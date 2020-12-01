The amazing cars that wowed India in 2020

Top Cars That Wowed India This Year

We all love a new thing to mark a new year for us, and even though 2020 hasn’t been the best year for us, there have been a few cars that have surpassed expectations and surprised us this year. Here are a few of those noteworthy cars that won the favour of customers as they entered the Indian market earlier in 2020.

Audi Q8

While the Q7 was known to be Audi’s flagship car since 2005, but something rather out of the ordinary was required. Welcome the Audi Q8. It offers a combination of coupe-SUV features, a sure win with customers.

This new entrant offers best-in-class design and quality too, which is well worth its price. It may not be the most practical car, but it’s definitely a thing of style!

Nissan Kicks Turbo

The Nissan Kicks Turbo houses a 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine, India’s answer to car-lovers who want power, especially at a time when emission laws are becoming pretty strict.

This is the most powerful petrol SUV in its segment with an engine that was jointly created by Nissan, Renault, and Daimler.

Honda City

One of the most popular cars to have been launched by Honda, the Honda City was and is loved by most.

The latest model has tapped middle-ground when with both its exterior and interior design. It offers excellent quality and is packed with excellent features and equipment. To top it off, it offers customers value for money. Definitely, one of the best cars to have graced 2020.

MG Gloster

Morris Garages or MG has definitely made its mark in the Indian market, with the MG Hector. There were a few teething issues for the brand though, which they seemed to have addressed with the new MG Gloster. It offers a sophisticated design, with quality interiors and ample space to house 6 adults.

It’s packed with more tech than the average customer can handle, and more importantly, offers excellent drive quality both on the road and at the track.

Quite a package for a customer who’s looking for performance and good looks.

TATA Harrier

TATA has taken a giant step this year with the Harrier. The brand has fixed some of the issues with its ergonomics, which were present in the previous model. Road visibility from the driver’s seat has been bettered and it definitely rates high in terms of space, overall design, and functionality.

Skoda Superb

As with most cars from Skoda, the Superb has held true to its name; it definitely fares very well in its segment as an entry-level luxury sedan, offering a new and improved design and new drivetrain.

It offers superior comfort for passengers in its rear seats. This is not surprising as it boasts a length of almost 4.9 metres, even longer than the BMX 3 Series or Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Definitely, a car to be talked about this year.

Hyundai Creta

The new Hyundai Creta comes with a whole new set of features, upping its game, even though it features in the top 10 list for the second time. This car comes in three engine variants; the 1.5 litre petrol, the 1,5 litre turbo-diesel, and the 1.4 litre turbo-petrol, which is the pick of the lot.

The Creta is a very quick car with smooth gear shifts.

If you’re in the market for an SUV, the Creta should definitely feature in the top 3 in your shortlist.

Kia Sonet

A newer entrant in India, the Kia is targeting customers who are open to embracing new options. The Seltos was a hit from the get-go and the Sonet seems to just be following suit.

The Kia Sonet offers superb quality, coupled with great design and a wide range of variants for customers to choose from. Its launch was timely, with other cars in this segment not offering too many changes. A fresh product in its segment, the Sonet is definitely set out for success.

Renault Duster

We simply have to keep our eyes open when on the roads to know that the Duster has definitely caught the market, and rightly so. The new Duster doesn’t really offer many updates, and that’s okay. It offers the same 1.3 litre turbo engine as the Nissan Kicks Turbo, the same one in the new Mercedes A-Class and GLA. I guess the French auto manufacturers are confident of a good product with this car, and hence are still rolling them out aggressively in their Chennai centre.

Mahindra Thar

The new Mahindra Thar is an all-new and improved model, with everything from the body to the front and rear suspension, chassis, petrol engine, and gearboxes being new.

This version comes with a hard-top roof - while customers have the option to choose a soft-top version too. The interiors are fancier, with new seats, equipment, and dashboard, and it even boasts a touchscreen infotainment system. What more could a customer ask for! One thing we love about this new avatar - the rear seats are front-facing! No more side-way rides for passengers, which definitely speaks volumes about the comfort this vehicle now offers.

