The Five Pointer: Neville questions US etiquette and Roma launch missing children campaign

Welcome to The Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport's daily round-up of five talking points in sport.

England held their nerve in a must win match to beat India yesterday, moving them a step closer to a place in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Phil Neville has questioned the etiquette of England’s semi-final opponents after members of staff from the US team were spotted in the Lionesses hotel in Lyon.

Wimbledon 2019 began today and Britain’s Heather Watson is already through to the second round after a straights sets win over Caty McNally.

Rafa Benitez has blamed his Newcastle departure on a difference in vision.

And Roma will be using each transfer announcement video this summer to help raise awareness about the search for missing children globally.

Featured from our writers