-old Darius Raso should give the Toronto Argos the boost that they so desperately need. (Twitter//@TorontoArgos)

Little has gone right for the Toronto Argos so far this season.

Entering Week 12 of the 2019 campaign, the squad is comfortably sitting last in the CFL’s East Division with a record of 1-8. Looking to shake things up, the team officially signed Darius Raso — a promising young running back from Kleinburg, Ont. — to a one-day contract on Thursday.

Raso is a seven-year-old Argos fanatic who has been suffering from acute lymphocytic leukemia for a year now, according to a press release from the team’s media relations department. Cheering on Toronto has “been instrumental during his fight with cancer” and “a welcome distraction from treatment.”

“We are thrilled to add a player of Raso’s stature to our roster,” Argos General Manager Jim Popp jokingly said about the youngster, who stands four feet tall and weighs in at 50 lbs. “Raso’s determination, strength and love for football and the Toronto Argonauts are an inspiration to us all and we know he will be a tremendous asset both in the locker room and on the field.”

Following a press conference and few team meetings with his new squad, Darius got to hit the field at Lamport Stadium during a practice and show what he’s got.

It’s more than a game. pic.twitter.com/PqbLpSwePf — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) August 29, 2019

And while that sequence is a ton of fun to watch, it may be even better with the commentary of Mike Hogan, the play-by-play voice for the team.

RASO DAZZLE TO THE HOUSE 🏡@MikeHoganArgos on the call from today's practice 💙 pic.twitter.com/lNyU3tLVXq — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) August 29, 2019

“It was amazing to have Darius out there,” said Alden Darby, a defensive back for the Argos, after the practice. “It just shows you, a young kid — seven years old —so full of life, so happy, so energetic with a smile on his face, dealing with it. I mean, way much more than anybody on this team is dealing with, by far...”

Despite proving he has the talent to play at this level, Darius won’t be tearing up the field in Hamilton on Monday. However, there’s no doubt that every one of his new teammates will have plenty of inspiration heading into the game as they attempt to secure the second win of their season.

Blues captain brings Stanley Cup to special needs group

Alex Pietrangelo used part of his day with Lord Stanley's mug to give a very special opportunity to some of the most passionate supporters of the St. Louis Blues. (Twitter//@StLouisBlues)

We’ll never get sick of hearing about NHL players using their day with the Stanley Cup to provide others with an extraordinary experience.

After leading the St. Louis Blues to NHL supremacy in June, Alex Pietrangelo — the team’s captain — allotted part of his time with the trophy to surprise the Blues Special Hockey Club.

And based on their reaction to seeing him walk into the room, the boys and girls were quite appreciative.

Blues Special Hockey just got the surprise of a lifetime. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/hAyOkEbBS0 — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) August 24, 2019

That was just the start of their memorable day at the Enterprise Center, the Blues’ home arena.

Each member of the program had their photo taken alongside the Cup and Pietrangelo before this heartwarming group shot was organized.

The Blues Special Hockey Club “gives people with developmental disabilities the chance to play hockey and enrich their athletic development,” according to Pat Pickens of NHL.com.

Bruins’ Charlie Coyle visits three-year-old with brain cancer

Boston's Charlie Coyle (right) poses with the Bruins' mascot Blades (left) and three-year-old Quinn Waters (centre). (Twitter//@NHLBruins)

The impressive list of individuals who have visited or reached out to show their support for Quinn Waters continues to grow.

Most recently, it was Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle — who, like Waters, is a native of Weymouth, Mass. — that spent some time with the three-year-old fighting brain cancer.

After being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma a day after his third birthday, he was dubbed “The Mighty Quinn” and he showed plenty of spirit while the gritty centreman came over to his house on Tuesday, according to Pat Pickens of NHL.com.

What’s up, The Mighty Quinn!@CharlieCoyle_3 stopped by to meet up with his fellow Weymouth native earlier today.#NHLBruins | #MightyQuinn pic.twitter.com/lj65g5Zl0e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 26, 2019

Coyle and the Bruins’ mascot, Blades, showed up with stickers and a personalized jersey for the youngster.

Since his diagnosis, Quinn has battled through brain surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy. However, due to his high risk of getting sick, he’s unable to leave his house.

That didn’t stop him from pulling out a Nerf gun and firing a few rounds at his visitors, though.

Quinn has had his entire community and Boston’s top athletes in his corner during these difficult times. Tom Brady, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, sent him a message earlier this week.

However, his coolest experience may have come when a few members of the Dropkick Murphys showed up outside his window to sing some songs, provide a bit of entertainment and get a number of laughs.

This may be the greatest thing ever. Quinn is a young boy with cancer and can't leave his house because the risk of infection is too high. So the @DropkickMurphys came to his house and performed a concert on his front lawn. Absolutely incredible... pic.twitter.com/Q2X4p8f0L8 — Jesse Modz (@jessemodz) August 23, 2019

