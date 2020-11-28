The best Cyber Weekend mattress deals to shop before they're gone
Looking for more gift guides, shopping inspiration and holiday deals? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Planning to get cozy at home this season? A new mattress might be just the thing to take your seasonal updates to the next level.
Since a good night’s sleep is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, a new mattress can be considered an integral part of your self-care routine. While they can often be a pricey investment, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are the ideal opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on a new mattress that’s both comfortable and affordable.
There are plenty of options to choose from this weekend, but we’ve put together a list of the best mattress sales that you won’t want to miss.
Casper
Offering some of their best prices of the year, Casper’s Black Friday sale runs now through Dec. 3. Nearly everything site-wide is on sale, with deals of 15 per cent off all boxed mattresses and 10 per cent off their selection of pillows, bedding, and more.
SHOP IT: Casper, from $761 (originally from $895)
Emma
Cozy memory foam is just the upgrade you need this season, and the original Emma Mattress is 40 per cent off this weekend when you use the code BF2020.
SHOP IT: Emma, from $360 (originally from $599)
Leesa
With the option to choose between both budget-friendly and luxe mattresses, you can save up to $400 on your purchase from Leesa. No code is necessary to shop these deals — simply add to cart.
SHOP IT: Leesa, from $1,190 (originally $1,290)
ALSO SEE: Get ready! Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday deals start now
Hudson’s Bay
In addition to their epic fashion and beauty Black Friday deals, you can also score huge savings on home goods at The Bay, including on mattresses. Shop a selection of top picks on sale from brands like Sealy and Tempurpedic, at some of the best prices of the year.
SHOP IT: Hudson’s Bay, from $550 (originally from $800)
Endy
Another option for a convenient boxed mattress comes from Endy, which is hosting their Black Friday sale until Nov. 29. Save 10 per cent on everything site-wide, including mattresses, pillows, duvets and sheets.
SHOP IT: Endy, from $608 (originally from $675)
Wayfair
No matter your budget, you’ll likely find a mattress that suits your needs on sale at Wayfair. Their Black Friday sale ends tonight though, so you’ll want to take advantage of these sale buys while you can.
SHOP IT: Wayfair, from $204 (originally $539)
Sleep Country
Prices start at just $299 for a queen size mattress this weekend at Sleep Country, where you’ll also find deals on bedding, pillows and other sleep essentials.
SHOP IT: Sleep Country, $299
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.