The Five Pointer: Domestic football is back! Luton take on Middlesbrough

Let’s start with the Ashes and Australia’s fightback from 122-8 to 284 all-out yesterday, led by the impressive performance of pantomime villain Steve Smith.

The batsman was booed by England fans throughout the game but top scored with144 to lead Australia to a reasonable score.

Following the day’s play, Smith said he’s rediscovered his love for cricket.

England’s Stuart Broad finished the day with a five wicket haul, but the 33-year-old had little sympathy for Smith when it came to the reception the Australian received from the England fans following the sandpapergate scandal.

The English football season officially commences tonight with newly promoted Championship side Luton Town taking on Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road.

Tomorrow sees Barnsley take on Fulham in the Championship and in League Two newly promoted Salford will play Stevenage in their first ever EFL match.

Wolves have taken a step closer to Europa League football next season as they beat Northern Irish side Crusaders 4-1 last night, and 6-1 on aggregate in their second round qualifier, to progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Two goals from Raul Jiminez, a Ryan Bennett strike and Jordan Forsythe's own goal were enough to see Wolves into the next round.

Armenian side Pyunik will be next up for Wolves.

And finally, Nick Kyrgios was up to his usual tricks at the Washington Open as the Australian qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Kyrgios beat Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets and produced an array of interesting shots on his way to victory. The 24-year-old certainly looked pumped up as he took the win as well.

Kyrgios is looking for his second ATP World Tour tournament win of the year.

