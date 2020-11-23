The FitTrack smart scale is like having a digital workout partner and you can save up to 70% off during their Black Friday sale
With health being at the forefront of our priorities this year, individuals are more than ever leaning into devices that help us track everything from weight fluctuations to stress and sleep. These are of course supplementary products to a balanced diet and regular fitness schedule, but they definitely make it easier to take control of your well-being from the comfort of home.
FitTrack is an innovative company that completely changes the way we look at recording progress. Via corresponding apps, everyone from athletes to workout novices can expertly and seamlessly take control of their mental, physical and emotional objectives.
For this year’s Black Friday sale, FitTrack is offering savings of up to 70% off their most popular products. Select from family-friendly scales to just the Atria Smartwatch. Regardless of what you choose, rest assured knowing you’re taking the first step in putting action into ambitions.
We listed a few bestselling products below, but shop the entire Black Friday collection at FitTrack. From now until Monday November 30, save big on these products in time for 2021 goals.
Not just a scale to track your weight, the Dara Smart Scale works alongside the Atria 2.0 Health Smartwatch to track blood oxygen levels, improve sleep and stress management and of course, help safely reach fitness goals.
This pack includes the infrared thermometer, which has been a hot commodity since the beginning of March. The product measures the temporal artery - clinically regarded as the ideal place to identify temperature changes as the blood that circulates there comes from the core of the body.
If you’re looking for a simple fitness tracking device without the scale, settle on the Atria 2.0 Health Smartwatch. Among tracking fitness and sleep cycles, it also detects body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart health.