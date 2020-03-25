6 Of The Best Services For Healthy Prepared Meals Delivered To Your Door

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

From Freshly to Daily Harvest, these prepared meal delivery services send food that's ready-to-eat and doesn't require any cooking. (Photo: Milkos via Getty Images)

The idea of coming home every day to a fresh-cooked meal sounds lovely, but who’s doing the cooking?

Between work, daycare pick-ups and drop-offs, soccer practice and after-school activities, dinner becomes more of an after-thought than a planned and prepped occasion — and that’s OK.

Most of us don’t mind the occasional Seamless or Postmates delivery, but it’s not good for your waistline or wallet to make a habit out of it. What other options are there?

Meal kits like Blue Apron and Sun Basket make it easy to experiment with new recipes, sending all the ingredients in perfect portions for each meal — but you still need to actually cook the food. What options are there if you’re looking for already-prepared meals that are ready to eat when they’re delivered?

Instead, prepared meals are already made for you and can be delivered fresh to your door to be eaten on the spot or stored in your fridge or freezer and warmed up for later.

Services like Freshly, Daily Harvest and Sakara Life offer pre-made meals that can be delivered. They’re perfect for those who don’t want to think about what’s for dinner, are short on time and want to eat something healthier than what’s available in their Seamless delivery zone.

As with anything on the internet, there are a lot of these cooked meal services to choose from. That’s why we’ve rounded up six of the best healthy prepared meal delivery services out there, so you can spend less time stressing about dinner and more time actually enjoying it.

Take a look below:

