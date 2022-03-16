The Daily Sweat: Rutgers vs. Notre Dame highlights Wednesday's First Four picks

Frank Schwab
·3 min read

Notre Dame was the team that drew the most ire from internet bracketologists on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish didn't have a great argument for inclusion in the NCAA tournament field. There was the win over Kentucky, but not much else in terms of quality wins. The ACC was down this season, so finishing as the No. 2 seed for the ACC tournament wasn't as great of a selling point as it should be.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

At least Notre Dame got sent to Dayton for the First Four. They'll be a part of the second game on Wednesday. Here are the First Four picks, with odds from BetMGM:

Bryant (+2.5) over Wright State

My coworker Scott Pianowski, who knows as much about NEC basketball as anyone, is taking Bryant to win straight up. That's all I needed to hear. Peter Kiss led the nation in scoring for Bryant and he gets under every opponent's skin with his antics. He'll be worth watching. Bryant has had a nice season and was great in the NEC title game. Wright State has a leaky defense, which gives Bryant a shot at the win.

Rutgers (+1.5) over Notre Dame

Notre Dame really wasn't too impressive this season. Rutgers had its issues, losing a few bad games early, but it also beat some good teams. At least the Scarlet Knights have that. They beat Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana — all tournament teams — late in the season. They have experienced stars in Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker, and you like to have that in a tournament situation. Notre Dame can shoot it well from 3, which gives them a chance to win. And maybe Rutgers is just another mediocre team that the Fighting Irish can beat. But I'll take Rutgers.

(Tuesday First Four record: 2-0)

Ron Harper Jr. is hoping to lead Rutgers to a win in the First Four on Wednesday. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Ron Harper Jr. is hoping to lead Rutgers to a win in the First Four on Wednesday. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Here is the first look at the sports betting slate for Wednesday:

A big NBA card

Before March Madness really gets into gear on Thursday, the NBA has a nice slate of games on Wednesday night. There are 12 games in total with an ESPN doubleheader of the Dallas Mavericks at the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics at the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks and Celtics have both been on nice rolls, and are worth considering as road teams in the spotlight Wednesday. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites while the Celtics are 2.5-point underdogs.

Another intriguing game is the Chicago Bulls at the Utah Jazz. The Bulls have lost a bit of steam since the all-star break but are still a talented team. It's just a tough challenge to go into Utah and win. That's why the Jazz are 6.5-point favorites.

There's also another chance to bet against the floundering Los Angeles Lakers. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites over the Lakers.

What else is on the schedule?

There are four NHL games, including a pair on TNT (Bruins at Wild, Lightning at Kraken), two English Premier League matches and two Champions League showdowns. Between that, the First Four and the NBA, there's plenty to get everyone revved up for the first round of March Madness, which tips off Thursday.

What's the best bet?

I'll have to go with Rutgers. Their record, seed and metrics don't look great because of early-season struggles, but that seems long ago. Meanwhile, Notre Dame was pretty much mediocre from beginning to end, aside from a surprising win over Kentucky. The Scarlet Knights should win, and they could upset an inconsistent Alabama team on Friday too.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Johansson scores in 7th round of shootout, lifts Kraken past Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Kraken players were quick to forgive the mistake that nearly cost Seattle the victory. Up 3-1 going into the third, the Kraken blew their two-goal lead against the Montreal Canadiens on a bad mistake late in the period. Adam Larsson scored in his own net with 2:12 to go in regulation to tie things at 3-3. But the Kraken held on in overtime and Marcus Johansson scored the game-winner after seven shootout rounds to grab a 4-3 win Saturday night. “(Expletive) happens, you know, it's hock

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.