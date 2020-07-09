'The Crown' will have sixth and final series, Netflix confirms

The Crown will last for six seasons as originally planned. (Netflix/Sophie Mutevelian)

Netflix has announced The Crown will continue for a sixth and final series after it was previously said the fifth instalment would be its last.

The drama based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II has already aired three seasons with the fourth and fifth confirmed.

A tweet from the Netlix UK & Ireland Twitter account read: "News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!"

Writer and creator of the hit series Peter Morgan said: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Morgan originally planned for a six-parter and had said the fifth outing would be final, stating earlier this year: "Now that we have begun work on the stories for S5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop."

Olivia Colman is currently in the role of the monarch after taking over from Claire Foy in series three. She's set to hand the baton over to Imelda Staunton for the final two seasons.

Peter Morgan, the creator/writer/executive producer of the Netflix series "The Crown," poses at a gala screening of the show at the 2019 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Staunton will also be joined by recently announced cast member Lesley Manville who is taking on the part Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter, who succeeded Vanessa Kirby.

The 64-year-old said upon the reveal of the casting: “The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down.

“Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”