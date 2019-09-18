The Five Pointer: Klopp calls for VAR clarification and Ronaldo reveals how close he came to joining Arsenal

Liverpool lost their Champions League opener 2-0 against Napoli last night with VAR the main talking point once more. After costing them the first goal, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has called for more clarification on its rulings.

Chelsea also lost their first game of this season's group stage despite a late penalty miss which could have earned them a 1-1 draw against Valencia. Frank Lampard was quick to clear up any controversy over his designated taker.

Rangers have confirmed former player Fernando Ricksen has died at the age of 43 following a battle with motor neurone disease.

Back in the Champions League and Erling Braut Haaland has become the youngest player in the competition’s history to score a first-half hat-trick.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed before joining Manchester United, he was just one step away from a move to Arsenal.

Featured from our writers