The Best Cyber Monday Deals That Are Still Live Right Now

Cyber Monday might be officially over but that doesn’t mean that the deals have disappeared completely.

As you probably heard by now, there were tons of sales happening throughout November — so much so that the month even earned its own nickname, “Black November.” By the time Cyber Week 2020 rolled around, you probably shopped a sale or two beforehand.

With the end of the year now here, you can expect to see more and more deals as December (and thankfully, 2020) comes to a close. If that sounds too good to be true, take it from our shopping editors: There are still Cyber Monday markdowns that are still live past Nov. 30.

You’ll find everything from practical purchases for every household under $50 and sex toys that are social distancing-approved still in stock and on sale at the moment. And in the spirit of sale shopping, we wanted to find post-Cyber Monday deals on big-ticket items that you can hit “checkout” on now. Usually, you have to wait all year long to see discounts on things like Toshiba TVs and Dyson vacuums.

To make everything easier on you, we rounded up a few of the best deals happening post-Cyber Monday, including a top-rated Tuft & Needle mattress for a good night’s sleep and duo of CALPAK luggage for travels near and far.

Take a look:

A Dyson vacuum that doesn't suck

As you probably know all too well, Dyson vacuums are usually pretty pricey — but those prices dropped during Cyber Week. This Dyson V7 Absolute is currently on sale for under $250 (a certified good deal in our books). Designed to clean anywhere around the house, it comes with an additional cleaner head for hard wood floors. Originally $350, get it now for $250 at Dyson.

A top-rated Tuft & Needle mattress for a good night's sleep

A mirror that's a cardio class and yoga studio in one

A cult-favorite and colorful Le Creuset essential oven

While it's not a Dutch oven, this cast-iron sauteuse is made for one-pot wonders and easy-to-make casseroles. It has sloped sides for stirring and wide base for searing. Now, you can say you got something from Le Creuset under $200. Originally $290, get it now for $180 at Williams-Sonoma.

An adult toy that's supposed to send shivers

A stainless steel cookware set for the top chefs out there

Post-Thanksgiving, you might not want to think about making another feast for awhile. We get it. Still, it can't hurt to have new pots and pans around for when you see a new NYT Cooking recipe on Instagram. Not only is this 12-piece Cuisinart cookware set well-reviewed, but it's also 40% off right now. It includes two sauce pans, two skillets, a stockpot and more. Each of them is made from stainless steel. Originally $500, get it now for $300 at Macy's.

A smart speaker for all those holiday playlists

"Alexa, play 'Last Christmas.'" If you've been looking for a speaker that really lets you listen to the lyrics, you can't go wrong with this new, fourth-generation Echo. It has voice control to stream songs, built-in smart home hub and lets you call friends hands-free. Originally $100, get it now for $70 at Amazon.

A beauty device that unclogs pores and helps clear skin

Usually, you have to wait for a Sephora sale to get markdowns on beauty products. Not so now. This Dermaflash Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser is 15% off at the moment. The ultrasonic device has an "extract mode" to help remove blackheads and a "infuse mode" for when you're applying your skincare routine. Originally $99, get it now for $84 at Nordstrom.

An Instant Pot that can do just about anything

Even after Black Friday, there are Instant Pots on sale all over the internet now. If you ask us, this Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer Combo just might be your best bet. Not only can it pressure cook, it can air fry, slow cook, sauté and steam. This Instant Pot also has safety features including overheat protection, so you can stay safe in the kitchen. Originally $225, get it now for $130 at Macy's.

A Fire TV Cube to catch up on "The Crown"

Techies and even non-techies, this Fire TV Cube just might be what you need for your Netflix marathons. With this cube, you can ask Alexa to do anything from dim the lights to play an episode. It has a soundbar, built-in speaker and support for Dolby Vision. Kick up your feet and start streaming. Originally $120, get it now for $80 at Amazon.

The mother of all blenders (which is now marked down)

A robot vacuum for easy cleaning days

Behind Mondays, cleaning days come close to being the least favorite day of the week. If you've been meaning to invest in a robot vacuum that'll do the hard work for you, look no further than this one from Shark, which is now less than $200. It has a self-cleaning brush roll and large dust bin. You can schedule time to clean on an app. Originally $394, get it now for $199 at Walmart.

A smart RokuTV with over 20,000 reviews

So you know it's good. TVs are typically a must-watch item when Cyber Week comes around and this TCL smart Roku TV was one of the best deals we saw. This TV has voice control, smart functionality to watch tons of shows and full HD resolution. Plus, you can get the actual Roku streaming stick on sale now, too. Originally $300, get it now for $180 at Amazon.

A FOREO firming massager for your face

Sometimes, your face needs a little R&R, too. For your step-by-step night routine, you could get this FOREO firming massager to give yourself a much deeper cleanse once you take off your makeup at the end of the day. For firmness, switch on the massage mode to help with "visible signs of aging." With a 4.9-star rating, it just might be what your facialist ordered. Originally $199, get it now for $169 at Nordstrom.

A gold Macbook Air that's light as a feather

It's the end of the year, so you can count on some discounts on Apple products that you normally wouldn't see in months past. And if you've been barely making it through with a Macbook with missing keys or that's running too slow, we found one marked down at Best Buy. This Macbook Air comes with features like a Force touch trackpad, Touch ID sensor and Siri. It's under $900 now, which makes it a deal you don't want to miss. Originally $950, get it now for $850 at Best Buy.

A Fire TV Stick to stream away your favorite shows

Readers have flocked to the three Fire TV Stick deals at Amazon during Cyber Week. Out of the three, we deemed the markdown of the Fire TV Stick 4K to be the best one. It's still on sale right now. It supports 4K streaming, of course, but also comes with features like Alexa Voice Control and access to Dolby Vision. Originally $50, get it now for $30 at Amazon.

A Nespresso espresso machine for your morning mugs

Love your lattes? Black Friday and Cyber Monday brought to boil lots of deals on espresso machines and coffee makers. But don't worry if you missed them, this Nespresso espresso machine is still on sale. The machine can make coffee, espresso or other milk-based drinks. It comes with milk frother for frothy foams to top off your cups. Plus, there's a coupon code you can apply on top of this deal, too. Originally $216, get it now for $138 with code CYBER at Bloomingdale's.

A brand new Toshiba Fire TV

Our advice? Don't overspend on a TV. And you definitely won't with this Toshiba Fire TV that's on sale for less than $150. This smart TV has features like voice control with Alexa and the ability to look through more than 500,000 streaming movies and episodes. You won't be left wondering what to watch on a Friday night for sure. Originally $180, get it now for $130 at Amazon.

A duo of CALPAK luggage for travels near and far

Okay, so taking flights might not be a top priority right now but you might be keeping busy (and helping satisfy that wanderlust) by planning trips for the (hopefully, not so) faraway future. This deal on a set of CALPAK luggage made us do a double take. Each piece of luggage has spinning wheels on the outside and things like a shoe slip pockets and adjustable garment straps on the inside. Safe travels. Originally $325, get it now for $99 at Nordstrom Rack.

A deal on Beats headphones worth listening to

Here's something worth tuning in for: These Beats headphones are more $80 off at the moment. These wireless Bluetooth headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life and are compatible with Apple and Android devices. Originally $200, get them now for $119 at Amazon.

