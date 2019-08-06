The Five Pointer: Anderson out of second Test and Rooney to return to England?

Yahoo Sport's daily round-up of five talking points in sport.

England were hammered in the Ashes first Test, as Australia went 1-0 up in the series. To make matters worse, Jimmy Anderson has been ruled out of the second Test at Lord’s.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wayne Rooney could be making a surprise return to English football. He’s flown to London to have talks with Derby County over becoming a player-coach.

Carl Frampton has been forced to pull out of his fight on Saturday night against Emmanuel Dominguez after a freak accident.

Bjorg Lambrecht has died after crashing at the Tour of Poland. The 22-year-old was air lifted to hospital, but passed away during surgery.

Finally, the transfer window is hotting up with just two days to go until it closes in the UK, a day before the Premier League gets underway.

Featured from our writers