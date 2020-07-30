The Best Back-To-School Sales 2020 You Don't Want To Miss

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We did the homework for you: Here are the best back-to-school sales happening right now. (Photo: blackCAT via Getty Images)

Once your kiddo gets her school supply list, you might be hoping to check off everything before the first day of school. But this probably isn’t going to be the school year you’re used to seeing.

This year, you could be adding face masks for in-person instruction, kids’ blue-light-blocking glasses for screen time at home and a new children’s desk to do homework to your own back-to-school checklist.

When it comes to finding back-to-school sales for clothes, supplies and furniture so you don’t overspend, we got you covered. We went searching for the best back-to-school sales so your kiddo’s all set for school with a new outfit to show off, a set of colored pencils to doodle with and her own little study space.

Below, you’ll find all of the best back-to-school sales so far. Of course, check back soon as we’ll be updating this guide with new deals when we see them.

Take a look.

Back-To-School Sales On Clothes And Shoes

From Aeropostale to Zappos, here are the best back-to-school sales on kids' fashion. (Photo: Paperkites via Getty Images)

Aeropostale

Aeropostale’s having a sitewide sale with up to 70% off everything.

Boden

Get up to 60% off sale clothes for kids.

Carter’s

Carter’s has kids’ clothes on sale, starting at $5, with a buy one, get one free deal on socks and undies.

Find plenty of back-to-school sales on shoes at DSW. (Photo: jetcityimage via Getty Images)

DSW

We spotted lots of cute kids’ shoes in the sale section.

Finish Line

Finish Line’s offering back-to-school deals at up to 50% off. So it’s your chance to get brands such as Nike and Adidas on sale.

Gap

Until Aug. 4, Gap’s offering up to 75% off sale styles for kids and toddlers.

Hanna Andersson

For a limited time, you can get up to 75% off sale items.

J. Crew Factory

Take up to 70% off select styles and an extra 60% off clearance styles with the code BIGSALE.

Story continues

Lucky Brand

There’s a lot of clothing for kids on sale right now.

Macy’s

There’s tons of kids’ clothes on sale at Macy’s, with an extra 20% off select styles with the code SAVE until Aug. 1.

Nordstrom

Right before its anniversary sale, Nordstrom’s offering up to 60% off kids’ clearance items.

Nordstrom Rack

You can get lots of deals during the “Rack to School” promotion.

Old Navy's back-to-school sale on kids’ clothes and shoes is worth browsing. (Photo: TrongNguyen via Getty Images)

Old Navy

Just for kids: Get up to 60% off sale styles for little and older kids.

OshKosh B’gosh

This brand for kids has select doorbusters, such as polos and shorts starting at $5.

Primary

For a limited time, all sale styles are under $10 for its end of season sale.

The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is offering up to 60% off sitewide, with deals on school uniforms and graphic T-shirts.

UNIQLO

During the brand’s super sale, you can get T-shirts starting at $6 and sweatpants starting at $8.

Zappos

You’ll see lots of cute clothes for kids on sale at Zappos.

Back-To-School Sales On School Supplies And Backpacks

These sales on school supplies will help your kid get organized for online classes this year. (Photo: NataliaDeriabina via Getty Images)

Herschel

The backpack brand’s offering up to 50% off backpacks on sale.

Michaels

Get 20% off regular-priced purchases until Aug. 1 with the code 20MADEBYYOU.

Nordstrom Rack's back-to-school sale is a good place to find a backpack on sale. (Photo: JHVEPhoto via Getty Images)

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has backpacks starting at $20.

Office Depot

Right now, you can get up to 70% off school supplies.

Pottery Barn Kids

You can get up to 60% off backpacks and lunch bags for a limited time.

Rifle Paper Co.

You can get 20% off calendars, planners and desk accessories to get your kid organized with the code YEARAHEAD.

Staples

Staples is offering Savings All Season with deals on pencils and folders.

Stock up on school supplies with Walmart's back-to-school sale. (Photo: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images)

Walmart

Walmart’s offering A+ school savings on supplies they’ll need.

Back-To-School Sales On Kids’ Furniture

The kids will be spending more time at home, so you might go ahead and update their space so that they'll have plenty of room to play and finish up their homework. (Photo: kohei_hara via Getty Images)

Crate & Kids

The kids’ version of Crate & Barrel’s offering up to 20% off during its semiannual kids and nursery event.

Home Depot

Home Depot’s offering markdowns on kids’ furniture.

Find everything you need for the new school season at Macy's back-to-school sale. (Photo: Toshi Sasaki via Getty Images)

Overstock

For a limited time, get an extra 20% off select kids’ furniture.

Pottery Barn Kids

Take up to 40% off kids’ furniture, plus an additional 30% off clearance items, with the code SUMMER.

Walmart

You’ll find lots of deals at Walmart on everything for your kids’ room.

Wayfair

Wayfair’s got many markdowns on furniture for babies, kids and teens.

