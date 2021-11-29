The Daily Sweat: Slumping Seahawks try to turn it around against Washington

In games Russell Wilson has started this season, the Seattle Seahawks are 2-5.

This lost season for the Seahawks isn't just about the time Wilson missed with an injured finger. The Seahawks weren't good before Wilson was hurt, weren't good when Geno Smith was filling in and haven't been good in Wilson's two games back. After almost a decade of winning seasons since drafting Wilson, Seattle was due for a clunker.

That's what makes the line for Monday night a little odd. The Seahawks are 1-point favorites at BetMGM vs. the Washington Football Team. The favorite changed overnight; Seattle was a 1-point underdog late Sunday night. Not that Washington is good either, but the line shows a lot of respect for a Seattle team that is 3-7.

Washington has shown signs of life since its bye. WFT beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outplayed the Bucs most of the game in their best performance of the season. Then Washington went on the road and beat the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have fallen pretty hard since a 3-0 start to the season but it was still a nice road win.

Nothing in the NFL this season ever seems to last, so maybe it's irrational to look at Monday night as a game between two teams going in different directions. But the past two weeks, Washington has been the much better team. Taking Washington getting a point is the way to go for Monday night. It's not like Seattle has been scary to bet against this season.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has struggled since his return from injury. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

What are some prop bets for MNF?

There weren't any player props listed for the Seahawks as of Monday morning at BetMGM, so check back if you want to fade Russell Wilson or DK Metcalf.

Here are two for Washington, and both are Antonio Gibson props. Gibson has looked healthier in Washington's two games since the bye. He had a shin injury but last week he looked as good as he has all season, gaining 95 yards on 19 carries. His rushing total is 67.5, and he should hit that over. However, he is barely being used in the passing game. He didn't get a single target last week. He has 18 targets over his last nine games. Here are his receiving totals in each game this season: 18, 4, 73 (which came on one catch), 12, 12, 0, 5, 20, 14, 0. He's not being used as a receiver. His receiving total is 9.5 yards and under seems like the right play.

NBA has nine games

One of the better matchups Monday in the NBA is a young and exciting Charlotte Hornets team at the improved Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are a 5.5-point favorite, and the Hornets are an enticing underdog. The other game that should be worth watching is the Portland Trail Blazers at the Utah Jazz. Portland has been playing better since a slow start to the season, though they lost the first two games of a three-game road trip. Portland is a 7.5-point underdog, and that could be too many points.

What else is there to bet on?

There aren't any great college basketball games on a quiet Monday. The best game is probably Notre Dame vs. Illinois, with Illinois as a 6.5-point favorite.

In the NHL, there are four games. The best matchup is the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Calgary Flames. The Flames are -150 favorites.

What's the best bet?

Washington looks like a solid play for "Monday Night Football," so we'll stick with that even though both NBA underdogs mentioned above could both cover too.