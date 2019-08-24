The best reactions to MLB's worst Players' Weekend uniforms

The verdict is in on Major League Baseball's 2019 Players' Weekend uniforms.

It’s not good.

The jury, which consists of fans, writers and even some of those wearing the uniforms this weekend, have found the league guilty on several counts of ruining fashion forever.

OK, so the charges aren’t that severe. But the white-on-white and black-on-black uniforms players are sporting this season have taken the color and a lot of the personality out of a weekend that’s designed to let the players’ personalities shine through.

Players are still allowed to wear nicknames on their jerseys and express themselves with colorful and creative cleats. We’ve seen several tributes to late Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs and a cool pair of cleats sported by Mookie Betts in honor of David Ortiz.

Those aspects remain hits. Previous designs of Players’ Weekend Uniforms have been received positively as well. But it’s been difficult to find much positive reaction to this year’s dull and somewhat confusing overall look. In fact, we’d say it’s been impossible.

With that said, we’ve gone out and collected the best and most incredulous reactions to MLB’s Players’ Weekend uniforms.

MLB Players' Weekend uniforms get two thumbs down. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

You guys in the wrong place?

The general feeling is that Players’ Weekend uniforms look completely out of place on a baseball field.

The bowling alley? That might be a different story.

Masahiro Tanaka in the Yankees’ Players Weekend uniforms. To me, it kinda looks like he’s about to go bowling. pic.twitter.com/nzz4ULAKfp — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 23, 2019

Or how about a themed Christmas party?

Dave Roberts compared #Dodgers Players Weekend jerseys to wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) August 23, 2019

We dare say that’s the line of the day from Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Other managers weigh in

Roberts’ comments feel relatively tame compared to the thoughts of his counterparts arounds the league.

“Woof,” Joe Maddon said when asked about the Cubs’ all-white Players’ Weekend uniforms. “I’d just like to know who said this was a good idea.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) August 24, 2019

Indians manager Terry Francona, well, isn’t a fan of the black pants the Indians are wearing for MLB Players’ Weekend.



“What’s the slogan? Let the kids play, let the grown ups look like idiots?” — Ryan Lewis (@ByRyanLewis) August 23, 2019

Good enough to eat?

Others have been thinking more about food once they’ve gotten eyes on the uniforms.

The Astros look like marshmallows. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) August 24, 2019

Players Weekend Uniforms no Bueno. Mets look like Good Humor Ice Cream Men. #LGM pic.twitter.com/XwgaHynWoS — Metsmanatshea💎 (@MetsmanatShea) August 23, 2019

And you are?

The numbers and lettering on the white jerseys are not helping commentators one bit.

The @Reds #PlayersWeekend uniforms are going to make life difficult for the commentators and scorekeepers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YGzX558jN2 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) August 23, 2019

What’s with the pitcher’s hats?

So, @MLB, the home team pitchers wears a black hat. But all white uniforms. And white lettering on white uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Dx7AMcSr7q — Paul Flanigan (@PaulFlanigan) August 23, 2019

As you’ve surely noticed, the all-white uniforms include white hats for every player on the field except for the pitcher. There’s actually a good reason for that.

That’s the plan. MLB wanted dark hats for pitchers supposedly so the ball didn’t appear hidden. All teams wearing white are supposed to do so. https://t.co/gYiGjcSpSv — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 23, 2019

The problem, of course, is that they’re wearing all white to begin with.

Sir, your helmet

@UniWatch Matt Duffy with pine tar on an all white helmet looks... soiled? pic.twitter.com/gXhquAbTjW — Justin Wages (@wages444) August 24, 2019

Time to take out the trash?

The Players Weekend uniforms pic.twitter.com/q7inonUt34 — Jenn (@baseballnchill) August 23, 2019

Lets check in on the Players Weekend uniforms pic.twitter.com/LjMaz2UP36 — Joe Papparotto (@JoePappa) August 23, 2019

It’s harsh. But you’re not going to find much argument here.

The league is trying to do something different, which is good. But this year’s uniforms are a mile-wide swing-and-miss.

