The Five Pointer: United 'disgusted' by racial abuse of Pogba and Smith out of third Ashes Test

Yahoo Sport's daily round-up of five talking points in sport.

Gary Neville has called Manchester United’s penalty tactics embarrassing after they drew with Wolves last night following Paul Pogba’s missed spot kick.

Disgracefully Pogba received racial abuse on social media after that miss and becomes the third player in a week to have racism directed at him.

Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test after suffering a concussion after he was hit in the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Duckhee Lee made history at the Winston-Salem Open by becoming the first deaf player to win a main-draw ATP Tour match.

Finally, Nike have launched a limited edition run of the original Nike Geo Merlin - the first ever Nike Premier league match ball.

