The best virtual pub quizzes to download and play with your family and friends

Since the coronavirus lockdown was announced on 22 March, people have been looking for new ways communicate with their families and friends.

One of the most popular ways to pass the time is by planning a pub quiz.

Many people have taken to creating their own pub quizzes but many are eager to find the best places to download virtual pub quizzes online.

Luckily, there are plenty of different websites coming up with the goods and taking the hard work out of it for us.

Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes

Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes has been set up specifically to scratch our lockdown itch and has a whole host of amazing quizzes available to play.

All quizzes are free, although it does ask you pledge £5 to child.org if you’re able to.

There’s plenty of upcoming quizzes available, too. Lord Of The Rings lovers will marvel over an entire quiz dedicated to the films. There are also Gavin & Stacey and Mean Girls themed quizzes coming this week.

Virtual Quiz Events

Virtual Quiz Events has been around for some time. It usually organises pub quizzes for charity fundraisers and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become a great place to try out a pub quiz.

Charities can go on there at any time to arrange their quizzes. If you click on “available quiz events” in the bar at the top, a list of the next quizzes available appear.

As expected, there are numerous quizzes scheduled in everyday, with many general knowledge ones available for everybody to enjoy.

You have to pay £2 to the chosen charity if you join, but first, second and third places win a cash prize.

Speed Quizzing Live

If you’re looking for something a little speedier, Speed Quizzing Live has a ten second answer limit on all questions.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the app makers have developed a way to let users compete against each other remotely.

You can play against people from all over the world - in fact, one quiz had 200,000 people in it.

MyQuiz

If playing against other people isn’t your thing but you want to kick your weekly quizzes up a notch, MyQuiz might be the answer you’ve been looking for.

It allows you to play with up to 100,000 people although, if you’ve got more than 100 people you’ll have to pay.

The organiser can set questions, add pictures, images and videos as well as adding in time limits if you’d like to do speed rounds.

Once the quiz has started the players will see your questions pop up on their smartphones.





