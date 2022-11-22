The Daily Sweat: Argentina loses, can Poland or Mexico take advantage?

While most people were sleeping, Saudi Arabia pulled off the biggest upset in World Cup history when they defeated Argentina by a score of 2-1. Saudi Arabia was going off at 18-to-1 on the moneyline prior to the start of the game. After Lionel Messi scored to give Argentina a lead, Saudi Arabia was 125-to-1 to win the game at some places. However, they answered with two goals of their own and held on for the win.

Argentina was seen as a massive favorite to win Group C at -250 prior to the start of the tournament. Currently, those odds are down to just +160. Behind Argentina, it was basically a toss-up as to whether it would be Poland or Mexico to advance to the second round.

The meeting between Poland and Mexico was always going to be pivotal. However, with Argentina losing, both teams now have an opportunity to take control in Group C. Oddsmakers still view Argentina as a good bet to advance to the second round at -200. Mexico is -110 to advance while Poland is +100. Needless to say, Tuesday's meeting between the two is massive.

Mexico is favored to win at +140. A Poland win would pay out at +220. A draw pays out at +210. If you like Poland to win, Robert Lewandowski will probably pay a role. Lewandowski to score and Poland to win pays out at +350.

A result for either team here would be massive for their hopes to advance. A draw isn't the worst result for either team, but it wouldn't create much separation. Both teams still have Argentina on their schedules.

In the afternoon game, defending World Cup champions France are in action. France is a massive -375 favorite to beat Australia. If you think we'll see a second massive upset, Australia pays out at +1150 on the moneyline.

Can Robert Lewandowski and Poland take advantage of Argentina's loss? (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Last midweek MACtion of the season

With the college football regular season wrapping up this weekend, I regret to inform that Tuesday is our last installment of midweek MACtion. There's no action on Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. There are two games on Tuesday and then the rest of the conference wraps up play this weekend.

In Ohio, a spot in the MAC championship game is on the line. Ohio has won six games, and if they extend that streak to seven, they'll clinch a spot in the championship game. Ohio is a 7-point home favorite over Bowling Green.

However, Bowling Green still has a chance to represent the East in the championship game. They need a victory over Ohio and then they would need some help from Kent State. If Ohio wins, they are in. If Bowling Green wins, their dream stays alive.

In the other game on Tuesday's schedule, it's a good old fashioned battle for bowl eligibility. Ball State and Miami Ohio both sit at 5-6. One of these teams will become bowl eligible while the other season will end. Miami Ohio is a 3-point favorite.

NHL, NBA, College Basketball as well

There's plenty of other sports on Tuesday beyond the World Cup and college football.

The Maui Invitational continues with four games beginning at 2:30 ET. Texas Tech is a 13.5-point favorite over Louisville. Ohio State is favored by 3.5-points over Cincinnati. In what might be the best game on the slate, Creighton is a 1.5-point favorite over Arkansas. In the night cap, Arizona is a 1-point favorite over San Diego State.

In the pros, the Philadelphia 76ers are without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. They are 7.5-point underdogs to the Brooklyn Nets, who have Kyrie Irving back. Later on, the Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the NHL, it's a small two game slate. Montreal is a slight -120 home favorite over Buffalo while the New York Rangers are a short -115 favorite over the Los Angeles Kings.

First look at Week 12 lines

It's Thanksgiving week, which means we have a quick turnaround before Week 12 gets underway with three games on Thursday. Here are the early lines for all 16 games this week at BetMGM: