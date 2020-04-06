The best ergonomic desk accessories you need for working from home

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Getty Images

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now that you're working from home (and probably for the first time), you may have realized that although a privilege not everyone has, this temporary work setup can take some time to get used to. After all, there’s getting adjusted to a new schedule, not getting distracted by family members in your home and, of course, trying to stay comfortable and getting the job done on that hard dining chair for eight hours. Ouch!

In case you're still looking for ways to put together a more ergonomic and comfortable home office setup, here, we’ve put together a list of some of the best accessories to help relieve any discomfort and stress.

Twelve South Curve Stand for MacBook

Featuring a flowing aluminium, ergonomic design that compliments your MacBook, this stand is made to create a more comfortable desktop with your external keyboard and mouse. You can also use the combo with an external display to create the perfect dual-screen setup.

SHOP IT: Apple, $80

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop Keyboard & Mouse Bundle

The Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop bundle is built on advanced ergonomic principles, with a split keyboard layout that keeps wrists and forearms in a relaxed position, and a cushioned palm rest to provide wrist support. The domed keyboard shape works to reduce and correct wrist pronation that can cause pain and limited mobility.

SHOP IT: Staples, $130 (originally $170)







Allsop Metal Art Jr. Monitor Stand with 14" Wide Platform

Raise your monitor to a proper height and achieve a comfortable and ergonomic viewing angle with this portable monitor stand. Designed to prevent possible fatigue and strain on the back and neck, the Metal Art Jr. features a unique design that organizes your workspace while providing valuable storage space underneath for your keyboard, laptop, or office supplies. The stand also has a vented platform surface for passive airflow to keep your devices cool.

Story continues

SHOP IT: The Source, $38

Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair

This chair comes fully loaded to help you take charge of your day. With a ventilated mesh back, you'll have air circulating to your back giving you relief during warmer days while the curved design and contour padded seat offers lumbar support for the ultimate seating experience.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $256 (originally $411)

Rocelco ADR II Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

The ADR Standing Desk Converter Bundle gives you the best of both desk situations: you can sit part of the day and you can also stand and take advantage of all the health benefits that come with standing and moving around — all without having to buy a new standing desk. Simply place the ADR on your working desk and use the side handles to raise and adjust it to a comfortable height.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $273 (originally $329)

ActiveMat Rocker

An innovative standing floor mat that encourages movement, it features a rocking bar to swing your leg as you work to relieve stress in the knees and hips. With no assembly required, just place the non-slip mat and the rocker bar under your desk and you’re good to go.

SHOP IT: Vari, $125

Ultimate Seat Cushion

This ergonomic cushion is supposed to provide comfort for hours on end. Featuring a contoured groove, it also helps adjust your posture to support a straight spine and prevent pressure on your back and tailbone. Designed with Purple’s signature Hyper-Elastic Polymer, a durable gel technology that stretches up to 15 times of its resting size (known as The Purple Grid), the cushion is made to “relax” under pressure points, redistributing the pressure to other areas. Purple Grid has innovative properties of instant, supportive response, pressure relief and cooling airflow.

SHOP IT: Purple, $170 (originally $189)

Belda Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Made perfect for you and any other family working from home, this standing desk features a digital control that can be programmed to remember three heights by letting you find the perfect height when you preset your preferences. Of course, you can also adjust this desk to any height from 29.5" to 47" with smooth operating, motorized functionality to sit or stand while working.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $600 (originally $650)

Fellowes Ultimate Foot Support

The Ultimate Foot Support from Fellowes offers a free-floating platform that allows rocking motion to improve circulation and elevates your feet and leg to relieve lower back pressure. For custom comfort, it’s 25-degree tilt features three platform height settings: 4 inches, 5.5 inches and 6.5 inches.

SHOP IT: The Source, $50 (originally $70)

Surface Arc Mouse

Made slim, light, and ready to travel, the Surface Arc Mouse fits within your workspace while the overall design is optimized for natural interaction and to sit comfortably in your hand. It features an audible, satisfying snap —simply snap it into its curved position to power up, and snap again to flatten and power down. It also allows for vertical and horizontal scrolling for easier and precise tracking with optimized left and right-clicks.

SHOP IT: Microsoft, $100

Kensington Gel Mouse Rest with Wrist Pillow

The Comfort Gel Mouse Pad provides extra support and comfort for using a mouse or writing. The gel pad conforms to the natural contours of your wrist and minimizes pressure on your hand and wrist so you can be productive for longer periods with fewer aches, pains and cramping.

SHOP IT: Staples, $23

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.



