The fantasy football repercussions of the A.J. Green injury

In another unfortunate turn of events, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green suffered an ankle injury that will reportedly keep him off the field when the regular season begins. Fantasy Football expert Brad Evans thinks that we won’t be seeing Green on the field until October.

Before the injury, Green was expected to come off of draft boards at WR12-13. Since the news came out, however, Green has slipped to WR22-23 in Best Ball drafts. Brad recently held a survey on Twitter, where 45% of fantasy gamers said they were only comfortable drafting Green if it were between Rounds 6-7. Brad says he would refrain from drafting him even at that point.

Instead, Brad would advise gamers to target Green’s receiving running mate, Tyler Boyd, who flashed on the field last season with and without Green. He stands at a terrific value at his current draft standing of WR25 — but with that said, you shouldn’t reach for Boyd just because Green is injured.

Green’s status affects not only the wide receiver puzzle in Cincy, but also the running backs. Brad says he would stay away from Joe Mixon — who many are high on this season — at his current ADP. Brad would rather go with a Dalvin Cook, as Mixon will face an immensely difficult schedule early on, not to mention the stacked fronts that will come against an A.J.-Green-less offense. Mixon will be lucky to return RB1-value the first month of the season.

