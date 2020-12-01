The Best Cyber Monday Deals That Are Still Live Right Now
Cyber Monday might be officially over but that doesn’t mean that the deals have disappeared completely.
As you probably heard by now, there were tons of sales happening throughout November — so much so that the month even earned its own nickname, “Black November.” By the time Cyber Week 2020 rolled around, you probably shopped a sale or two beforehand.
With the end of the year now here, you can expect to see more and more deals as December (and thankfully, 2020) comes to a close. If that sounds too good to be true, take it from our shopping editors: There are still Cyber Monday markdowns that are still live past Nov. 30.
You’ll find everything from practical purchases for every household under $50 and sex toys that are social distancing-approved still in stock and on sale at the moment. And in the spirit of sale shopping, we wanted to find post-Cyber Monday deals on big-ticket items that you can hit “checkout” on now. Usually, you have to wait all year long to see discounts on things like Toshiba TVs and Dyson vacuums.
To make everything easier on you, we rounded up a few of the best deals happening post-Cyber Monday, including a top-rated Tuft & Needle mattress for a good night’s sleep and duo of CALPAK luggage for travels near and far.
A Dyson vacuum that doesn't suck
A top-rated Tuft & Needle mattress for a good night's sleep
A mirror that's a cardio class and yoga studio in one
A cult-favorite and colorful Le Creuset essential oven
An adult toy that's supposed to send shivers
A stainless steel cookware set for the top chefs out there
A smart speaker for all those holiday playlists
A beauty device that unclogs pores and helps clear skin
An Instant Pot that can do just about anything
A Fire TV Cube to catch up on "The Crown"
The mother of all blenders (which is now marked down)
A robot vacuum for easy cleaning days
A smart RokuTV with over 20,000 reviews
A FOREO firming massager for your face
A gold Macbook Air that's light as a feather
A Fire TV Stick to stream away your favorite shows
A Nespresso espresso machine for your morning mugs
A brand new Toshiba Fire TV
A duo of CALPAK luggage for travels near and far
A deal on Beats headphones worth listening to
