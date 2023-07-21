The Daily Sweat: The best plays for the USWNT's World Cup opener are in the props market

It's not worth betting on the USWNT to beat Vietnam. Instead, bet on a player to score or the number of goals in the game.

If you’re looking to bet on the United States’ first game at the Women’s World Cup, you should pick from any number of options outside of the game result.

The USWNT enters its opener against Vietnam (9 p.m. ET, Fox) at -35000 to win. That means if you bet $10 on the U.S., you’ll get back a hefty $0.02 on your bet with a victory.

That return isn’t worth it. And neither is betting Vietnam (+5000) or a tie (+3500). It would be a staggering upset if Vietnam gets the win and one not worth risking.

Instead, you should dive deeper at BetMGM. The main over/under for the game is 6.5 goals with seven or more goals at +100 and six or fewer goals at -135. If you think there will be five or fewer goals, you can get under 5.5 at +135 and if you think there will be eight or more goals, those odds are +170.

The risk worth taking in the game may be a Vietnam goal at any point, though oddsmakers are increasingly confident the USWNT defense will keep a shutout. The odds for Vietnam to have over 0.5 goals have gone from +160 to +400 over the last week.

Oddsmakers are also so confident that the USWNT will score at least once that a USWNT win with both teams scoring a goal is also at +400.

Alex Morgan’s odds to score a goal at any point during the game are astonishingly low. She’s -800 to get a goal at any point while Sophia Smith is at -500 to score, Megan Rapinoe is at -400 along with Lynn Williams and Trinity Rodman and Lindsey Horan are both at -250.

The best Morgan bet may be the first goal of the game. She’s at +210 to be the first goal scorer while Smith is at +260 and Rapinoe and Williams are at +300 each to score first. USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said that Rapinoe will be on a minutes limit to start the tournament, so it’s worth waiting to see if she’s in the starting lineup on Friday night if you’re interested in betting on her to score.

Orioles and Rays continue their four-game set

The Orioles claimed sole possession of first in the AL East with a win over the Rays on Thursday night. Friday night, Tampa Bay is -155 to win while Baltimore is +130 on the road.

The Orioles got a 4-3 win in 10 innings on Thursday thanks to Colton Cowser’s sacrifice fly. Kyle Bradish is set to start on the mound for the Orioles while Zach Eflin starts for the Rays.

The Houston Astros are the biggest favorites of the day at -275 on the road in Oakland while the scuffling Yankees are -200 at home against the Kansas City Royals.

Who cashed tickets Thursday?

Anyone with tickets on the tie in Canada’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria was happy while favorites did very well in MLB on Thursday night. The Braves, Reds, Blue Jays and Mariners all won at home while the Astros beat the A’s and the Tigers beat the Royals on the road. It’s hard not to bet on the teams playing the A’s and Royals at this point. They have a combined 55 wins. Four teams have more wins by themselves.