The Best Products For A Facial At Home, According To Real Facialists

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We talked to the aestheticians, facialists and skin care experts to get their tips on how to give yourself a facial at home. Here’s what they had to say. (Photo: SeventyFour via Getty Images)

We miss our family, we miss our friends and many of us miss our facialists, as social distancing has forced us to forgo our favorite beauty appointments. We’ve learned how to safely remove a gel manicure, how to maintain our eyebrows on our own and how to dye our hair at home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A facial might be a less frequent service you indulge in, but now that many of us are wearing less makeup around the house and sticking to a work-from-home skin care routine, it’s a perfect time to seek out the benefits of a traditional facial.

Facials are usually touted as a relaxing form of self-care, but for many they are an essential part of a healthy skin care routine to keep skin looking hydrated, youthful and blemish-free. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that women who had multiple facials reported their skin felt fresher, more rejuvenated, tighter and more supple. They also experienced a delayed onset of wrinkles. Even just a five-minute facial massage has been shown by the Tokyo Institute of Technology to increase blood flow to the skin.

The experts agree you should leave extractions and peels to the professionals, but you can still get some of the glowing benefits of a facial on your own.

We talked to the aestheticians, facialists and skin care experts from well-known destinations like Facehaus, HeyDay, Rescue Spa and Skin Gym for their tips on how to give yourself a facial at home. Here’s what they had to say.

1. Cleanse, rinse, repeat

You might have heard about double cleansing as a method to clean your skin at the end of the day and remove hard-to-lift excess makeup. It's also an essential first step for any facial. (Photo: Moyo Studio via Getty Images)

You might have heard about double cleansing as a method to clean your skin at the end of the day and remove hard-to-lift excess makeup. It’s also an essential first step for any facial to make sure your skin is a clean canvas so that your skin care products can do their job.

Story continues

Start with an oil-based cleanser or balm to dissolve makeup and loosen up sebum in the pores without disrupting the skin’s delicate barrier, said Dylan Mustapich, a New York City-based lead esthetician with Facehaus. Next, go in for a deeper clean with a cream or foaming cleanser. Spend some time massaging the cleanser into your skin, focusing on the T-zone and other oily areas.

“For more normal to dry skin types, I recommend using a cream cleanser that will not over strip the skin, while still effectively removing impurities,” Mustapich told HuffPost Finds. “For oilier and acne-prone skin, a foaming cleanser will get deeper into the pores to clear our excess oil and sebum.”

Here’s how to tell whether what kind of skin you have: If your skin feels tight after you wash your face, you may have a dry skin type, according to Alexandra Serron, a regional trainer with HeyDay. If you see a little bit of shine toward lunch time, you may have oilier skin.

Facialist-recommended doubled cleansing products, below:

Eminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Cleansing Oil

"Using an oil-based cleanser (Eminence Stone Crop Cleansing Oil) or balm dissolves makeup and gets down into the pores to help loosen up sebum, all without disrupting the skin's delicate lipid barrier." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $52 at Dermstore.

One Love Organics Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover

Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm

Eminence Coconut Milk Cleanser

"For more normal to dry skin types, I recommend using a crème cleanser (Eminence Coconut Milk Cleanser) that will not overstrip the skin, while still effectively removing impurities." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $38 at Dermstore.

Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser

Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser

2. Balance the skin with some toner

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Using a toner right after cleansing ensures any leftover dirt, makeup and grime are removed. (Photo: PeopleImages via Getty Images)

Turns out toner actually does serve a purpose. Toners are used for two reasons, according to Serron. Using one right after cleansing ensures any leftover dirt, makeup and grime are removed. Toner also balances the skin’s pH level, which can be out of whack after using certain kinds of cleansers. Because skin is naturally acidic, toner restores your skin to its natural state, so your skin doesn’t have to work overtime to do it for you. Serron even advises spritzing on toner throughout the day (over makeup is fine) to maintain your skin’s balance.

To use a toner, apply it to a cotton pad (we recommend these washable, reusable cotton pads). Work the cotton pad over the skin, being sure to stay clear of sensitive areas like the eyes and mouth.

Generally, look for toners with ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid and witch hazel, Serron said. Mustapich, however, prefers hydrating toners and generally tells clients to stay away from old-school astringents with high amounts of alcohol or witch hazel, as they can sometimes dry out the skin too much.

“My favorite [toner] for the past seven years has been this Naturopathica Lavender Honey Mist,” Serron said. “If your skin is more on the oily or acne side, and you want a bit more punch, try using the Image Clear Cell Salicylic Clarifying Tonic.”

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the holy grail of toner: Biologique Recherche Lotion P50. This luxury toner is beloved by beauty editors, hailed by estheticians and is so exclusive it requires a login for pricing. A 1.7-ounce travel-size bottle will set you back $27, while a 8.4-ounce version will cost you around $112.

There are seven different Biologique P50 lotion formulas. It’s usually recommended that you book a consultation (they’re complimentary at Rescue Spa) to evaluate which formula is best for your skin.

What’s so special about this fancy French water that allegedly smells kinda funky and can only be purchased from estheticians and spa professionals?

“It has been deemed ‘facial-in-a-bottle’ for good reason,” according to Danuta Mieloch, founder and esthetician at Rescue Spa NYC and Philadelphia. “This incredible product tones, exfoliates, hydrates, and balances the skin — which is a lot of heavy lifting for a single product.”

Two expert-recommended alternatives to P50 that are easy to come by and are more affordable are Naturopathica Lavender Honey Mist (best for dry/normal skin) and Image Clear Cell Salicylic Clarifying Tonic (best for oily/acne-prone skin).

Facialist-recommended toners, below:

Naturopathica Lavender Honey Balancing Mist

"Using a toner right after cleansing ensures any leftover impurities are removed. Spritz throughout the day (even over makeup) to keep your glow going. It also balances the pH level in the skin, leaving your acid mantle nice and strong. My favorite for the past seven years has been this Naturopathica Lavender Honey Mist." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $34 at Dermstore.

IMAGE Skincare Clear Cell Salicylic Clarifying Tonic

"If your skin is more on the oily or acne side and you want a bit more punch, try using the Image Clear Cell Salicylic Clarifying Tonic. Use this toner on a cotton pad and work over the skin, being sure to avoid the eyes/mouth as it’s very strong. The ingredients that make a difference and help prevent blemishes and flare-ups are salicylic acid, glycolic acid and witch hazel!" — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $24 on Amazon.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Hydrating Mist

"I recommend using a hydrating mist (Eminence Stone Crop Hydrating Mist) before applying your serums and moisturizer. These types of toners help add a touch of hydration and allow your water-based products to penetrate even deeper." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $38 at Dermstore.

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

"It has been deemed 'facial in a bottle' for good reason! This incredible product tones, exfoliates, hydrates, and balances the skin — which is a lot of heavy lifting for a single product." — Danuta at Rescue Spa. Find it at Rescue Spa.

3. Exfoliate to slough away dull skin

Exfoliating is an important part of any at-home facial. (Photo: deniskomarov via Getty Images)

Exfoliation helps bring fresh skin cells to the surface for a healthy, glowing complexion, but you need to use the correct exfoliant for your skin type to keep breakouts and irritation at bay.

You can use a gentle physical exfoliant or a chemical exfoliant with acids and enzymes that eat away at dead skin cells, according to Serron. These types of exfoliants are often less abrasive than the manual, gritty exfoliants you might remember growing up with.

“The world chemical is misleading and seems a little scary,” Serron said. “It simply means the product is having a ‘chemical reaction’ with your skin, similar to a professional peel you’d receive in one of our facials.”

If you’re not sure which exfoliator is best for your skin type, there are a few things to keep in mind.

If you’re dealing with dry patches and excessive flakiness, a scrub might be your best bet since physical exfoliants use small particles to smooth the skin. Just make sure they aren’t overly rough, as this can lead to excess irritation and small tears in the skin.

But people with sensitive skin, sun damage or breakouts would benefit from a chemical exfoliant, Mustapich said. These types of products use alpha hydroxy acids (glycolic, lactic, citric) and beta hydroxy acids (salicylic) to dissolve the bonds between dead skin cells without abrading the skin. They can also improve collagen production and account for hyperpigmentation.

Facialist-recommended exfoliants, below:

Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish

"For a gentle physical exfoliant, try the Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish. It has gentle wax jojoba beads that gently brush away impurities." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $62 at Dermstore.

Elemental Herbology Skin Resurfacing Multi-Acid Facial Pads

"Those with sensitive skin and pigmentation from sun damage or breakouts would benefit from a chemical exfoliant (Elemental Herbology Multi-Acid Resurfacing Pads)." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $30 at Elemental Herbology.

Valmont Purity Face Exfoliant

"Once the skin is thoroughly cleansed, it's nice to do a scrub such as Valmont Face exfoliant." — Danuta at Rescue Spa. Find it for $95 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant

"For those dealing with excessive flakiness and cuticle buildup, a scrub (Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant) may be the best option for exfoliation." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $48 at Dermstore.

Herbivore Blue Tansy Invisible Pores Resurfacing Clarity Mask

"For a gentle chemical exfoliant, use the Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask. You don’t need to manipulate this one -- just let it rest on your skin and work its magic." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $48 at Dermstore.

4. Steam open your pores

Steam helps soften the skin and allows your products to go deeper, making them more effective. If you have a facial steamer at home, great. If not, no worries. (Photo: macniak via Getty Images)

Steam helps soften the skin and allows your products to go deeper, making them more effective. If you have a facial steamer at home, great. If not, no worries.

You can heat up water in a pot or bowl and keep your face over it for 10 minutes, Mustapich said. Throw a towel over your head to keep the steam from escaping and add essential oils or fresh citrus slices for a more luxurious, spa-like experience.

5. Apply a mask — or two

Applying a face mask can restore and hydrate the skin — and is a small, easy act of self-care. (Photo: Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images)

Masks are meant to restore and hydrate the skin, and they help build a healthy skin barrier to keep moisture in and the bad stuff out. It’s no secret they’re also a great excuse to relax and unwind.

When applying a mask product from a jar or tub, be sure to use a spatula or brush to avoid transferring any bacteria into your product, Serron said. Apply a thick layer of the mask onto freshly steamed skin and leave it on for 30 minutes. If you’re feeling especially wild, you can also mix it with a little oil and wear it to bed as an overnight mask.

It’s also a good idea to “multi-mask,” according to Mieloch from Rescue Spa. That means apply a purifying mask to the oily areas (the T-zone is a common one) and a hydrating mask for the dry areas (like cheeks).

“I recommend using at least two masks because most of us have combination skin that responds best to being spot-treated,” Mieloch said.

For dry skin, look for masks made with hyaluronic acid, which is an excellent humectant, drawing and binding water to the skin, Mustapich from Facehaus said. If you’re battling breakouts, opt for a charcoal or clay mask that draws out excess sebum and oil from pores, making them appear tighter and smaller.

“I find clay masks that include salicylic acid are the most beneficial for clearing out stubborn blackheads,” Mustapich said.

Facialist-recommended masks, below:

Eminence Organic Skin Care Acne Advanced Clarifying Masque

"If you have more acne-prone [skin] or your skin is breaking out (hello quarantine life, we’re looking at you!), opt for the Eminence Acne Advanced Clarifying Mask. The clays in this mask help to absorb excess oil, and the salicylic acid helps to relieve inflammation from breakouts-to-be" — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $58 at Dermstore.

Naturopathica White Tea Antioxidant Mask

"We love the Naturopathica White Tea Antioxidant Mask. If you’re feeling a little dry, you can also use this every now and then as a night cream." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $54 at Dermstore.

Valmont Purification Purifying Pack Mask

"For the oily areas, apply a purifying mask such as Valmont Purifying Pack or Biomagic Mask. And for the dry areas, you can choose a hydrating mask such as Masque VIP O2. You can also get a little more facial massage in with Valmont Renewing Pack to imitate a Rescue Facial at home!" — Danuta at Rescue Spa. Find it for $145 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Masque

"Hydrating masks (Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Masque) often feature a good amount of hyaluronic acid in their formulations." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $54 at Dermstore.

6. Apply your trusty serums, creams and spot treatments

Applying your favorite serums and creams should be part of your DIY spa day. (Photo: Holubenko Nataliia via Getty Images)

Now’s the time to apply all those special serums and trusty spot treatments to target the places on your face that could use a little extra love.

Mustapich admits she’s a bit of a maximalist when it comes to layering serums, and often recommends two to most of her clients: a hyaluronic acid serum to plump up skin and increase absorption, plus a vitamin C serum for day use or a retinol serum for night use.

“Vitamin C is excellent at mitigating environmental damage from free radicals and is also the gold standard in lightening and preventing sun damage,” Mustapich said. “Retinol increases skin cell turnover, and has tremendous evidence showing its anti-aging benefits.”

Then, you’ll want to apply a peptide-rich eye cream or gel to your ring finger and gently tap around the orbit of your eye and up to your brow bone, the most delicate skin on your face, according to Serron. Dab a little on the nasal folds of the mouth and between your brows to help prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

Be careful not to rub or smear the eye cream, said Ari Williams, lead esthetician at Skin Gym in Los Angeles. Instead, use light tapping movement from the outer corner in to avoid stretching the skin and causing bags.

“If you prefer more low-maintenance, you can always cut up cucumbers, freeze them and apply a few times a week,” Williams said. “Very old-school, but surprisingly effective for puffiness.”

Facialist-recommended spot treatments, below:

The Organic Pharmacy Hyaluronic Acid Serum

"I like to first use a hyaluronic acid serum (The Organic Pharmacy Hyaluronic Acid Serum 0.2%) to plump up the skin and increase the absorption of [other] products." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $55 at Dermstore.

Hylunia Nightly Renewal Serum

"For the second layer ... a retinol serum (Hylunia Nightly Renewal Serum) at night. ... Retinol increases skin cell turnover, and has tremendous evidence showing its anti-aging benefits." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $57 on Amazon.

Hylunia Beyond Complex C Serum

"For the second layer, I recommend a serum with vitamin C (Hylunia Beyond Complex C) for daytime use. ... Vitamin C is excellent at mitigating environmental damage from free radicals and is also the gold standard in lightening and preventing sun damage." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $78 on Amazon.

Elemental Herbology Eye Elixir Eye Cream.

"The skin in the undereye area is very thin and delicate, and often drier than the rest of the face. That is why it is often the first area where people notice wrinkles and other signs of aging. An eye crème (Elemental Herbology Eye Elixir) is specifically designed to treat this unique area, generally featuring richer formulations than facial moisturizers to prevent dryness. If your moisturizer includes an SPF, apply the eye creme underneath." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $44 at Elemental Herbology.

Grown Alchemist Blemish Treatment Gel Salix-Alba & Boswellia

"Tk," — Tk at TK. Find it for $49 at Revolve.

IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Eye Recovery Gel

"A great one for all skin types and conditions is the Image Vital C Hydrating Eye Recovery Gel. It is velvety and melts right into the skin, providing a boost of hydration and cooling sensation." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $50 at Dermstore.

Naturopathica Plant Stem Cell Booster Serum

"A great all-arounder is the Naturopathica Plant Stem Cell Booster Serum — it has a powerful boost of restorative ingredients to help strengthen and plump the skin. I like to press serums into the skin to help it absorb deeper." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $88 at Dermstore.

7. Massage it out

Massages aren't just a relaxing part of a facial. They're beneficial for your skin, too. (Photo: YakobchukOlena via Getty Images)

The massage might be the most relaxing part of your facial, but it’s also full of benefits for your skin

Massaging the face is like a mini workout for the skin, according to Williams from Skin Gym. It stimulates cellular activity, which helps collagen production and creates lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness in the face. It can even help with TMJ pain — discomfort along the jaw, which is a common complaint from Skin Camp clients.

“The key to a great at-home facial massage is to always remember up and out,” Williams said. “Up for collagen and out for draining to the lymph nodes.”

Do three to five slow strokes with a roller tool, using light pressure for lymphatic drainage and reducing puffiness. Apply more pressure for tension release, Williams said.

It’s important that your skin is properly lubricated before dragging a facial roller, gua sha or even fingers across your face, according to Serron. Spritz your face with a mist to help your tool slip and glide. You can also warm up a fews drops of facial oil in your palms and pat it into your skin before massaging.

Facialist-recommended massage tools, below:

Face Juice

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Vibrating Lift & Contour Beauty Roller

Naturopathica Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil

"For beginners, start with our HeyDay jade gua sha stone, and a beautiful lightweight oil to use is the Naturopathica Carrot Seed Oil." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $64 at Dermstore.

8. Moisturize to lock everything in

Moisturizing might be one of the most important steps of a facial. (Photo: Yaroslav Litun via Getty Images)

The most important step during a facial — and for skin care, generally — is to moisturize. You’ll hydrate your skin and get a dewy glow. Moisturizer also creates a physical barrier to prevent moisture loss, according to Mustapich at Facehaus.

“I often recommend [moisturizers] that include antioxidants for some extra protection from free radicals, and because they work synergistically with vitamin C,” Mustapich said. “Antioxidants are also effective at lightening up pigmentation from the sun or past breakouts.”

Facialist-recommended moisturizers, below:

Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream

"If you have more of a dry or sensitive skin type, my favorite is the Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream. This potent moisturizer kicks a punch for irritation and soothing while providing anti-aging benefits." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $64 at Dermstore.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Clear Skin Probiotic Moisturizer

"If you have more oily skin or are breakout-prone, try the Eminence Clear Skin Probiotic Moisturizer. It will help hydrate with cucumber juice extract (not too strong of a scent, though) and prevent breakouts with antibacterial willow bark extract." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $59 at Dermstore.

Hylunia Ultimate Anti-Oxidant Cream

"I often recommend ones that include antioxidants (Hylunia Ultimate Anti-Oxidant crème) for some extra protection from free radicals, and because they work synergistically with vitamin C." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $97 on Amazon.

9. Don’t forget the SPF

You should always apply sunscreen as the last step of your skin care routine, even if you don't plan to be outside in the sun. (Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images)

Last — but certainly not least — is SPF. In fact, UV damage is the No. 1 reason for skin aging, according to Serron.

“UV rays are still harmful when filtered through your windows,” Serron said. “And some say blue light from computers and phones can also be damaging.”

Exfoliating and using certain products can make your skin extremely sensitive to the sun. Mustapich recommend using a sunscreen product with a minimum SPF 30 and reapplying as directed. Use a mineral sunscreen made with zinc oxide if you have sensitive skin.

Even if you’re spending a lot of time indoors, you should apply an SPF every single day.

Facialist-recommended SPF skin care, below:

Suntegrity Skincare 5 in 1 Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 30

"Mineral sunscreens such as Suntegrity really benefit those with sensitive skin, as zinc oxide has noted skin-soothing properties." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $45 at Dermstore.

IMAGE Skincare PREVENTION+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer SPF 50

"This lightweight moisturizer acts as a two-in-one moisturizer and anti-aging sunscreen that won’t clog your pores, and it smells like vacation." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $44 at Dermstore.

Still want more guidance? Below we’ve rounded up all of experts’ recommended products for an at-home facial in one easy-to-browse list.

Take a look:

Eminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Cleansing Oil

"Using an oil-based cleanser (Eminence Stone Crop Cleansing Oil) or balm dissolves makeup and gets down into the pores to help loosen up sebum, all without disrupting the skin's delicate lipid barrier." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $52 at Dermstore.

One Love Organics Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover

Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm

Eminence Coconut Milk Cleanser

"For more normal to dry skin types, I recommend using a crème cleanser (Eminence Coconut Milk Cleanser) that will not overstrip the skin, while still effectively removing impurities." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $38 at Dermstore.

Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser

Foam Cleanse: Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser

Naturopathica Lavender Honey Balancing Mist

"Using a toner right after cleansing ensures any leftover impurities are removed. Spritz throughout the day (even over makeup) to keep your glow going. It also balances the pH level in the skin, leaving your acid mantle nice and strong. My favorite for the past seven years has been this Naturopathica Lavender Honey Mist." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $34 at Dermstore.

IMAGE Skincare Clear Cell Salicylic Clarifying Tonic

"If your skin is more on the oily or acne side and you want a bit more punch, try using the Image Clear Cell Salicylic Clarifying Tonic. Use this toner on a cotton pad and work over the skin, being sure to avoid the eyes/mouth as it’s very strong. The ingredients that make a difference and help prevent blemishes and flare-ups are salicylic acid, glycolic acid and witch hazel!" — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $24 on Amazon.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Hydrating Mist

"I recommend using a hydrating mist (Eminence Stone Crop Hydrating Mist) before applying your serums and moisturizer. These types of toners help add a touch of hydration and allow your water-based products to penetrate even deeper." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $38 at Dermstore.

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

"It has been deemed 'facial in a bottle' for good reason! This incredible product tones, exfoliates, hydrates, and balances the skin — which is a lot of heavy lifting for a single product." — Danuta at Rescue Spa. Find it at Rescue Spa.

Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish

"For a gentle physical exfoliant, try the Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish. It has gentle wax jojoba beads that gently brush away impurities." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $62 at Dermstore.

Elemental Herbology Skin Resurfacing Multi-Acid Facial Pads

"Those with sensitive skin and pigmentation from sun damage or breakouts would benefit from a chemical exfoliant (Elemental Herbology Multi-Acid Resurfacing Pads)." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $30 at Elemental Herbology.

Valmont Purity Face Exfoliant

"Once the skin is thoroughly cleansed, it's nice to do a scrub such as Valmont Face exfoliant." — Danuta at Rescue Spa. Find it for $95 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant

"For those dealing with excessive flakiness and cuticle buildup, a scrub (Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant) may be the best option for exfoliation." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $48 at Dermstore.

Herbivore Blue Tansy Invisible Pores Resurfacing Clarity Mask

"For a gentle chemical exfoliant, use the Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask. You don’t need to manipulate this one -- just let it rest on your skin and work its magic." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $48 at Dermstore.

Mask: Valmont Purification Purifying Pack Mask

"For the oily areas apply a purifying mask such as Valmont Purifying Pack or Biomagic Mask and for the dry areas you can choose a hydrating mask such as Masque VIP O2. You can also get a little more facial massage in with Valmont Renewing Pack to imitate a Rescue Facial at home!

," — Danuta at Rescue Spa. Find it for $145 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Acne Advanced Clarifying Masque

"If you have more acne-prone [skin] or your skin is breaking out (hello quarantine life, we’re looking at you!), opt for the Eminence Acne Advanced Clarifying Mask. The clays in this mask help to absorb excess oil, and the salicylic acid helps to relieve inflammation from breakouts-to-be" — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $58 at Dermstore.

Naturopathica White Tea Antioxidant Mask

"We love the Naturopathica White Tea Antioxidant Mask. If you’re feeling a little dry, you can also use this every now and then as a night cream." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $54 at Dermstore.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Masque

"Hydrating masks (Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Masque) often feature a good amount of hyaluronic acid in their formulations." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $54 at Dermstore.

The Organic Pharmacy Hyaluronic Acid Serum

"I like to first use a hyaluronic acid serum (The Organic Pharmacy Hyaluronic Acid Serum 0.2%) to plump up the skin and increase the absorption of [other] products." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $55 at Dermstore.

Hylunia Nightly Renewal Serum

"For the second layer ... a retinol serum (Hylunia Nightly Renewal Serum) at night. ... Retinol increases skin cell turnover, and has tremendous evidence showing its anti-aging benefits." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $57 on Amazon.

Hylunia Beyond Complex C Serum

"For the second layer, I recommend a serum with vitamin C (Hylunia Beyond Complex C) for daytime use. ... Vitamin C is excellent at mitigating environmental damage from free radicals and is also the gold standard in lightening and preventing sun damage." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $78 on Amazon.

Elemental Herbology Eye Elixir Eye Cream.

"The skin in the undereye area is very thin and delicate, and often drier than the rest of the face. That is why it is often the first area where people notice wrinkles and other signs of aging. An eye crème (Elemental Herbology Eye Elixir) is specifically designed to treat this unique area, generally featuring richer formulations than facial moisturizers to prevent dryness. If your moisturizer includes an SPF, apply the eye creme underneath." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $44 at Elemental Herbology.

Grown Alchemist Blemish Treatment Gel Salix-Alba & Boswellia

Find it for $49 at Revolve.

IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Eye Recovery Gel

"A great one for all skin types and conditions is the Image Vital C Hydrating Eye Recovery Gel. It is velvety and melts right into the skin, providing a boost of hydration and cooling sensation." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $50 at Dermstore.

Naturopathica Plant Stem Cell Booster Serum

"A great all-arounder is the Naturopathica Plant Stem Cell Booster Serum — it has a powerful boost of restorative ingredients to help strengthen and plump the skin. I like to press serums into the skin to help it absorb deeper." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $88 at Dermstore.

Face Juice

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Vibrating Lift & Contour Beauty Roller

Naturopathica Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil

"For beginners, start with our HeyDay jade gua sha stone, and a beautiful lightweight oil to use is the Naturopathica Carrot Seed Oil." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $64 at Dermstore.

Mositruizer: Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream

"If you have more of a dry or sensitive skin type, my favorite is the Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream. This potent moisturizer kicks a punch for irritation and soothing while providing anti-aging benefits." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $64 at Dermstore.

Mositruizer: Eminence Organic Skin Care Clear Skin Probiotic Moisturizer

"If you have more oily skin or are breakout-prone, try the Eminence Clear Skin Probiotic Moisturizer. It will help hydrate with cucumber juice extract (not too strong of a scent, though) and prevent breakouts with antibacterial willow bark extract." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $59 at Dermstore.

Mositruizer: Hylunia Ultimate Anti-Oxidant Cream

"I often recommend ones that include antioxidants (Hylunia Ultimate Anti-Oxidant crème) for some extra protection from free radicals, and because they work synergistically with vitamin C." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $97 on Amazon.

SPF: Suntegrity Skincare 5 in 1 Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 30

"Mineral sunscreens such as Suntegrity really benefit those with sensitive skin, as zinc oxide has noted skin-soothing properties." — Mustapich at Facehaus. Find it for $45 at Dermstore.

SPF: IMAGE Skincare PREVENTION+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer SPF 50

"This lightweight moisturizer acts as a two-in-one moisturizer and anti-aging sunscreen that won’t clog your pores, and it smells like vacation." — Serron at HeyDay. Find it for $44 at Dermstore.

Related...

How To Do A Professional Manicure At Home With The Latest Nail Polish Trends

Everything You Need To Dye Your Hair At Home, According To Colorists

A Guide To At-Home Hair Removal Products, If You Simply Can't Bare To Wait

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.