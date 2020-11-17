The Crown: The Real And Not-So-Real History In Netflix’s Hit Show

Sara C Nelson
·Senior Editor, HuffPost UK
·9 min read

Lavish royal drama The Crown is drawing both ire and admiration for its portrayal of Britain’s most famous family.

The Netflix series recreates some of the most sensitive and controversial events in the Windsor dynasty – including the death of the Prince of Wales’ beloved uncle Lord Mountbatten and of course, the entrance – and tragic exit of his first wife, Princess Diana.

Some royal commentators have been quick to deride the series for its portrayal of some of these events – despite writer and creator Peter Morgan’s repeated defence of his right to creative freedom.

The show does employ researchers and Morgan has gone on record to say he regularly meets with royal aides to allow them to “brace themselves” for upcoming storylines.

“We do our very, very best to get it right, but sometimes I have to conflate [incidents]… You sometimes have to forsake accuracy, but you must never forsake the truth,” he told The Times.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Sophie Mutevelian)
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Sophie Mutevelian)

Despite Morgan’s transparency about his work, royal commentators and media figures have been quick to dispute some of the show’s more controversial content so far.

Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins has attacked the series, denouncing it as “fake history”, describing it as “reality hijacked as propaganda.”

Jenkins accused the show of taking liberties “by relying on royalty’s well-known – and sensible – reluctance to resort to the courts. This is artistic licence at its most cowardly as well as casual.”

Here are five of the most disputed moments. Spoilers ahead.

Lord Mountbatten and the letter

Prince Charles and Lord Mountbatten (Photo: Shutterstock)
Prince Charles and Lord Mountbatten (Photo: Shutterstock)

The opening episode of the fourth season features an imagined interaction involving the Prince of Wales and his beloved great-uncle Lord Mountbatten.

Charles Dance’s Lord Mountbatten admonishes Josh O’Connor’s Charles for his pursuit of Camilla, who at the time was married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Viewers see the older man writing a letter warning Charles he is in danger of bringing “ruin and disappointment” to the family. On the show, the prince only reads the note after the IRA assassinated Lord Mountbatten in August 1979.

While no record of the letter exists, Morgan believes the interaction to be based in truth.

Speaking on the show’s official podcast, he said: “What we know is that Mountbatten was really responsible for taking Charles to one side at precisely this point and saying, ‘Look, you know, enough already with playing the field, it’s time you got married and it’s time you provided an heir’.

“As the heir I think there was some concern that he should settle down, marry the appropriate person and get on with it.”

He said: “In my own head I thought that would have even greater impact on Charles if it were to come post-mortem, as it were. I think everything that’s in that letter that Mountbatten writes to Charles is what I really believe, based on everything I’ve read and people I’ve spoken to, that represents his view.

Lord Mountbatten and Prince Charles in The Crown (Photo: Netflix)
Lord Mountbatten and Prince Charles in The Crown (Photo: Netflix)

“We will never know if it was put into a letter, and we will never know if Charles got that letter before or after Mountbatten’s death, but in this particular drama, this is how I decided to deal with it.”

Piers Morgan has begged to differ, accusing the show of “crossing a line” and going too far with its treatment of the event.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, he said: “Charles was utterly heartbroken by the murder of his great favoured uncle and that to me, that crosses a line to me where if you’re inventing a critical letter from someone who’s now dead and can’t respond and there’s no record of that letter ever being sent, what justification is there for that?”

Royal historian Hugo Vickers also pointed out that “Mountbatten was by no means a good influence” claiming (via The Times) he “urged Prince Charles to ‘sow his wild oats’ before finding the unsullied girl”.

The Queen and the Kennedys

President John Kennedy (right) with his wife (second left) Jacqueline, meeting Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the American President's visit to Britain in 1961 (Photo: PA)
President John Kennedy (right) with his wife (second left) Jacqueline, meeting Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the American President's visit to Britain in 1961 (Photo: PA)

In June 1961, President John F Kennedy and his wife Jackie visited Buckingham Palace.

In The Crown, the Queen finds out some time after their meeting that the First Lady described her to dinner guests as “a middle-aged woman so incurious, unintelligent and unremarkable that Britain’s new reduced place in the world was not a surprise but an inevitability”.

Buckingham Palace did not fare well either, with the fictional Jackie deeming it “second-rate, dilapidated and sad, like a neglected provincial hotel.”

It seems there is a grain of truth to these scenes, with Kennedy confiding to photographer Cecil Beaton that was unimpressed by the palace furnishings and by the Queen’s dress and hairstyle.

Writer Gore Vidal went so far as to say Kennedy felt “resented” by the Queen and found the monarch “pretty heavy going”. She is also said to have remarked: “Philip was nice, but nervous. One felt absolutely no relationship between them.”

Evidence of tensions is given further weight by Kitty Kelley, who in her 1998 book The Royals, stated: “The Queen’s resentment was real.”

Princess Margaret’s hidden cousins

The Royal Earlswood Hospital, Redhill, Surrey (Photo: James Cutler/Shutterstock)
The Royal Earlswood Hospital, Redhill, Surrey (Photo: James Cutler/Shutterstock)

In episode seven of season four, Princess Margaret (played by Helena Bonham Carter) learns she has two disabled cousins who were removed from their family and sent to live in a hospital.

Katherine and Nerissa were Margaret and Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins, the third and fifth daughter of Queen Mother’s eldest brother John Herbert Bowes-Lyon and his wife Fenella.

“[They were] locked up in the Earlswood Institution for Mental Defectives (later changed to The Royal Earlswood Hospital), you please, in Redhill, [Surrey],” Margaret tells the Queen.

Olivia Colman in her role as the Queen informs her sister they are “long dead”, but is informed this is not the case. “What my family did was unforgivable,” concludes Margaret in The Crown.

Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother blames the matter on the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936, after which point her daughter became the Queen.

“My family, the Bowes-Lyons, went from being minor Scottish aristocrats to having a direct bloodline to the Crown,” she says, adding that the development “resulted in the children of my brother paying a terrible price.”

Unsurprisingly, there is only scant public knowledge of the Queen and Princess Margaret’s knowledge and relationship to their cousins.

In 2011 Channel 4 screened the documentary The Queen’s Hidden Cousins, which revealed that Katherine and Nerissa, both born with learning difficulties, had been effectively abandoned by their parents after they were placed in hospital at the ages of 15 and 22 respectively.

According to the documentary, there is no official record of either woman ever receiving a family visit and the 1963 edition of Burke’s Peerage listed the women as both having died in 1961 when they were actually still alive.

In 1987 the Daily Express reported that Nerissa had died the year before, buried in a pauper’s grave. A 1987 statement from Buckingham Palace said the Queen was aware of the report but added: “We have no comment about it at all. It is a matter for the Bowes-Lyon family.”

Lady Elizabeth Anson, a niece of the two sisters, issued a statement to the BBC on behalf of the Bowes-Lyons family saying “there was no attempt at a cover-up” and that the sisters had been visited by many family members.

She added that her grandmother was “a very vague person who often didn’t fill out the forms that Burke’s Peerage sent her, either properly or completely.”

The Royal Earlswood closed in 1997 and Katherine died at the age of 87 in 2014 – though is unclear where she spent the last 18 years of her life.

When Liz met Maggie

Margaret Thatcher and the Queen in 1979 (Photo: Sipa/Shutterstock)
Margaret Thatcher and the Queen in 1979 (Photo: Sipa/Shutterstock)

The Crown paints a fraught relationship between the Queen and Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

Played by Gillian Anderson, the women fail to gel, with a dismayed Thatcher leaving a disastrous weekend at Balmoral, telling her husband: “I’m struggling to find any redeeming features in these people at all. They aren’t sophisticated or cultured or elegant or anything close to an ideal.”

Tensions deepen in later episodes which see the two women at odds over sanctions against South Africa. Indeed an upcoming Channel 4 documentary entitled Royals Declassified promises to address the Queen’s relationships with prime ministers, “including mounting tensions with Margaret Thatcher that threatened a constitutional crisis.”

Morgan said: “It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart.

“They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more.

“It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect.

“But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers.

“Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no-one has explored before. But it yielded one of my favourite episodes in the season.”

Gillian Anderson plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown's fourth series (Photo: Des Willie/Netflix)
Gillian Anderson plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown's fourth series (Photo: Des Willie/Netflix)

For her part, in her 1993 memoir, The Downing Street Years, Thatcher remained tight-lipped: “Although the press could not resist the temptation to suggest disputes between the Palace and Downing Street, especially on Commonwealth affairs, I always found the Queen’s attitude towards the government absolutely correct.

“Of course, under the circumstances, stories of clashes between ‘two powerful women’ were just too good not to make up.”

Charles and Diana

Emma Corrin plays Diana in The Crown (Photo: Des Willie/ Netflix )
Emma Corrin plays Diana in The Crown (Photo: Des Willie/ Netflix )

True to life, The Crown acknowledges the fact that Prince Charles was firstly dating Diana’s older sister Sarah, but its portrayal of the couple’s first meeting is infinitely more romantic than it really was.

The show sees Prince Charles at the Spencer home, waiting to pick up Sarah, when he finds himself face-to-face with a 16-year-old Diana – played by Emma Corrin, dressed as a wood sprite for her school’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, peering puckishly at him from behind a tree.

Director Benjamin Caron said: “That scene wasn’t originally as magical,” though it ended up “leaning slightly into the more magical, wondrous side”.

He explained: “My instant reaction to that scene was thinking about Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet, that moment when Leonardo DiCaprio sees Claire Danes through the fish tank and they catch eyes, how enchanting that was.”

The true circumstances were much less of a fairytale.

Prince Charles with Diana's older sister, Lady Sarah Spencer at Royal Ascot in 1977  (Photo: Alasdair Loos/ANL/Shutterstock)
Prince Charles with Diana's older sister, Lady Sarah Spencer at Royal Ascot in 1977 (Photo: Alasdair Loos/ANL/Shutterstock)

“We sort of met in a ploughed field,” Diana recalled in an interview following their engagement in 1981.

Charles was at the Spencer home for a grouse hunt, and the same interview, recalled: “I remember thinking what a jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was. I mean great fun and bouncy and full of life and everything.”

Diana’s first impression of Charles was “pretty amazing” – though in later years she seemed to have revised her opinion, telling author Andrew Morton for his book Diana: Her True Story In Her Own Words that her first thought of Charles was: “God, what a sad man.”

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on their engagement day at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Reginald Davis/Shutterstock)
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer on their engagement day at Buckingham Palace (Photo: Reginald Davis/Shutterstock)

READ MORE:

The Crown Director Reveals The Diana Scene That Left Him 'Biting His Fingers In Agony'

The Crown's Emma Corrin Reveals She Was Hospitalised After Filming One Of Season Four's Hardest Scenes

Watched The Crown And Want To Know How To Play Ibble Dibble? Here's How

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Bucks trading big package for Jrue Holiday, acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic from Kings

    The Bucks made a pair of big moves on Monday to rebuild their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Report: Bears QB Nick Foles avoids major injury after being carted off in loss to Vikings

    Nick Foles was carted off at the end of the Bears' loss to the Vikings, but he has reportedly avoided any hip fractures.

  • Report: Houston trading Robert Covington to Portland for Trevor Ariza, draft picks

    Trevor Ariza is headed back to Houston.

  • Why the Thunder trading Chris Paul to the Suns was a good trade for both teams

    In the context of the Western Conference playoff race, Oklahoma City and Phoenix moved with the tide and shuffled places. Presti gets to play with the biggest hoard of potential in NBA history. Booker gets to play with Paul.

  • Report: James Harden prefers trade to Nets, declined $50 million per year extension with Rockets

    If James Harden is traded, he wants to go to a winning team.

  • Super Bowl LV could be most expensive – and COVID-tested – NFL ticket in history

    There’s no telling what the NFL would shell out to get a larger capacity Super Bowl crowd if there are massive leaps in testing or vaccines.

  • Andy Dalton returns to Cowboys practice ahead of Vikings game

    Dalton returns as the Cowboys somehow remain in the playoff hunt.

  • Padres and Mike Clevinger agree to two-year extension ... but he needs Tommy John surgery

    Clevinger and the Padres agree to a new deal, but he won't pitch again until 2022.

  • Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed security camera, threw bike at security shack weeks before signing with Bucs

    Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed a security camera in his gated community.

  • Ranking the NHL's line of 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    Every NHL team released a new jersey in one fell swoop for the first time in history. So let's rank 'em from great, to good, to Red Wings.

  • Raptors offseason predictions: VanVleet, Ibaka, free agent targets & trade candidates

    The Toronto Raptors have a lot to figure out with NBA free agency fast approaching.

  • Week 10 takeaways: Russell Wilson is playing himself out of MVP race

    Russell Wilson played his worst game of the season in Week 10, but he's been struggling for a while now.

  • Home sweet RV: Zach Sieler won't change living situation after signing 3-year deal with Dolphins

    Sieler calls his alligator hunting business location his home base.

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Dustin Johnson's Masters win cost books, but does record numbers

    Dustin Johnson cost the sportsbooks some money, but the volume of bets on the Masters was a plus.

  • Philadelphia's Jim Curtin named MLS coach of the year, TFC's Vanney third in voting

    Philadelphia's Jim Curtin, who led the Union to their first-ever trophy in hoisting the Supporters' Shield, has been named the 2020 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. Curtis, a finalist for the 2019 award won by LAFC's Bob Bradley, collected 43.68 percent of the votes cast by MLS clubs' technical staff, players and media.Orlando City's Oscar Pareja, a winner in 2016 with FC Dallas, got 24.02 percent of the vote while Toronto FC's Greg Vanney, honoured in 2017, received 4.74 percent.The Union finished the 2020 regular season with the most points per game (2.04) and best regular-season record (14-4-5). Philadelphia went 9-0-0 at Subaru Park, recording the first perfect home record over an entire season in league history.Philadelphia also allowed a league-low 20 goals this season.Curtin began his coaching career with the Philadelphia Union academy in 2010. He became a first-team assistant coach in 2012 before taking over as head coach in 2014.A former MLS all-star during his playing career, he is the fifth man to win the Supporters’ Shield as both player and head coach. The award is named after Sigi Schmid, the all-time winningest head coach in MLS history, who died in December 2018 at the age of 65. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020The Canadian Press

  • 24 drivers eligible for 2021 Clash on Daytona road course

    20 of those 24 drivers have a ride for 2021. The Clash will be on the Daytona road course for the first time.

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Chef de mission Catriona Le May Doan talks Beijing 2022

    Winter Olympics occupy a unique place in the hearts of Canadian sports fans.  They are one of the rare sweet spots where national pride reliably lines up with winning results. We can swagger, a little, with apologies, when the games of snow and ice are underway.   And maybe, with the Beijing Winter Olympics' fast approach, there's reason to celebrate early. Catriona Le May Doan was named chef de mission for 2022 on Tuesday. A reminder of what the speed skater accomplished as an athlete: for about five years around the turn of the millennium, Le May Doan was the one sprinter no one could catch. She literally broke the record for broken records. She's the only woman ever to set eight consecutive world records in one distance.  So with three Olympic medals around her neck, including gold in 1998 and 2002, Le May Doan brings a lived experience of winning to her new role. She's also an author, Hall of Famer and Order of Canada recipient. It would seem to be an understatement to say Canada's current crop of winter athletes are in good hands. Player's Own Voice Podcast host (and fellow speed skater) Anastasia Bucsis draws Catriona Le May Doan into friendly and funny talk about the road ahead for Team Canada, strategies for safe sport and even some gentle ribbing about Le May Doan's mature passion for rec hockey. Spoiler alert: nobody beats her to the puck, ever, but as for her stick work? Umm, next question please. Like the CBC Sports' Player's Own Voice essay series, the POV podcast lets athletes speak to Canadians about issues from a personal perspective. To listen to all three seasons, subscribe for free on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you get your other podcasts.  And host Anastasia Bucsis is now teaming up with co-host Signa Butler to deliver new Player's Own Voice In studio video conversations too.

  • Catriona Le May Doan, 2-time gold medallist, named Canada's chef de mission for Beijing Olympics

    Catriona Le May Doan sounds as if she's ready to do battle. The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that Le May Doan has been appointed chef de mission for Team Canada at the upcoming 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. "At times, the chef has to put on the armour and lead the team," the two-time Olympic gold medallist in speed skating said from her Calgary home. "The role is to lead and to defend and when our athletes shine the role of the chef is to step aside. It's all about the athletes. Only an athlete knows the pressure of representing our country on the Olympic stage. I don't know if you can put on the armour if you haven't been an Olympic athlete." The pandemic and the uncertainty facing every athlete on the planet coupled with an increased social consciousness pervading the world of sport has caused universal upheaval on every field of play at all levels. The Olympics, which were once counted on to provide a spectacular expression of humanity every two years, are now in question. They are facing major challenges to their relevance. WATCH | Le May Doan familiar with Olympic pressure athletes face: That's why the choice of chef de mission — the person who essentially becomes the face of the Canadian Olympic team at any given Games — is so important. "These are intelligent and thoughtful people who are alive to the issues that are going on in the world," said COC president Tricia Smith, who had a hand in selecting Le May Doan. "[Le May Doan] is alive to the unique role that all of sport and the Olympic Games can play in bringing the people connection to the forefront.  "She's someone who absolutely has earned credibility and respect of the athletes of the team and of all Canadians." Indeed, Le May Doan's qualifications to lead are impeccable. Paving way for others to follow She's competed at four Winter Games beginning in 1992 in Albertville, France with the last Olympic speed skating event contested on an outdoor oval. In Lillehammer, Norway in 1994 she tasted bitter defeat when, as one of the favourites to win a medal in the 500-metre event, she fell and was eliminated. "I dealt with the gut-wrenching feelings of failure for a very long time," she said as she reflected on that experience. Four years later at Nagano, Japan she claimed the gold medal in the sprint and added a bronze medal in the 1000m. Then having carried the Canadian flag into the opening ceremony at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, Le May Doan won gold again and became the first Canadian athlete, winter or summer, to successfully defend an individual Olympic title. "It was at those Games that I would experience the most pressure I had ever faced in my life," she recalled. "I was able to dig deeper emotionally and mentally than I even knew possible, and pave the way for others to follow." Following her retirement from the sport, Le May Doan became a broadcaster and then served as the lead mentor for the Canadian team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She is currently the president and CEO of Sport Calgary, a non-profit organization which delivers a bevy of sport and recreation to hundreds of thousands of people of all ages and ability in that community. Her motivation for aspiring to the honourary and volunteer position as chef de mission is both altruistic and genuine. "I want the athletes to experience the power of the Games as I did," she said. "They will become the messengers who will take the ideal of hope and unity through sport back to all of our communities in Canada." Big shoes to fill Le May Doan is the latest in an impressive line of Canadian champions to become chef de mission. Prior to 2008 and the Beijing Summer Games it was rare for an athlete to assume the position more frequently occupied by a sports administrator. "We have a shared history with those currently competing and can truly understand what they need," said Sylvie Bernier, the 1984 diving gold medallist who was Canada's chef de mission the first time the Olympics were held in China a dozen years ago. Mark Tewksbury, who won swimming gold at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, served as chef de mission 20 years later in London in 2012. "The role is about leadership of our Olympic team," Tewksbury said. "Canada is one of the few countries to have an athlete in this role. This is invaluable. Only an athlete who has been there can unite the team around them very quickly and use the chef de mission's position as a competitive advantage." Short track speed skater and 1992 Olympic champion Nathalie Lambert was the high-profile chef de mission at the home Games in Vancouver/Whistler in 2010 where Canada won a then-record 14 gold medals. "In my opinion we always need someone with great communication skills and an extensive knowledge of performing on demand," Lambert said. For her part, Marnie McBean, the three-time rowing gold medallist, has been patiently leading Team Canada's expectant and nervously optimistic athletes through the pandemic toward the Tokyo Olympics, which have been delayed until the summer of 2021. "I've been determined to normalize the path … the emotions and the roller-coaster ride that come with the ambition to be the best at the Olympics," McBean said. "I need to be out of their way not in it." The chef de mission's role has evolved into an inspirational one from a Canadian perspective. The chef is the example to follow. Le May Doan is well-aware of this reality in very strange times. "With sport being taken away from us it's more important than ever to show our communities, our country, and the world how sport can heal," she said. "Beijing will be an environment which is safe for our athletes. We'll go representing Olympic values and Canadian Olympic values. If athletes want to have safe space to express what they believe, they'll have safe space. The Olympics and the athletes wearing the Maple Leaf represent hope and will allow our youth to dream again." As it is with her immediate predecessors, Le May Doan believes the best recipe for success as Canadian chef de mission is an unwavering passion for the purpose of the entire Olympic movement.

  • Barcelona affected the most by new salary cap in Spain

    MADRID — The salary cap for Spanish league clubs has been reduced more than $700 million because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Barcelona and Valencia in line to take the biggest hit, the league said Tuesday.Barcelona and Valencia will be expected to make salary reductions of about 40% this season, with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid needing adjustments of 27% each.Because of the reduction, league president Javier Tebas said he expects a very quiet winter transfer market for Spanish clubs. He also warned that some of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely last for a few more seasons.“It’s important we all understand that it will be difficult for new players to be joining the clubs,” Tebas said. “They are now looking to reduce costs. Some clubs will have to sell players or reduce their salaries. There’s no other choice.”Tebas, however, said disciplinary action is not expected for clubs that go over the salary limit because of the unusual situation caused by the pandemic, but he warned that the clubs themselves would eventually feel the financial consequences of overspending.The salary cap for the 20 clubs in the first division has been brought down to 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) before the pandemic hit a season ago.The adjustments are part of the league’s longstanding financial control measures to reduce club debts and keep them healthy financially. Each club has a different salary cap calculated based on a series of factors that include revenues, costs and debts.Barcelona will have nearly 383 million euros ($453 million) to spend on salaries, compared to 671 million euros ($794 million) last season. Madrid has the biggest cap this season at 468 million ($554 million), down from 641 million euros ($759 million) a year ago.Atlético will have more than 252 million euros ($298 million) to spend, Sevilla nearly 186 million euros ($220 million), Villarreal 145 million euros ($171 million) and Valencia 103 million euros ($122 million). Promoted Elche will have the smallest salary cap at 34 million euros ($40 million).“It’s not that Barcelona and Valencia were not being well managed,” Tebas said. “They were affected differently than other clubs. No one could have foreseen this situation.”Valencia sold several of its top players in the last transfer window, and Barcelona has been negotiating salary adjustments with its players.Tebas praised all Spanish clubs and said they have been acting responsibly considering the current situation.“Clubs are doing what they have to do, this is an unusual year,” Tebas said. “This is going to affect a few more seasons, but hopefully we will be in a better situation compared to other European competitions.”Spain was the league that had the greatest reduction in spending in the off-season transfer market, 66% less than in the previous year. The Premier League had a reduction of 23%.“Real Madrid and Barcelona have fabulous squads,” Tebas said. “But I would consider this a transition year, you can’t be as competitive as you have been in the past.”Tebas said the return of fans to stadiums will be key to helping clubs start generating more revenue. He also noted that the Spanish league will continue to be at a disadvantage over other leagues because of tax issues and restrictions on advertising from online betting companies.___Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • AP Source: Bucks getting Holiday to play with Antetokounmpo

    Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized.ESPN, The Athletic and The New York Times first reported details of the Holiday trade. ESPN also said the Bucks were executing a second trade with Sacramento, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James going to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.The trade of Holiday was the second blockbuster involving a point guard since the league allowed transactions to begin again Monday. Chris Paul was traded to the Phoenix Suns by the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier Monday; Paul and Holiday had been mentioned throughout the off-season as point guards who could be moved and were expected to be in high demand.Hours after the Paul deal got done, Holiday was headed to Milwaukee. The Bucks’ message is clear: They want to win a title, and they want to give Antetokounmpo enough incentive to sign his supermax extension — one that will be worth more than $200 million for five years — before Dec. 21. When Antetokounmpo was announced as the back-to-back MVP in September, he stated his intention openly.“I’m happy for this, I’m happy for this award,” Antetokounmpo said at the time. “But I want more. ... I’ve got to keep getting better. I want to be a champion.”Bucks general manager Jon Horst, speaking to reporters earlier Monday about the draft and the free-agent period that starts Friday, seemed to drop hints that the Bucks expected to put together a roster that would be better than the one they had last season — when Milwaukee had the NBA’s best regular-season record for the second consecutive season, but fell short of making the NBA Finals anyway. This past season, they were ousted by the Miami Heat in the second round.“Fun, busy, exciting time of the year,” Horst said. “We are heavily focused on continuing to improve the team. ... A lot of action. A lot of activity. And really looking forward to improving the team and getting the season going in early December.”Holiday will almost certainly make them better. Widely considered one of the best defenders in the NBA, he averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season and now joins Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on a Milwaukee roster that will obviously look very different than it did this past season.Holiday is due to earn $25.4 million this season and holds a $26.3 million player option for next season. Therein lies the gamble for the Bucks: There’s no guarantee that Holiday will stay more than a year, and Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee remains in at least some question as well. And it’s now almost certain that the Bucks will have to fill out their roster for this season with several minimum-salary players, since they’ll owe about $86 million to just Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday this season.It is the second consecutive off-season in which New Orleans traded a standout for a haul of players and draft picks. In 2019, it was Anthony Davis to the Lakers in a move that saw reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram and more coming to New Orleans; now, it’s Holiday to the Bucks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press