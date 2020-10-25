The Dodgers didn't see their latest World Series disaster coming until it was too late

Follow Kenley Jansen, on his knees in the dirt and then backpedaling from the mound to the third-base line. Follow him, a man fighting for assurance in a game that won’t wait for him to be what he was. That can’t. And now he’s standing in the chaos that comes from good pitches, bad pitches, good and bad luck, broken bats and severed faith, on a team that for a few dreadful seconds Saturday night looked like it was trying to win three World Series instead of just one.

Follow Jansen, the generous soul whose arm isn’t what it was, coming to a stop square in the middle of it all, his head down, his arms slack, seemingly mourning the hit he’d allowed that would tie the score of this World Series Game 4, wholly unaware it was becoming the hit that would also untie the score of this World Series Game 4.

Follow Jansen, and for a moment, perhaps, you’d see a franchise with its hands upon its knees, weary beneath the weight of its recent past, wondering what more it could do.

When he awakened, Jansen was again helpless to stop it. He was too late. They all were. The Tampa Bay Rays were 20 feet from winning, then 10, then five, and Jansen was running stride for stride with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ latest postseason calamity. He could probably hear its footsteps. He could maybe hear its breath. He was too late.

Plenty had gone wrong in those few seconds. Plenty had gone right and wrong in the few hours leading to them. Where it had gotten the Dodgers was to a one-run lead with three outs to get, then to a one-run lead with one strike to get, that close to a three-games-to-one lead near the end of another season in which they might have believed a championship was inevitable. Maybe it still is, though they’d just given away three leads in the final four innings of a game that might otherwise have convinced the Rays of the existence of inevitabilities too.

Instead, Kenley Jansen could not hold the lead. He’d blow his fourth World Series save opportunity, a record. He would rail against soft hits. He also walked a batter, the one who carried the winning run. He certainly would be justified in pointing out that he didn’t give up all the leads, just the last one. He did not. He is not that sort of teammate, or man.

View photos Kenley Jansen dropped to his knees after allowing a single to Rays outfielder Brett Phillips that would turn into a walk-off winner. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) More

But Jansen, at 33 and as a closer for most of his adult life, surely knows how baseball goes, how October baseball goes. The game is to get the ball to the closer for three outs. The details from there are irrelevant, just, did you or didn’t you, just, cover every inch you can or stand dolefully 20 feet away, just, win or lose.

He did not mishandle the ball in center field. Chris Taylor did. He did not whiff the throw home. Catcher Will Smith did. He did not, however, back up home, he rather stood a long way from home, and when he looked up and saw what he’d missed, the rest was an 8-7 loss and a celebration on the field behind him. Probably it wouldn’t have mattered where he was standing, if he’d known Randy Arozarena was rolling on the ground behind him, and if he’d known third-base coach Rodney Linares was windmilling his arm behind Arozarena, begging him to go, then begging him to stand up, then to return to third base, then to score, then dancing with the rest of them.

The final play of World Series Game 4, as diagrammed by Statcast tracking. (via Baseball Savant). More

In that moment, with a few more inches to contest, Jansen turned finally and seemed surprised to discover he was face-to-face with Arozarena, and still in the middle of the play that would decide a World Series game. Another one.

