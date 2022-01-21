  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Daily Sweat: The Packers and Titans begin their playoff runs on Saturday

Nick Bromberg
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Derrick Henry
    Derrick Henry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julio Jones
    Julio Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

We could know the site of both conference championship games before Saturday is over.

Both No. 1 seeds play for the first time in the NFL playoffs on Saturday. The Tennessee Titans, the AFC’s top seed, host the Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS) while the No. 1 NFC team, the Green Bay Packers, host the San Francisco 49ers (8:15 ET, Fox).

Let’s start our Saturday preview in Tennessee, where the Titans are favored by 3.5 points over the Bengals at BetMGM and the total is 47.5. The Bengals are +160 on the moneyline to pull the upset, while a Titans win straight up is -190.

The Titans got the No. 1 seed despite being one of the most injury-plagued teams in the NFL. While QB Ryan Tannehill was healthy the entire season, stars like Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones all missed significant playing time.

Henry missed over half the season because of a foot injury sustained on Halloween against the Indianapolis Colts. Could he return on Saturday? Possibly.

We’ll know more about Henry’s status on Friday, but for now, you can’t bet on anything Henry-related at BetMGM outside of an anytime TD. While his availability is currently likely figured into the point spread, there are no yardage props available for Henry because there’s still a chance he may not play. Once the Titans shed more information on Henry’s chances of playing and getting a heavy workload, then feel free to take a swing at any of his yardage props.

Henry is the most likely player to score a touchdown, however. Henry’s odds of -185 to score a TD (and +450 to score the first TD or the last TD) are far and away the lowest of any player in the game. Bengals RB Joe Mixon is at -125 to score a TD at any point while wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is at +110. We like Titans WR AJ Brown at +155 to score a TD and Julio Jones at +1600 to score the first TD is worth a small-dollar flier. Jones finally found the end zone for the Titans in the final game of the regular season against the Texans.

Mixon is worth a bet at over 60.5 rushing yards while an over bet on Tee Higgins at 63.5 receiving yards is also worth a play. We think Higgins bounces back from his quiet game against the Raiders.

We’re also going with the Bengals to cover with a corresponding bet on the moneyline. While the Titans are far healthier now than they were at various points during the season, the Bengals feel like the 2021 Bills team that made it to the AFC Championship Game. If Cincinnati does win this game, then whoever wins on Sunday between Buffalo and Kansas City will host the AFC title game.

Green Bay favored by 5.5

If you’re a believer in San Francisco’s late season performance, then you’re salivating at the prospect of getting more than five points against the Packers. Green Bay is favored by 5.5 points and the total here is also 47.5 Saturday night. San Francisco is +200 to win the game outright while the Packers are -250 on the moneyline.

San Francisco is 5-1 in its last six games and 8-2 in its last 10. The only losses in the last 10 came at Seattle on Dec. 5 and at Tennessee on Dec. 23. Green Bay, meanwhile, is 12-2 in games that Aaron Rodgers plays full-time and those losses came against the Saints and Vikings. Jordan Love played in the loss to the Chiefs as Rodgers had COVID-19 and saw a lot of playing time in the regular-season finale against the Lions as the Packers had the top seed locked up.

Rodgers, a potential back-to-back MVP winner, is at +500 to score a rushing or receiving touchdown at any point Saturday night and is at +3000 to score the first (or last) TD. A first TD bet on a Rodgers scramble isn’t a bad $1 play.

The most likely TD scorer is Packers WR Davante Adams at -125 to score at any point. The top 49ers player to score is Deebo Samuel at +100. Samuel will be used in myriad roles on offense on Saturday night like he has been for the second half of the season. The Packers will need to keep track of him wherever he is in the formation.

Samuel’s yardage props total 92.5 yards; only Adams (94.5 receiving yards) has a higher total. Samuel’s rushing yardage over/under is 40.5 while his receiving yardage over/under is 52.5. We’ll go with the over on his rushing total (-110), as it seems likely he’ll get at least seven carries. Samuel has gotten seven or more carries in the last three games and in five of the last eight.

Rodgers’ passing yardage total of 263.5 makes it tempting to go with the over (-110). But given the freezing temperatures set for Saturday night, we’re inclined to stay away from that prop altogether and instead hit over 40.5 rushing yards for AJ Dillon (-110).

We also like the under as the only overall game play on Saturday night. 24-20 feels like it could be the right score with the Packers advancing to the NFC title game. That gut prediction is too close to the 5.5 to feel comfortable with either team against the number.

Friday’s NBA slate

There are 11 NBA games on Friday night ahead of just three on Saturday as the NBA largely avoids the NFL behemoth. Friday’s ESPN game is the Bulls at the Bucks and the defending NBA champions are 8.5-point favorites with a total of 227.5.

Other intriguing matchups include the Clippers at the 76ers (-7.5) and the Grizzlies at the Nuggets (-3.5). We’ll take the Grizzlies and the points in that one.

Who cashed tickets Thursday night?

Anyone who had Naomi Osaka winning a second consecutive Australian Open was not a winner overnight Thursday. Osaka lost in a 10-5 tiebreaker in the third set to unseeded Amanda Anisimova.

Pacers bettors were much happier. A night after beating the Lakers in Los Angeles, Indiana went up the coast to Golden State and beat the Warriors 121-117. The Pelicans knocked off the Knicks by 11 to cover the spread there and Phoenix covered and extended its lead in the Western Conference with a 109-101 win at Dallas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • 'Strongest team in all of snowboarding': Canadian squad named for Beijing Olympics

    Canadian snowboarders brought home four medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. The team looking to build on that number was announced by Canada Snowboard on Wednesday, including all four previous medallists — Sébastien Toutant (the lone gold medallist), Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Laurie Blouin. Joining them in slopestyle and big air are Darcy Sharpe, Brooke Voigt and Jasmine Baird. Meanwhile, the halfpipe team features Derek Livingston, Brooke D'Hondt and Elizabeth Hosking. Missing from tha

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur