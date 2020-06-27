'The Boys’ season 2 release date revealed

The Boys' creator has some very exciting words for the second season, too (Image by Amazon Studios)

The first three episodes of the second season of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday September 4.

Amazon have also announced that new episodes of The Boys will air all the way through to October 9, when the season finale will air.

Eric Kripke, the creator of the TV Series as well as its executive producer, celebrated this announcement with his very own statement, which started off with the obligatory, “We cannot wait to show you season two,” before he then promised that the episodes are “crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional.”

The statement then continued, “In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do. **No, he didn’t."

COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2017 -- "Timeless Panel" -- Pictured: Eric Kripke, Executive Producer

When the new season of The Boys returns it will see the group of vigilantes continue their fight against individuals with superpowers who have been abusing their abilities. This time around, though, they’re on the run from the law, as well as being hunted by the Supes and fighting back against Vought.

According to Deadline, the synopsis for season 2 of The Boys also teases, “In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.”

“Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.”