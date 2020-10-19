The Dodgers were supposed to be in the World Series. But it didn't make getting there easier

As the man tasked with standing out in front of it all, answering for it, walking alone to and from the field when it’s good and when it’s very, very bad, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, now five years into this, on Sunday night heard his own voice crack and felt tears rise in him.

The Dodgers had played themselves into the World Series again, and the 28 players draped upon one another on a field in Arlington, Texas had done most of the work.

They were exactly where they were supposed to be, where everyone believed they’d be, up until about four days ago. Even then, the prospect of his Dodgers winning three games in three days against the Atlanta Braves wasn’t so far-fetched, and then they knocked those out one after another, on Sunday night when Cody Bellinger homered in the seventh inning and Mookie Betts took a homer away and Julio Urias pitched the final three innings without allowing so much as a baserunner.

“This year is our year,” Roberts had shouted from a podium set up in a stadium that wasn’t theirs, in front of fans who might have been theirs, near the end of a season that really wasn’t anybody’s. “This is our year.”

He couldn’t be sure of that yet. The Tampa Bay Rays, a franchise Dodgers president Andrew Friedman helped raise, are next. They are good, too. Just Saturday afternoon, in the seventh game of the American League Championship Series, they’d shaken free of a summer that had asked so much of anyone willing to take it on.

If you could be absolutely sure leaving home in the middle of July against pandemic headwinds for 3 ½ months was the way to the World Series, then, sure, you show up and take your tests and FaceTime with your family and keep your distance and play ball in parks that echoed. But, just as the Rays had to play themselves back into the ALCS after being up three games to none, the Dodgers had to play themselves back into the NLCS after being down three games to one, and it’s exhausting. It’s exhausting to win 40 games in a 60-game season, as the Rays had, and then wonder if it could end badly, or to win 43 games in the same summer and then, as Betts described the early part of the week, “Seems like we were being handled a little bit early on.”

It’s a lot to carry, maybe. A lot to endure. In the bubble, there’s nowhere to go except inward. The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, on Sunday night because Kiké Hernández hit a pinch-hit home run, and because Will Smith stayed on this side of a two-out curveball, and because Justin Turner made a two-part defensive play that was first merely athletic and then positively brilliant, and because Roberts himself saw what was working and what was not, his usual assignment.

But also because they heeded the thousands of decisions in the 21 hours around all the previous baseball games, all the days they couldn’t be sure would amount to anything but a prorated paycheck. It didn’t make them good at baseball, but it did make them available for baseball, and it would have been difficult to reach the World Series without that.

“It was a little harder than we thought it was going to be,” Hernández said. “But we pulled it off.”

Roberts is 48 years old. By now, he’s been hardened by the stuff that worked and the stuff that didn’t, covered by good luck, burned by bad luck, exposed and empowered by the nature of a game that in its final month refuses to recognize Hall of Fame resumes or MVP awards. It gets harder to ride with the outcomes when those don’t come until the end of October or the beginning of November. It doesn’t forgive quite that easily, and so the man who stood out in front of it all suddenly was four wins away. Again. Four wins away, when the only acceptable outcome was exactly where they are today, and four hours before the rookie pitcher who’d started the game didn’t throw a strike until his ninth pitch. And the rookie pitcher who came in after him wobbled too. And so the whole pitching plan, the one with all the moving parts that was going to contain the second-best offense in baseball at least until Bellinger could unload on a fastball, went sideways, and then Roberts was chasing outs like they were uncashed lottery stubs on a windy day, right up until he gave the ball to Julio Urias.

