Here Are The Best Sales This Weekend

If you’re feeling anxious about the world right now, you might take the weight of the worry off your shoulders with some much needed retail therapy this long Memorial Day weekend — with deals on everything from bedding to beauty.

While lots of stores like Anthropologie and Nordstrom have closed their actual doors for the next couple of weeks, lots of sites are having sales right now. That’s why we found the best online sales that are happening this weekend, from clothes and shoes, to beauty and home. These Memorial Day weekend sales are actually worth it.

The best deal we’ve seen so far for Memorial Day? That win goes to this Nespresso coffee maker that’s more than $100 off at, of all places, Bloomingdale’s. It’s less than you’d currently pay for a Keurig K-Café.

This Memorial Day weekend, Anthropologie takes the “top deal” title — offering an additional 50% off sale styles and 25% off full-price items. The combination of the two deals gave Anthropologie the leg up over its competition this weekend.

Check out the best sales we’ve seen for this Memorial Day weekend of May 22 through May 25:

& Other Stories

You can get up to 50% off select summer styles.

Adidas

Adidas is having a Memorial Day sale where you can get up to 50% off.

Ann Taylor

Take 60% off your purchase with code SUMMER.

Anthropologie

This weekend, Anthropologie’s offering an extra 50% off sale styles and 25% off full-price items.

ASOS

Get up to 50% off some of ASOS’ big brands.

Athleta

During the Sunshine Sale, you can get essentials starting at $15.

Banana Republic

You can get up to 75% off everything this weekend.

Cole Haan

Take an extra 15% off women’s sandals with code SANDALS and get up to 70% off sale styles.

COS

When you spend $200, you can get 25% off your order.

DSW

DSW has select sandals for under $20.

ELOQUII

Get 50% off sale items from May 20 to May 24 and 40% to 60% off everything on May 25.

Everlane

Everlane’s Choose-What-You-Pay sale is still going on and you can get up to 50% off.

Express

Get 40 to 50% off everything.

Farm Rio

Farm Rio’s offering 15% off sitewide and free shipping with code SPRING15.

Free People

For a limited time, get select sandals for $50.

French Connection

You can get an extra 50% off sale styles with code TAKE50SALE.

Gap

Take 50% off everything with code WARM.

Huckleberry

Huckleberry’s offering up to 30% off spring and summer favorites.

J.Crew

Get an extra 50% off all sale items with code HISUMMER.

J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory’s offering up to 60% off everything with prices already marked.

Kate Spade

Take an extra 40% off sale styles with code SUNNYDAYS.

Levi’s

You can get up to 50% off at Levi’s on Memorial Day.

L.L. Bean

Take 15% off your order with code SUNNY15.

Loeffler Randall

The sale’s still going on: get up to 50% off sale styles.

LOFT

If you’re a rewards member, you can get 60% off everything (if not, it’s 50% off) with code FRIEND.

Lucky Brand

Get an additional 50% off all sale items.

Lulu Frost

Lulu Frost is offering 20% off sitewide and its second Archive Sale just dropped.

Madewell

You can get 40% off full-price dresses and sandals, 30% off sale styles and 50% off select sale items with code HAPPYTOGETHER.

Mango

For Memorial Day weekend, Mango is offering 30% off everything.

Marks & Spencer

Until May 26, the famous British brand is featuring 20% off any purchase of $150 or more.

ModCloth

Get 30% off everything.

Naturalizer

Your feet will thank you: get 50% off sandals and 30% off everything else and free shipping with code yaysummer! until May 27.

Nike

Get up to 40% off Nike’s sale styles.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s still having its “Clearance Sale” and you get up to 60% off.

Old Navy

All shorts, swimwear, tees and tanks are 50% off at Old Navy now.

PUMA

It’s a flash sale you don’t want to miss: 30% off sitewide until May 26.

Stuart Weitzman

Take 40% off best-selling wedges with code NEWWEDGES and 40% off warm-weather styles.

Teva

Teva’s having a Memorial Day Markdown Sale until May 27 with up to 30% off.

Universal Standard

All jeans are now $65 at Universal Standard (usually they’re $95).

UNIQLO

UNIQLO is offering Memorial Day deals on select styles and free shipping on all orders.

Urban Outfitters

Take an extra 30% off all sale items.

Verishop

Get up to 50% off summer styles at Verishop’s Memorial Day Sale.

Zappos

Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale started early and you can save on the site’s most popular shoes, clothes and bags. Check out our favorites.

Bluemercury

Get 50% off any one M-61 product, which is Bluemercury’s co-founder Marla Malcolm Beck’s own line.

Clinique

For Memorial Day weekend, Clinique is offering a free seven-piece summer kit with any order that’s $45 or above and a free tote when you spend $65 with code TOTALLY.

Credo

Get free shipping on all orders with code MDW2020.

Darphin

You can get three deluxe minis with orders that are $75 or over.

Dermstore

Get up to 20% off top summer skin care with code SUMMER until May 27.

Every Man Jack

Every Man Jack is offering 15% off all beard care with code BEARD15.

Farmacy Beauty

Take 25% off everything (plus, a free tote when you spend $100 or more) with code SUMMER25.

Fenty Beauty

Get a free four-piece set with any order that’s $60 or more.

Flesh Beauty

Get free shipping on all orders.

Glossier

It’s not a sale but we thought you’d want to know: Glossier’s famous pink hoodie is back in stock for $45.

Glow Recipe

For Memorial Day weekend, get free shipping on all orders.

Kiehl’s

Until May 27, get 15% off any sunscreen purchase with code SUN.

Macy’s

Take 20% off Lancome from May 18 to May 25.

Olive and June

Find your summer nail shade with free shipping using code SUMMER.

Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath is having a spring sale on lip and eye makeup.

Sephora

Don’t blush: get up to 50% off select beauty products now during the Memorial Day Sale.

SkinStore

Take 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL.

Ulta

Save up to 50% on hair care essentials during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event.

AllModern

This Memorial Day, AllModern is offering an extra 15% off its clearance with code LETSGO.

Allswell

Take 20% off mattresses, bedding, bath and spa items with code MEM20.

Amerisleep

Take 30% off any mattress with code MD30.

Bear

Take 20% off sitewide using code MDW20 and get two free Cloud Pillows included with every mattress or bundle purchase.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond is having up to 40% off everything for your “outdoor oasis” — including outdoor furniture and pillows.

Best Buy

For Memorial Day, Best Buy’s deals include TVs that are as low as $70 and up to 30% off Samsung fridges.

Birch

You can get $200 off any mattress from the eco-conscious brand with code MDWS200.

Birch Lane

Birch Lane’s having a Memorial Day Sale, with free shipping and an extra 15% off select items with code SWEET.

Bloomingdale’s

You can save 30 to 50% off regular home items this weekend.

Brooklinen

Get 15% off sitewide with code WKND15 from now through May 27.

Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding is having its anniversary sale and you can get 25% off sitewide with ANNIVERSARY25 until May 19.

Buffy

Until May 26, if you spend $100 or more on your order, you can get $25 off with code MEMORIAL25.

Burrow

You can save up to $500 during Burrow’s sale with code MDW.

Casper

Until June 1, you can get 10% off your order with code MEMDAY10.

CB2

Get up to 30% off outdoor furniture.

Crate & Barrel

Get up to 40% off outdoor furniture during the “Big Outdoor Sale.”

Floyd

Floyd’s Memorial Day Sale kicked off early and ends on May 25: Get up to $125 off with code SUNSHINE.

Food52

Save $69 on the Five Two skillet sets.

Helix

For Memorial Day, Helix is offering up to $200 off mattresses, two of its Dream Pillows for free and free delivery with code MDWS200 to get $200 off your order of $1750 or more, MDWS150 for $150 off orders over $1250 and MDWS100 for $100 any mattress purchase.

Idle Sleep

Take 30% off sitewide and get two free pillows with code MEMDAY30.

IKEA

Until May 31, IKEA’s offering select outdoor furniture for 30% off.

Joss And Main

During the “Memorial Day Clearance,” you can get up to 65% off plus an extra 15% off select styles with code SUMMER.

Layla

Layla’s offering $150 off its Memory Foam Mattress and $200 off its Hybird Mattress and two free pillows for Memorial Day.

Le Creuset

Until June 18, you can get free stoneware Star Ramekins with any $250 purchase with code STARS.

Leesa

For Memorial Day, Leesa is having a sale where you can get up to $400 off its mattresses.

Lowes

You can get up to 40% off appliances now.

Lulu & Georgia

Lulu & Georgia is having a “buy more, save more” sale for Memorial Day. If you spend $500, you can get 15% off with code MDW15. If you spend $1000, you can get 20% off with code MDW20. If you spend $1500, you can get 25% off with code MDW25.

Macy’s

Get 25 to 60% select home, bed and bath items during Macy’s Memorial Day Sale.

Nectar

Nectar’s sale is all about accessories: You can get a free mattress protector, sheets set and premium pillows with every mattress.

Nest Bedding

When you bundle your order with a luxury mattress, you can get 25% off.

Overstock

Overstock’s “Memorial Day Blowout” is here with up to 70% off.

Parachute

You can get 20% off everything from May 22 to May 25.

Pier One

Pier One’s having a sitewide sale for Memorial Day with up to 40% off.

Purple

Get up to $400 off your mattress and bundle at Purple until May 26.

Pottery Barn

For a limited time, Pottery Barn is having a “buy more, save more” sale where you can get up to 25% off with code SAVEMORE. Plus, the brand’s offering get free shipping.

Rifle Paper Co.

Take 30% off everything with code FRESH.

Society6

For Memorial Day, Society6 is offering up to 40% off everything.

Sur La Table

Get up to 55% off summer cooking essentials.

Terrain

During the “Summer Living Sale,” you can take an additional 25% off select items with code SUMMERISHERE.

Tuft & Needle

For Memorial Day, Tuft & Needle is offering up to 30% off sitewide.

Wayfair

The Memorial Day Clearance Sale is here: get up to 70% off.

West Elm

West Elm’s Memorial Day Weekend Blowout is a “buy more, save more” sale. You can get up to 25% off and free shipping with code SAVEMORE.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma’s Memorial Day Sale has brands like Breville and Cuisinart on sale.

