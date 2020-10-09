'Like wearing a hug': Why this oversized wearable blanket should be on your wishlist for cold weather

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
The seasons are changing and cooler temperatures are here so it’s time to put on those fuzzy socks and curl up on the couch with a blanket.
Whether you need an additional layer of warmth or you just want to snuggle up with a fuzzy throw and a book, it’s that time of year to hunt for the best blanket available.
A giant blanket-hoodie hybrid is a perfect option for people who are tired of sharing their blanket with others or get annoyed by constantly readjusting.
The Yahoo Lifestyle Canada team has found something that you won’t want to take off until spring. Prepare to stay cozy with The Comfy’s oversized wearable blanket from Amazon, backed by more than 8,000 reviews.
The Comfy Original
SHOP IT: Amazon, $60
This oversized wearable blanket will keep you warm while you lounge on the couch, watch TV, sit around a fire outside or even while you’re working from home. It offers extreme comfort with its plush fluffy sherpa material.
The Comfy Original comes in the sizes for adults and kids and it’s available in nine different colours.
The huge hood and pockets help to keep your head and hands warm. This oversized sweater is machine washable in cold water with a recommendation to tumble dry it separately on low.
Michael & Brian Speciale created the idea of The Comfy in 2017 and immediately took action.
“We're two brothers from the desert who thought there should be a better way to keep the world warm. The Comfy is the world's first wearable blanket and since launching, we've expanded to a whole new range including options for kids and even for your feet,” the Speciale brothers said at the time.
The Comfy Dream
SHOP IT: Amazon, $60
The Comfy Dream is the newest version of the wearable blanket — and reviewers say it’s lighter and softer than the original.
The Dream, which is already one of Amazon’s best sellers, is a single layer of microfibre fabric that is perfect to wear during the changing seasons.
This giant wearable blanket is one size fits all, for men, women and kids. The Dream has a giant hood, huge front pocket, high-low hem, and ribbed, cuffed sleeves.
Toss your Dream in the wash and tumble dry on low and it will come out just like new. It is available in a wide range of colours and patterns.
Why shoppers love it
With a 4.8-star rating on more than 1,400 reviews, this wearable blanket is shopper-approved.
“It’s kind of like wearing a hug. I basically used this as my winter jacket and love it. Sometimes it's almost too warm!” wrote one five-star review. “It's super cozy and comforting to wear and it will certainly keep you warm.”
One customer said that The Comfy makes a good gift and complimented the delivery process.
“My husband and I both received The Comfy as a gift at Christmas. We love them. We spend a lot of time outdoors in the evening and these are great to wear outside on a cool evening. I bought one for my sister for a birthday gift on Easter Weekend. I was told due to COVID-19 she would not receive it until early May. I was thrilled to see it arrive on her birthday,” the customer added. “Thank you so much for your quick delivery - it was the only gift she received that day and she LOVES it. I will definitely be buying more of these for gifts.”
“SO COMFORTABLE. Arguably the best purchase I’ve ever made. I’m 5’7” and this falls to just above my knees, plus it’s a little longer on the back. The sleeves are tighter to ensure that your hands can be free If needed. I can sit and it will cover my knees/entire body completely. It’s so soft, I want to wear it all the time. I am obsessed!” raved another happy customer.
Another customer called The Comfy “super cozy” and “the real deal.”
“I waited a while to make this purchase and now I’m glad I did. This is GLORIOUS! I’m 5’4” and fit perfectly inside this like an animal hibernating for the winter,” the customer added. “It’s super soft, not too heavy and still keeps you very warm. I’m not coming out until 2021!”
