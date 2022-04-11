The Daily Sweat: Toronto faces crucial early AL East test at Yankee Stadium

The Toronto Blue Jays were good last season, just painfully short of the playoffs.

That's because the New York Yankees got a win in the final game of their season on a walk-off hit by Aaron Judge. That kept the Blue Jays out of the playoffs and put the Yankees in. If Toronto wants to pass the Yankees (and the Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays) it starts with the head-to-head AL East meetings.

The Jays won't win a division title on April 11, but beating the Yankees a few times this week could send the message they'll be a factor all season. The exciting young Jays open a series against the Yankees on Monday in the best game on the MLB slate. The Jays and Yankees are both -110 to win at BetMGM.

The early four-game series can let both teams know where they stand early this season.

The Jays will start Alek Manoah, a former first-round pick who was very good as a rookie last season. The Yankees will counter with Jameson Taillon. The Yankees and Blue Jays both won two of three to start the season. The start of the season is particularly tense for New York, which will have its first seven games against the Red Sox and Blue Jays, two heavy contenders in the AL East.

Everyone assumes the Yankees will be a contender. People feel the same about the Blue Jays, but there's a little more skepticism with them since that group hasn't had a big breakout yet. It helps that they finally get to spend a season at home in Toronto, after bouncing around due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. With players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto was a popular World Series pick. They'll need to get to the playoffs first, and a good showing against the Yankees this week would be a good start to that.

Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays homers in the team's opening series against Texas. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

What else is on the MLB slate?

With the NBA regular-season done and a day off before the play-in tournament, MLB is on center stage. There are five starts before 6 p.m. Eastern, including the Red Sox as a -115 favorite at the Detroit Tigers. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies face off for the first time this season, and the Phillies are a -160 favorite. The late games are highlighted by the San Diego Padres at the San Francisco Giants, with San Francisco a -145 favorite.

Story continues

It's a good day to settle in and watch MLB as we learn about the teams early in this long season.

What else is on the schedule?

Really, not much. There's even just one NHL game, as the Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are -145. No basketball, as mentioned before.

Hopefully if you're a bettor, you like wagering on baseball.

What's the best bet?

While I do like the hungry Blue Jays too, I think the Mets are the top play. I get they're injured a bit and the pitching matchup, with Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez against the Mets' Taijuan Walker, favors Philly, but the line seems too high for the Mets. They played well in Washington to start the season and I like catching +135 with them.