The Best Practical Post-Prime Day Deals To Have For Your Home

Ambar Pardilla
Contract Commerce Writer, HuffPost

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

View photos
Post-Prime Day, there are still plenty of deals to pick from. (Photo: HuffPost)

You can finally remove this year’s Prime Day from your calendar — the shopping holiday is officially over. 

Usually held in July, Prime Day was pushed much closer to Black Friday this year and ran on Tuesday and Wednesday. The two-day sale was filled with all kinds of discounts on everything from cookware from Calphalon to headphones from Beats and Bose

Amazon wasn’t the only place with markdowns. There were lots of alternative Prime Day sales from big box retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as from smaller businesses such as Brooklinen

Our shopping editors were busy rounding up the best deals before and during Prime Day. But now that it’s come to an end, we thought it best to find the best after-Prime Day sales.

In fact, we were surprised at just how good the discounts are post-Prime Day from places such as Home Depot, Macy’s and Wayfair. Of course, we did find a few deals that are still live from Amazon, Target and Walmart, too. 

From a weighted blanket for a good night’s rest to a two-tiered desk that’s now under $100, these are the best practical post-Prime Day deals that you should definitely consider for your home. Add them to your carts now and thank us later. 

Check out the best post-Prime Day home deals happening now.

An air fryer and toaster oven in one

View photos
'Tis the season to air fry away — bacon, Brussels sprouts, you name it. And this air fryer doesn't just fry your favorite foods, it also bakes, broils and toasts. It's made of stainless steel (and is a steal) and comes with an air fry basket, bake or broil rack and pan. ﻿Originally $130, get it now for $68 at Macy's.

An office chair when you're on the clock

View photos
Yeah, office chairs can be ugly, but they don't have to be. We're in love with this mod-looking velvet chair that features sloping arms, a rounded open back and a seat cushion. It has five metal legs when you want to move around and comes in different colors, such as this charcoal. And it's still on sale. Originally $229, get it now for $164 at Wayfair.

A hot and cold blender that can whip up just about anything

View photos
Blenders aren't just for smoothies anymore. Get yourself a blender that can do both — mixing up the cold and the hot. This Ninja Foodi blender can make margaritas, create cheese fondue and craft a cocktail or two. It comes with stainless steel blades and 12 different programs. With more than 1,000 reviews, it's a good option to have in your kitchen. Originally $170, get it now for $130 at Amazon.

A Dyson vacuum that's been majorly marked down

View photos
If you're in a small space, this lightweight Dyson vacuum just might be what you need. It won't take up much room but has strong suction to deep-clean carpets and hardwood floors. You can convert it to a handheld as well. Originally $380, get it now for $300 at Target. You can also find this Dyson that's designed to clean pet hair on sale at Walmart.

A pan to get grill marks without actually having to fire up the grill

View photos
This cast iron pan from Le Creuset, known for its colorful cookware, features oversized ergonomic handles that are easy to hold. It is safe to go in the dishwasher, oven or broiler. And it's a real steal at more than half off. Originally $170, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom.

A classic Crock-Pot for meals that take their time

View photos
For soups and chilis, you can turn to this classic Crock-Pot to slow cook your dinner so it's ready for when you clock out of work. It has three settings — low, warm and high — for one-pot meals. This slow cooker comes with a dishwasher-safe round stoneware that can slide off the base, and it doubles as a serving dish. Originally $25, get it now for $17 at Target.

A kitchen cart that's much cheaper than an island

View photos
Prime Day may be over, but Home Depot's almost two-week long sale isn't. One of our favorite furniture finds is this wheeled kitchen cart. It features two drawers and shelves, so you have plenty of space. Side hooks let you  hang tea towels. Yes, you can still save on it. Originally $229, get it now for $183 at Home Depot.

A stovetop espresso maker that's now under $10

View photos
You really can't beat the price on this one. This stovetop espresso maker can brew, filling the carafe, in just minutes. It has a cool touch handle that won't be too hot for your hands, and everything detaches for an easy clean. Originally $44, get it now for $7 with code THANKYOU at Macy's.

A two-tiered desk to stay organized

View photos
This desk mixes industrial and modern styles into one design. You get two levels of desk space, so you can work from your laptop while keeping your books and files on top. Of course, we can't help but love the hairpin legs. Originally $139, get it now for $94 at Wayfair

A set of stainless steel pots and pans to show off your skills

View photos
Get cooking with this set of stainless steel pots and pans from Cuisinart. This cookware is meant to distribute heat evenly and comes with a skillet, stockpot and two sauce pans. Originally $200, get the set now for $70 at Macy's.

A smart Roku TV for Netflix nights

View photos
This TV can work with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant with voice control to change the channel. It has an interface so you can choose from Netflix or Hulu. It's 50 inches wide so you'll see things clearly. Originally $480, get it now for $280 at Amazon.

A weighted blanket for a good night's sleep

View photos
It's been a weird couple of months, so it's not surprising that lots of us have been tossing and turning late at night. And some swear by weighted blankets, including one of our very own shopping editors. This weighted blanket is deeply discounted right now at 80% off. One side is mink-like soft, and the other is made of microfiber. Originally $214, get it now for $42 at Macy's.

An electric kettle for teatime

View photos
So you can get boiling away, this electric kettle features a "stay cool" nonslip handle, auto shutoff setting and removable filter that's easy to clean. You can choose among six different preset temperatures. Originally $125, get it now for $85 at Macy's.

A robot vacuum to make cleaning day a breeze

View photos
If you've always wanted a robot vacuum but haven't loved how much they really are, this one is marked down to just under $100 right now. You can program it through a remote, an app or Google Assistant. This smart vacuum automatically knows when to charge itself and has four different cleaning modes. Originally $180, get it now for $99 at Walmart.

A bread maker to help with your homemade loaves

View photos
If you're tired of making sourdough from scratch, this bread maker can do the hard work for you. It mixes, kneads, rises and bakes. It comes with 12 pre-programmed menu options and three crust shades to choose from. And this bread maker is from beloved brand Cuisinart. Originally $185, get it now for $93 at Amazon when you apply a coupon at checkout.

A space heater for the chilly days to come

View photos
The fall is finally here, and you'll need to stock up on blankets, sweaters and socks for when the temperature drops. Of course, you'll want to have a space heater on hand for when you're feeling frosty. It has a high heat and low heat setting, or you can opt for an auto option that can be programmed. Don't be fooled by this little heater, which is top-rated with a 4.5-star rating. Originally $80, get it now for $48 at Walmart.

A cookware set with all the essentials for the kitchen

View photos
We did a double take at the price of this 14-piece cookware set. It's currently half off. The set includes a frying pan, pasta pot and two sauce pans. The pots and pans are dishwasher safe and made with a special nonstick coating. ﻿Originally $120, get the set now for $60 at Home Depot.

A Cuisinart coffee maker that can make many, many cups

View photos
With this coffee maker, you can control the strength of the brew with a feature that lets you choose between regular or bold. It also has 24-hour programmability, a self-cleaning option and cup setting. This way, you can have all the coffee you need throughout the day. This coffee maker has more than 16,000 reviews, making it a perfect choice for coffee lovers. Originally $185, get it now for $100 at Amazon.

Related...

The Prime Day Deals Even Our Shopping Editors Can't Pass Up This Year

All Of The Best Prime Day 2020 Deals We've Seen So Far

Prime Day Is Almost Over. Here Are The Best Deals We've Seen So Far.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.