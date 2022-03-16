The Daily Sweat: Rutgers vs. Notre Dame highlights Wednesday's First Four picks

Notre Dame was the team that drew the most ire from internet bracketologists on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish didn't have a great argument for inclusion in the NCAA tournament field. There was the win over Kentucky, but not much else in terms of quality wins. The ACC was down this season, so finishing as the No. 2 seed for the ACC tournament wasn't as great of a selling point as it should be.

At least Notre Dame got sent to Dayton for the First Four. They'll be a part of the second game on Wednesday. Here are the First Four picks, with odds from BetMGM:

Bryant (+2.5) over Wright State

My coworker Scott Pianowski, who knows as much about NEC basketball as anyone, is taking Bryant to win straight up. That's all I needed to hear. Peter Kiss led the nation in scoring for Bryant and he gets under every opponent's skin with his antics. He'll be worth watching. Bryant has had a nice season and was great in the NEC title game. Wright State has a leaky defense, which gives Bryant a shot at the win.

Rutgers (+1.5) over Notre Dame

Notre Dame really wasn't too impressive this season. Rutgers had its issues, losing a few bad games early, but it also beat some good teams. At least the Scarlet Knights have that. They beat Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana — all tournament teams — late in the season. They have experienced stars in Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker, and you like to have that in a tournament situation. Notre Dame can shoot it well from 3, which gives them a chance to win. And maybe Rutgers is just another mediocre team that the Fighting Irish can beat. But I'll take Rutgers.

(Tuesday First Four record: 2-0)

Ron Harper Jr. is hoping to lead Rutgers to a win in the First Four on Wednesday. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Here is the first look at the sports betting slate for Wednesday:

A big NBA card

Before March Madness really gets into gear on Thursday, the NBA has a nice slate of games on Wednesday night. There are 12 games in total with an ESPN doubleheader of the Dallas Mavericks at the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks and Celtics have both been on nice rolls, and are worth considering as road teams in the spotlight Wednesday. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites while the Celtics are 2.5-point underdogs.

Another intriguing game is the Chicago Bulls at the Utah Jazz. The Bulls have lost a bit of steam since the all-star break but are still a talented team. It's just a tough challenge to go into Utah and win. That's why the Jazz are 6.5-point favorites.

There's also another chance to bet against the floundering Los Angeles Lakers. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites over the Lakers.

What else is on the schedule?

There are four NHL games, including a pair on TNT (Bruins at Wild, Lightning at Kraken), two English Premier League matches and two Champions League showdowns. Between that, the First Four and the NBA, there's plenty to get everyone revved up for the first round of March Madness, which tips off Thursday.

What's the best bet?

I'll have to go with Rutgers. Their record, seed and metrics don't look great because of early-season struggles, but that seems long ago. Meanwhile, Notre Dame was pretty much mediocre from beginning to end, aside from a surprising win over Kentucky. The Scarlet Knights should win, and they could upset an inconsistent Alabama team on Friday too.