The best Blue Jays clubhouse rivalry is at the cribbage board

If you walk into the Blue Jays clubhouse a couple hours before game time, the scene is pretty consistent.

The TV screens are playing MLB Network, or an afternoon game, without a soul paying attention. Charlie Montoyo is buzzing around, throwing his arm around the shoulder of whoever he’s offering a word of encouragement to that day. Somebody is figuring out an equipment adjustment of some kind, whether it’s their hat, batting gloves, or socks.

Right in middle of the room sit Rowdy Tellez and Luke Maile, holding four-card hands and moving pegs around a cribbage board.

Cribbage is not the type of activity you’d associate with professional athletes, or anyone in their 20s. The card game goes back to the 1600s, where its invention has been credited to English poet John Suckling. It’s been a staple for sailors for centuries with submariners taking up the mantle recently. Maile, not inaccurately, describes it as an “old white person’s game.”

“That’s what he called it, ‘an old white person game,’ and it’s true,” says Tellez. “Before Luke I’d never played with anyone who wasn’t old.”

Tellez learned the game from his grandfather, and by his reckoning has been playing since he was five years old. Maile came to it a little later in life through his wife Paige’s family.

“My wife’s grandmother played a lot,” he says. “Her whole family plays a lot, over Thanksgiving or the holidays, any time we’re over.”

They first connected in 2017. Maile was sent down to Triple-A to help usher in the disastrous Miguel Montero era, and he encountered Tellez and got talking about clubhouse games — something he’s done at every spot in his career.

“When I first got to the minor leagues I saw the cribbage board and found somebody who knows how to play,” he says. “Then the next year you find somebody who knows how to play, and so on.”

That began a cribbage rivalry that’s now almost two years old, although it didn’t have time to really take root in Buffalo. The Montero experiment went awry and Maile was back in the big leagues after just two months in the minors.

An innocent invite for a quiet night in at Maile’s house in Tampa during the offseason ignited things again.

“He invited me to come over to watch the game, play some cards and have some wine,” Tellez recalls. “He sent me the address and I’m like, ‘damn that’s like a mile away.’”

From there, it was working out and cribbage during the day, football and cribbage at night.

“We worked out together, and we’d play before we worked out,” Tellez says. “And there’d be Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, and we’d play at his house.”

What Maile didn’t bargain for was Tellez being something of a ringer. He knew he was in trouble when he started to notice how effortlessly the first baseman could score his hands.

“He’s an unbelievable counter,” Maile says. “He knows hands right off the top of his head. I know 99 percent off the top of my head. He’s unbelievable, though.”

“I can just look at cards and count,” Tellez explains. That’s 22. That’s 18. That’s 16.”

Tellez’s success wasn’t just winning him respect from Maile, he was starting to pick the veteran’s pocket.

“I was up a lot of money... in cribbage terms,” Tellez says with a smile.

The young slugger baffled Maile with a style he’d never seen before. Maile tried to strike a balance between maximizing his own points and impeding his opponent. Tellez was 100 percent offence, making a mad dash to the finish with no regard for defensive play.

“He really played well, there were some strategies I had to get used to,” Maile says. “But I spent the whole offseason re-evaluating myself as a player.”

The backstop figured out that to beat Tellez, he had to emulate him.

“When you play as much as we do, over time aggressiveness typically wins,” he says. “When you’re constantly aggressive, yeah you’re going to get tripled up sometimes, but sometimes they won’t have it and you’ll be left with all the winning cards in the peg.”

Maile worked his way all the way back to even money, and even got ahead of his teammate briefly. What he calls “a run of bad cards” has Tellez up again, but both sides admit the situation is fluid.

“The amazing thing about it — I don’t know how many games we’ve played; it’s a lot — we’ve been hovering around even now for the better part of five months of playing just about every day,” Maile says.

Tellez readily admits the backstop is “starting to pick it up,” but having a worthy opponent only makes the rivalry better for him — even if it’s a little less lucrative than it used to be. Going to battle with Maile has become a fun ritual that helps him take his mind off the game, an essential component of making it through the grind of a baseball season.

Even after squaring off over a thousand times, possibly more, Tellez doesn’t see an end in sight.

“I think it’ll go forever. We pay out now and then, and just keep it moving.”

