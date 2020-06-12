'The Craft' producer says reboot is about ‘female empowerment’

A new quartet will lead The Craft reboot (Image by Columbia Pictures)

The Craft producer Douglas Wick has provided an update on the upcoming reboot of the 1996 cult horror classic, insisting that they’re ecstatic with writer and director Zoe Lister-Jones’ take.

Wick also talked to Comic Book.com about the themes that Jones will cover in her reboot, insisting that, much like the original, it is about female empowerment and teenage girls discovering their sexuality.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read More: Zoe Lister-Jones to write and direct 'The Craft' remake for Blumhouse

"It's always challenging, because I did The Craft so many years ago, and I started doing it because I just wanted to make a movie about teen-aged girls coming into their sexuality and as I was reading about it, I was reading that the age-old mythology for talking about female empowerment and fear of it was witchcraft.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Zoe Lister-Jones attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)

“So then I started going to writers to try and do that … We talked to so many people and we found a really talented female writer/director [Zoe Lister-Jones] and we're happy with what she's doing, so we'll see."

Zoe Lister-Jones, who audiences might recognise from her brief roles in The Other Guys, The Good Wife, and New Girl, was hired to oversee The Craft thanks to the critical success of her 2017 debut, Band Aid.

Read More: Jason Blum explains why coronavirus will change the way movies are released

Jones’ pitch for The Craft reboot was so impressive that Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum previously called it “one of the best pitches [he’s] ever heard … She pitched it and you could see the entire movie in a 20 minute pitch which was amazing. It’s very rare.”

Unfortunately we’re still not sure when The Craft reboot will be with us, though, because even though production finished in February of this year, Blumhouse are yet to announce a release date.