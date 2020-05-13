The Drew League cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus

As the NBA ponders its restart, at least one basketball league has announced it won’t play games in 2020. The Drew League canceled the 2020 season Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league announced the news on social media, saying the health of its players and community is its top priority.

A message from the Drew League: pic.twitter.com/fvgNxA4X3Q — Drew League (@DrewLeague) May 13, 2020

What is the Drew League?

The Drew League’s website describes the league as “a place for young men and women of South Central Los Angeles to learn life lessons through basketball.” It’s pretty well known among NBA veterans, especially those who grew up in California.

DeMar DeRozan is among the players who take part in the Drew League festivities every year. DeRozan grew up in Compton.

The Drew League typically starts in May. Its season runs through August.

Why is the league canceling its season?

California extended its stay at home order through July, making it difficult for the Drew League to host games. Drew League commissioner Chaniel Smiley said the decision to cancel the season was not made lightly. Smiley added, “We share in the disappointment of not being able to come together and celebrate and take part in an annual summer tradition. However, it is the right thing to do to protect our community, fans, families and staff.”

