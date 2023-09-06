The Daily Sweat: Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer clash, on the field this time

Off-field drama doesn't often affect betting lines, but it can be pretty fun.

There have been stories that when Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were New York Mets teammates, they weren't the best of friends. Scherzer denied there were any problems in the Mets clubhouse, but whatever happened, the Mets failed spectacularly this season. Verlander was shipped to the Houston Astros before the deadline, and Scherzer went to the Texas Rangers.

They're slated to face off on Wednesday. The Rangers, which Scherzer on the mound, are -125 favorites over Verlander and the Astros at BetMGM.

The Rangers were big buyers at the deadline but the bullpen maybe needed more work. Texas' bullpen has been a problem for more than a month, and it makes it hard to bet on them. Scherzer could give the Rangers six or seven good innings, but then bettors are hanging on for dear life for the final outs.

The Astros have had a couple of good wins to start the series. After being swept by the New York Yankees over the weekend, Houston rebounded to beat the Rangers 13-6 on Monday and 14-1 on Tuesday. Jose Altuve had five homers in those two games, including three in the first three innings Tuesday.

The Rangers can't fall too far back in the AL West race, and the last two days have been brutal for them. This is the type of spot in which their investment in Scherzer needs to pay off. He'll be battling a familiar foe on Wednesday.

Justin Verlander (left) and Max Scherzer (right), back when they were New York Mets teammates earlier this season. The two square off in the Astros-Rangers game on Wednesday night. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Wednesday:

MLB has 6 afternoon games

There are some key games this afternoon in MLB. The Milwaukee Brewers are trying to hold onto first place in the NL Central, and they start the day with an early start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee, with red-hot Freddy Peralta on the mound, are -190 favorites.

The Chicago Cubs are chasing the Brewers but also in a wild-card race. They face the San Francisco Giants, one of the teams in the wild-card race. The Cubs, who rallied for a big win on Tuesday, are -150 favorites.

Story continues

Also, the Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres. The Phillies, led by an offense that was fantastic in August but was surprisingly shut out on Tuesday, have been pretty good lately. While they're in good shape in the wild-card race, they don't want to lose any ground. They're -115 favorites on Wednesday.

One WNBA game

There's one WNBA game on the schedule, and it's the Seattle Storm at the Atlanta Dream. Unfortunately it's a matchup between two sub-.500 teams. The Dream are 8.5-point favorites.

What's the best bet?

I am surprised the Phillies were so flat on Tuesday. Trea Turner going on the paternity list didn't help, but that didn't explain everything in an 8-0 loss to the Padres. I'm willing to give them a pass and go right back on Philadelphia as a small favorite Wednesday.