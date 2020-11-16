The Crown's Emma Corrin reveals why she's decided to grow her body hair

Emma Corrin has appeared on the cover of Glamour proudly rocking her armpit hair, pictured here in July 2019. (Getty Images)

Emma Corrin has appeared on the cover of a digital issue of Glamour magazine proudly rocking her unshaven armpits in a bid to normalise female body hair.

In the accompanying profile interview, the actor, who plays Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown, opened up about her changing relationship with her body hair, explaining that she had wanted to grow it out for a while.

“I've been meaning to grow it for quite a few years, but I'm recently single,” she told Glamour.

“I haven’t done it before because I’ve been in a relationship and I guess I had been programmed to think that I should probably shave for the benefit of both parties. But f*** it – I don't really want to shave! I realised, ‘why did I ever bother?’

“It’s been quite an underwhelming realisation of, there's no drama in it. It’s just there. I'm hoping it’s on the path to becoming normal and it never has to be a thing you notice.”

Later in the interview Corrin reveals that filming season four of The Crown was a career highlight, but wasn’t without some drama, as she is asthmatic and was hospitalised following filming a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool with the kids playing William and Harry.

Last week Corrin admitted to “feeling sorry” for the Royal Family and admitted she would “run a mile if anyone in the Royal Family asked me to marry them”.

Speaking to the Radio Times, she said: “I’m indifferent to the Royal Family really, but I do feel sorry for them,” she told the publication.

“We know what happened to Diana. It’s an impossible situation.”

The 24-year-old went on to say there was a running joke at her school that her mother was Diana, because of how similar she looked to the princess.

“So I grew up incredibly fond of this woman, as were most of the British public,” she said.

“My mum was very affected by the tragedy of someone who was so generous with their love being taken so suddenly and unfairly.”

Corrin previously posed with her armpit hair proudly on display in a series of selfies posted on Instagram.

The new season of The Crown debuted on Netflix on 15 November.

