The Five Pointer: Xhaka stripped of Arsenal armband, Klopp's cup confusion, NFL UK team rumours

Welcome to the Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport UK’s look at the major sport stories of the day.

Chelsea were involved in a Champions League classic as they fought back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with Ajax in a match that had everything from penalties to red cards and naturally, VAR controversy.

Liverpool also won their game against Genk but the major story concerning the club is the fixture pile-up that will see Jurgen Klopp forced to field two different teams in the space of a day due to various cup commitments.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed he has taken the captaincy away from midfielder Granit Xhaka following his controversial substitution and reaction in the recent draw against Crystal Palace.

Two-time Team GB Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams has announced she is retiring from boxing aged 37 over fears she could lose her sight.

Despite denials from the LA Chargers that they are set to move to London, speculation continues to rage over the possibility of a permanent UK NFL franchise.

Featured from our writers