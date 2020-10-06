The Foolproof Way to Pay for Your Kids’ Education

There are few more exciting (or expensive) moments for parents than watching their children enter post-secondary education. And for many Canadians, there’s no greater way to prepare for that milestone than by investing in a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP), a long-term savings model to store funds for schooling tax-free.

No matter the size of your contributions, a mature RESP can be part of a strong financial plan for aspiring students, helping them handle tuition fees and other assorted campus costs while working towards their degrees and certificates. The government is also standing by to put some money in the pot to incentivize your investment, so starting an RESP is extra beneficial for your kids.

In partnership with Fidelity Investments, we asked one Canadian family how RESPs supported their children’s school plans, not to mention cut down the costs of higher education.

A guaranteed, tax-free investment

You can start up an RESP for your child as early as you want, and can save up to $50,000 for a single recipient. Keep in mind, though, the sooner you start to save, the sooner your RESP will be earning interest. No matter the size of your annual contributions, the education-geared savings plan is allowed to grow tax-free until it’s withdrawn. The money taken out will be taxed at the beneficiary’s income level—but consider that most students just coming out of high school should be billed fairly low.

Though you’ll earn a set interest rate through traditional term deposits, there are other options for making your money grown in an RESP. You could, for instance, make solid gains by investing that RESP money into various mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, though those end results aren’t as guaranteed as term deposits.

South Surrey, BC photographer/blogger Janice Croze has been tucking aside a pre-set amount of money from her savings account each month to put towards her 18-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter’s respective RESPs, since birth. Though she admits her own personal investments and savings have fluctuated during the market’s more volatile periods, the relative safety of an RESP savings account has given her peace of mind in terms of her children’s future. When her son began a business program through UBC Okanagan this fall, she knew exactly how much she was putting towards his hefty tuition costs.

“I feel like having an RESP allows parents to have peace of mind, and it allows kids to have less anxiety [about the future]. I don’t think my kids find it to be a stressful expectation [to begin post-secondary studies], but rather it gives them a confidence, like, ‘Oh, this is what’s going to happen next.’ You’re going to go to school. You have money— we’re planning for it, and you don’t need to stress.”

The federal government boosts your contributions

The federal government is just as committed to helping your children achieve their goals through higher education—it’s just that many folks may not realize it. To the good fortune of parents and students coast-to-coast, the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) provides additional support to your RESP, boosting annual contributions by an extra 20%. Depending on how much you contribute to your RESP each year, the federal government is able to offer a maximum of $500 per year, and up to $7,200 across an RESP’s total lifetime. That’s a substantial amount of money to leave on the table, so take advantage of every dollar the government is gladly willing to give.

RESPs can be part of a broader educational support

RESPs are a solid foundation, but consider all the other avenues that can help support a post-secondary education as well. This means applying for any and all scholarships, and seeking out whether your child could be eligible for a variety of provincial and federal grants.

Croze’s son was supposed to be living-in-residence at UBC’s Kelowna campus this fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed his move (he’s currently studying at-home). Fortunately, the business student was eligible to apply for the recently concluded Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) since his studies were impacted (He’s also currently applying for various government grants to help subsidize other school costs further down the line).

