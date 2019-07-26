The Five Pointer: Mesut Ozil dominates the headlines

Yahoo Sport presents The Five Pointer - our video round-up of the day’s big stories.

The top story today is the video that appeared last night of the attempted carjacking of Arsenal stars Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil.

An armed gang attacked the duo in a London street, with Kolasinac seen protecting himself against the masked men.

Both escaped unhurt according to an Arsenal statement. Police say no arrests have yet been made.

It wasn’t the first piece of news Ozil had been involved in yesterday either. Did you see the tweet from the former German International?

He was in full trolling mode as a Spurs fan asked, why the midfielder was supposedly in their team photo.

Ozil’s response - If you look closely, you can see your trophy cabinet!

Everton have released images of their proposed new stadium.

The ground is set to hold 52,000 fans, costing £500m. with the aim for it to be ready to host football in 2023.

One of the stands behind the goal will have a capacity of 13,000 people.

To boxing, and Dillian Whyte could be in trouble after failing a drugs test.

The British heavyweight could receive a life ban after returning a positive test three days before his fight with Colombian Oscar Rivas last Saturday.

It would be Whyte’s second doping offence, but the UK anti doping agency has declined to comment on what happens next.

And finally a special mention to England cricketer Jack Leach.

The bowler, who had previously top scored with 16 in Test cricket hit 92 against Ireland to drag England away from almost certain defeat.

After the game Leach said his Dad didn't even see his once in a lifetime innings because it was too hot for him!

