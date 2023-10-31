The Daily Sweat: Rangers look to take 3-1 lead over D'Backs in World Series

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia grabs his left side after his swing during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Texas Rangers have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series, but they may be without the biggest star of the postseason in Game 4.

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia left Game 3 on Monday night after grabbing his left side in pain following an eighth-inning swing. After the Rangers won Game 3 in Arizona 3-1, the club said Garcia will undergo testing to determine the severity of his injury.

Garcia has eight home runs and 22 RBIs during the Rangers’ postseason run, including a walk-off to win Game 1 of the World Series. If he’s unable to suit up for Game 4 and potentially beyond, it would be a major blow for the Rangers.

Garcia’s absence would leave a major hole in the middle of the Rangers’ lineup with Travis Jankowski or Robbie Grossman as the potential replacements out in right field. Jankowski has just two at-bats in the postseason while Grossman has gone 2-of-19.

On top of the injury for Garcia, the Rangers saw ace Max Scherzer leave Game 3 after only three innings due to back spasms, adding additional workload for the bullpen. The bullpen will be relied upon again in Game 4 as they turn to lefty Andrew Heaney. Heaney was a mainstay in the Rangers’ rotation during the regular season but he’s pitched six innings across four appearances so far during the playoffs. Jon Gray was originally expected to start Game 4, but he was pressed into action for three innings following the injury to Scherzer.

It will be a bullpen game for the Diamondbacks, too. Joe Mantiply will be used as an opener. Other than giving up three runs in Game 2 of the NLCS, Mantiply hasn’t allowed an earned run in his seven other postseason appearances.

With heavy asks of both bullpens, the oddsmakers are expecting a pretty high-scoring Game 4. The total is set at 9.5 runs with both teams listed at -110 on the moneyline at BetMGM.

For the series, the Rangers are now -300 favorites while you can grab the Diamondbacks at +240 if you believe a comeback is in store.

NBA: Wemby takes on KD and the Suns

There are three games on the NBA schedule on Tuesday night, including No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs heading on the road to face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Durant will likely be carrying a heavy load again as Devin Booker is listed as doubtful to play due to an ankle sprain. Bradley Beal, meanwhile, is still dealing with back tightness and has yet to make his debut in a Suns uniform.

Even with those two absent, the Suns are 7.5-point favorites at BetMGM.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5-point home underdogs vs. the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers are 6.5-point favorites over the Orlando Magic. The Clippers will be a bit short-handed after making a late-night deal for James Harden. Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum and K.J. Martin have all gotten rotation minutes in the early part of the season but were dealt to the Sixers in the trade.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant drives toward the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

College football: #MACtion is back

In college football, Tuesday night marks the glorious return of MACtion. There are two games on the slate with Toledo hosting Buffalo and Central Michigan hosting Northern Illinois.

Toledo is 7-1 overall and its only loss came in the season-opener at Illinois. Since then the Rockets have won seven straight and are 4-0 in MAC play, but they are only 3-5 against the spread. Toledo is a 15.5-point favorite over a Buffalo team that is 3-1 in MAC play after going 0-4 in the non-conference part of the schedule. Can the Rockets cover a big number?

In the other matchup, CMU is a 5.5-point home underdog vs. NIU. NIU (4-4, 3-1 MAC) lost its MAC opener 35-33 at Toledo but has since won three straight. CMU (4-4, 2-2 MAC) has lost two of its last three.

Light NHL schedule

It’s a light night on the ice with only two games on the schedule as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Los Angeles Kings while the Nashville Predators are out West to face the Vancouver Canucks.

The Maple Leafs are -155 favorites with the Kings +130 underdogs. In the other matchup, the Canucks are -135 favorites with the Predators listed at +115.

What’s the best bet?

In college football, I’ll take Buffalo at +15.5.

Toledo is just not a trustworthy ATS team, especially it’s a double-digit spread.

Over the last three seasons, Toledo is 5-10 ATS when favored by 10 points or more, including a 3-8 ATS mark at home.