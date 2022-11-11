The Daily Sweat: No. 8 USC is favored by five touchdowns at home vs. Colorado

Nick Bromberg
·5 min read

USC is a massive favorite on Friday night.

The No. 8 Trojans make their 2022 Friday night debut in Week 11 and the game shouldn’t be close. USC takes on moribund Colorado at home and is a 34.5-point favorite (9:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The line makes a lot of sense. Caleb WIlliams is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in his first season at USC as the Trojan offense is averaging over seven yards per play so far this season. Williams is completing 65% of his passes and has thrown 28 TDs to just one interception. RB Travis Dye has rushed for over 850 yards and Jordan Addison has 39 catches for 585 yards despite missing the last two games. He’s set to be back on Friday night.

The USC defense has been very good at forcing turnovers. But that’s about the only think it’s been good at doing so far this season. USC has forced 2.1 turnovers per game so far while the offense hardly turns it over. That’s a great recipe for success. But the USC defense is allowing over six yards a play and has given up at least 35 points in each of its last three games.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during a game between the California Golden Bears and the USC Trojans on November 5, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
USC and Caleb Williams are 34.5-point favorites at home against Colorado on Friday night. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma fans became familiar with those shootouts in Lincoln Riley’s time with the Sooners. And if it’s any consolation for USC fans, it’ll be a stunner if Colorado puts up a ton of points.

The 1-8 Buffaloes are scoring fewer than 16 points per game this season. Only two teams at the top level of college football score less than Colorado. The Colorado offense averages less than five yards per play and barely 300 yards per game thanks to a passing attack that’s struggled to get going. Colorado has played three quarterbacks so far and they’ve combined to complete just over 50% of their passes for less than 1,700 yards.

But are you willing to lay five touchdowns if you take USC against the spread? Remember, USC has a massive game in Week 12 looming against cross-town rival UCLA.

Another big game happens in the AAC on Friday night. East Carolina travels to Cincinnati (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2) where the Bearcats are 5-point favorites. Cincinnati is tied for second in the AAC with UCF and a game back of Tulane. With Tulane and UCF set to play each other on Saturday, Cincinnati could find itself in a three-way tie for first if it beats the Pirates and UCF knocks off Tulane.

ECU has longshot AAC title hopes of its own. The Pirates already beat UCF this season and are just a game back of the Bearcats and Knights. A Tulane win and an ECU win this weekend puts the Pirates in a tie for second in the conference and in a good spot to make the AAC title game with an undefeated finish to the season.

We’re inclined to take ECU and the points given Cincinnati’s tendency to play close games this season. The Bearcats’ biggest AAC wins this season are by 10 points and both came against teams in the bottom half of the conference. Cincy beat USF by four at home and SMU by two on the road and lost by four to UCF. While we wouldn’t be surprised if ECU wins outright, we feel better about taking the five.

The last game of the night is in Las Vegas as UNLV hosts Fresno State (10:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN). Fresno State is a 9.5-point favorite on the road as UNLV enters the game on a four-game losing streak and Fresno comes in on a four-game win streak. The Rebels were 4-1 after a win to New Mexico in Week 5 but now have to win two of their last three games to get to a bowl.

With games against Hawaii and Nevada remaining, we think that’s possible. And wouldn’t be surprised if UNLV covers the spread on Friday night. The Rebels’ offense is finally getting healthy again. Fresno State and QB Jake Haener should get the win and bowl eligibility, but UNLV should prevent this from being a blowout.

Michigan State vs. Gonzaga

The biggest college basketball game of the night is in San Diego as Michigan State and Gonzaga take part in the Armed Forces Classic (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Zags are 11.5-point favorites over the Spartans in their first game of a tough three-game stretch. Gonzaga takes on Texas and Kentucky after playing Michigan State and also faces Baylor in the first week of December.

Eight NBA games

There’s some fun NBA action on tap Friday night. The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point underdogs at the Boston Celtics (7 p.m. ET, NBATV) in a potential NBA Finals preview. Both teams are 8-3 as Denver’s Nikola Jokic is nearly averaging a triple-double and Boston’s Jayson Tatum is averaging 31 points per game.

Minnesota also travels to Memphis (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a playoff rematch. The Wolves are 5.5-point underdogs as they’ve gotten off to a sluggish start this season with Rudy Gobert manning the lane.

Who cashed tickets Thursday?

It was not a Thursday night for close football games. The Carolina Panthers easily beat the Atlanta Falcons and covered the spread as an underdog in a 25-15 win to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an even bigger advantage in a terrible NFC South. Memphis easily covered as a favorite in a 26-10 win over Tulsa that featured a ton of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and Louisiana also easily covered at home in a 36-17 win over Georgia Southern.

Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was