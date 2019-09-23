The Five Pointer: Neymar nets second PSG winner in two games

Yahoo Sport presents The Five Pointer, the daily video round-up of today’s big stories.

Liverpool maintained their 100% winning record at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

After the game, Blues boss Frank Lampard has said his side should aspire to reach the level of the Reds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following the conclusion of the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted he was pleased with the way his side bounced back from their midweek defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

Manchester United are still looking for their first Premier League away win of the season after defeat at West Ham yesterday, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed his players don’t have an attitude problem.

READ MORE: 'Maverick' goalkeeper's 'ridiculous' heroics leave fans in awe



READ MORE: Liverpool narrowly beat Chelsea to maintain 100% winning record in the Premier League

READ MORE: West Ham ease to 2-0 victory over poor Manchester United

After asking for a move away from PSG in the summer, forward Neymar has returned to the French club on top form.

The Brazilian scored a late winner in his first game back last weekend, and did exactly the same this weekend.

Neymar swivelled and expertly finished into the bottom corner to give PSG a 1-0 win over Lyon.

And finally we have a clip from an Egyptian game that went viral this weekend.

Goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad headed the ball way outside his area then made an outrageous save from a stunning long range volley.

Unfortunately for him, his side then went on to lose 4-0.

Featured from our writers