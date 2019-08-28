The Five Pointer: Nick Kyrgios dances on court at the US Open

Welcome to the Five Pointer, Yahoo Sport’s video round up of the biggest stories of the day.

The top story today is that League One side Bury have been expelled from the English Football League.

The club were unable to secure a takeover deal before yesterday’s 5pm deadline and have now had their membership rescinded.

Nearby rivals Bolton have 14 days to push through a takeover deal to avoid being kicked out of the league as well.

The second round of the Carabo Cup took place last night, with three Premier League sides up against League Two opposition.

Aston Villa were 6-1 winners against Crewe but Norwich City lost to Crawley Town and Crystal Palace went out on penalties to Colchester.

The action continues tonight with an all Premier League tie between Newcastle and Leicester.

To Tennis and a disappointing exit for Kyle Edmund in the first round of the US Open.

The British number one was beaten in five sets by Pablo Andujar of Spain.

It is the second time in a row that Edmund has lost at the 1st round stage of the competition and his exit leaves Johanna Konta and Dan Evans as the only two British players left at the US Open.

Football fans all around the world have tried to intimidate their opposition with scare tactics before a game.

But this must be a first.

Ahead of Red star Belgrade’s Champions League qualifier with Young Boys last night, fans of the Serbian club parked a tank in front of their stadium.

It seemed to do the trick as well, with Red Star qualifying for the group stage of the competition on away goals after a 1-1 draw on the night.

And finally, Nick Kyrgios getting up to his old tricks on the tennis court.

This time he was dancing during his US Open first round win over American Steve Johnson.

The Australian was celebrating an almost impossible drop shot at the net during the second set tiebreak.

