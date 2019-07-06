Blue Jays' offensive surge was meaningful even if it hit a stone wall

The Blue Jays' bats are starting to wake up. (Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TORONTO — Early this season, an offensive stretch like the Blue Jays are coming off would have seemed like pure fantasy.

After the team’s 8-7 loss to the Red Sox on Thursday, Toronto had scored six or more runs in eight consecutive games. In those eight contests, they slashed .307/.387/.613, good for by far best offensive output in baseball.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Friday, that magic ran completely and utterly dry in a 4-1 loss to the Orioles. A no-longer-intimidating Dylan Bundy and three Baltimore relievers held the Blue Jays lineup to just four hits to go along with their single run.

“It’s funny because we’ve been so hot and then all of the sudden we lost it today,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Not that Bundy is a bad pitcher, but we’ve faced some pretty good pitching like Boston and we were swinging the bat good.”

At some point the club’s run of being offensively productive and legitimately entertaining was bound to come to an end. After all, this lineup wasn’t ready to become one of the best in the sport. However, as the club’s impressive surge fizzles it’s worth appreciating what it was.

During those eight games the Blue Jays scored 56 runs. That’s the exact number they scored in their first 16 contests. That’s a comparison of extremes, but it shows just how far this team has come.

The factors that drove the surge can be sorted into two categories: the forseeable-ish and the total out-of-left-field surprises.

On the first side of that ledger we’ve got things like a Danny Jansen resurgence and Cavan Biggio’s production. The extent of Jansen’s hot streak and the best case scenario production Biggio has managed are both beyond expectations, but you figured Jansen had to get hot at some point and Biggio was going to hit.

Story continues

It’s the true surprises that have been more significant to the team’s recent push, though. After looking like a line-drive sprayer with questionable plate discipline at the best of times Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been a middle-of-the-order masher. Eric Sogard’s extremely hot arrival on the scene is currently being replicated by the veteran whose production is once again climbing.

Via FanGraphs

All of this happened without a particularly high dose of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. power, either. Since earning AL Player of the Week honours the rookie has yet to put together a stretch of extended dominance, although last week was more than respectable. The fact that this went down without a special Vladdy stretch is encouraging for the Blue Jays because the potential for growth there is obvious.

“He’s just a kid, he’s 20 years old. He’s going through a funk right now probably for the first time in his career,” Montoyo said. “We all know he’s going to be alright. It’s funny how he keeps struggling but he’s hitting .250 or .240 something. That’s a pretty good sign.”

Guys like Justin Smoak and Rowdy Tellez also have more to offer as the regression hammer comes for Freddy Galvis and even the dynamic duo of Sogard and Gurriel Jr. - who are finding new normals but still aren’t quite this good.

The whole picture is one where the Blue Jays lineup from here on out looks like it could be at least competent with room to expand into the hallowed territory of “good”. It’s getting easier and easier to envision the core of a competitive lineup with this team’s in-house pieces.

While those aspirations are a ways from manifesting, it seems like they’re getting more feasible by the day.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada