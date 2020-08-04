'The Boys' NSFW Final Trailer Raises Some Big Questions

“The Boys” (and Supes) are back in town.

The NSFW final trailer for Season 2 of the Amazon superhero show has Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the Boys becoming the “most wanted lads in the country.” The team reunites to try to save Butcher’s wife, take down the superhero-creating Vought International and stop new terrorist supes from running amok.

The trailer offers copious amounts of blood, guts and, of course, questions.

See the trailer below:

Is Billy Butcher butchering the truth?

Season 1 of “The Boys” ended on a cliffhanger, with Butcher discovering his wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) was alive (seemingly happy?) and mother to the son of Homelander (Antony Starr). Despite that, Butcher appears in the new trailer telling the Boys that his wife needs to be saved because Vought is keeping her against her will. Uh ... you sure about that, dude?

Did Homelander just push his son off a roof?

Speaking of the Supe leader and his son, the trailer appears to show Homelander pushing said kid off a roof, perhaps trying to teach him to fly. Can we expect more tender father-son moments like this? If so, someone call child services.

Is the Deep going to kill all his sea creature friends?

If you’re an ocean-dwelling creature, your best chance at a long, happy life is staying far, far away from the Deep (Chace Crawford). In Season 1, he memorably got a pervy dolphin run over by a truck and was the leading cause of lobster murder. In the Season 2 trailer, Deep doesn’t seem to have much more luck with a whale.

Is there something more going on when Homelander is lasering Stormfront?

In the comic book source material, Aya Cash’s Season 2 character, Stormfront, is a male neo-Nazi. While it’s not clear how much of that disturbing backstory will translate to the screen, fans are suggesting there may be a glimpse of it in a scene where Stormfront has Homelander use his laser vision on her. He could just be cauterizing a wound, but some on Reddit have theorized he’s actually removing a Nazi tattoo.

And that brings us to our last point ...

Can we believe anything we see?

Early on in the promo, Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) appears to say to Butcher, “Are you fucking with us?” You could probably ask that about the whole trailer.

It’s common for trailers to hide what’s really happening to avoid spoilers, and Butcher doesn’t seem to be the most reliable narrator.

So is there intentional misdirection? Probably. All we know for sure is the first three episodes of Season 2 come out Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime, and all marine life needs to get the heck away from the Deep.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.