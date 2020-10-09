'Like wearing a hug': Why this oversized wearable blanket should be on your wishlist for cold weather

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The seasons are changing and cooler temperatures are here so it’s time to put on those fuzzy socks and curl up on the couch with a blanket.

Whether you need an additional layer of warmth or you just want to snuggle up with a fuzzy throw and a book, it’s that time of year to hunt for the best blanket available.

A giant blanket-hoodie hybrid is a perfect option for people who are tired of sharing their blanket with others or get annoyed by constantly readjusting.

The Yahoo Lifestyle Canada team has found something that you won’t want to take off until spring. Prepare to stay cozy with The Comfy’s oversized wearable blanket from Amazon, backed by more than 8,000 reviews.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $60

This oversized wearable blanket will keep you warm while you lounge on the couch, watch TV, sit around a fire outside or even while you’re working from home. It offers extreme comfort with its plush fluffy sherpa material.

The Comfy Original comes in the sizes for adults and kids and it’s available in nine different colours.

The huge hood and pockets help to keep your head and hands warm. This oversized sweater is machine washable in cold water with a recommendation to tumble dry it separately on low.

Michael & Brian Speciale created the idea of The Comfy in 2017 and immediately took action.

“We're two brothers from the desert who thought there should be a better way to keep the world warm. The Comfy is the world's first wearable blanket and since launching, we've expanded to a whole new range including options for kids and even for your feet,” the Speciale brothers said at the time.

