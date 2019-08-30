The Five Pointer: F1 returns with the Belgian Grand Prix

Welcome to the Five Pointer, Yahoo Sport’s video round up of the biggest stories of the day.

The UEFA Champions League group stage took place yesterday and the draw looks favourable to all four English teams in the competition this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Holders Liverpool will take on Napoli, Salzburg and Genk in Group E.

Tottenham have been placed in a group with Red Star Belgrade, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Olympiacos.

Current Premier League champions Manchester City will play Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk.

While Europa League winners Chelsea will face Ajax, Lille and Valenica.

One player who won’t feature in the Premier League this weekend for Manchester United is Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean has joined Inter Milan on loan until June after enduring a miserable time in Manchester.

The 30-year-old will link up with former United teammate Romelu Lukaku, who also joined Inter in a deal worth £74 million.

READ MORE: Formula One announces record 22 races in 2020

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton launches vegan burger chain

PSG are in action against Metz tonight in Ligue 1, having won two and lost one of their opening three league games.

Neymar is still unavailable for the game after pushing for a move to Barcelona.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has said nothing has changed with the Brazilian’s situation at the club.

The big Premier League fixture this weekend is on Sunday with the first North London derby of the season.

Ahead of the fixture, Gunners’ boss Unai Emery has said that he expects to keep Mesut Ozil before the European transfer window closes.

And finally, Formula One returns this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix.

Current world champion Lewis Hamilton has announced he will launch his own vegan burger restaurant.

Story continues

The British driver will open the sustainable chain in London in September with 13 other franchises planned over the next two years.

Featured from our writers



